Donaldsonville, LA

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Community rallies together for Scott Gray benefit in Gonzales

A benefit in Gonzales for Scott Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who was severely beaten after a minor traffic incident in Prairieville Oct. 16, was a success. One of Gray's daughters, Savanah, said the turnout for the event was amazing. "We are very grateful," she said. The...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures

On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish trans teen voted to Dutchtown High School homecoming court

Aria Williams, a transgender teenager, recently was among the students celebrated on the homecoming court for Dutchtown High School in Geismar. She was told by her principal she was the first trans person in Ascension Parish to make the homecoming court, according to a Gambit article that featured the special occasion.
GEISMAR, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

REV donates $5,000 to Ascension Parish teachers, classrooms

REV/REV Business recently announced the winners of its 2022 Reach-a-Kid, Teach-A-Kid teacher grants program during a brief ceremony hosted at The REV Center at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. A total of 10 Ascension Parish teachers each received a $500 grant to fund inventive ideas to fuel innovation...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Demolition begins at East Ascension High School

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
GONZALES, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Crash kills man on River Road

Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
METAIRIE, LA

