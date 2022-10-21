ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Sam Cusick

Congrats! Dancing With the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Sam Cusick. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” the professional dancer, 28, gushed via Instagram on Monday, October 24, revealing her due date is in May 2023.
Camille Vasquez and her law firm reportedly aren’t representing Kanye West anymore

No billable hours here: Johnny Depp’s defamation trial attorney Camille Vasquez is not representing Kanye West after all. On Friday, TMZ reported that West had hired Vasquez and her law firm, Brown Rudnick, to represent his business interests amid his brewing public-image and business crises. However, on Monday, the...

