Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
theadvocate.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped-up tires were stuffed...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Community rallies together for Scott Gray benefit in Gonzales
A benefit in Gonzales for Scott Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who was severely beaten after a minor traffic incident in Prairieville Oct. 16, was a success. One of Gray's daughters, Savanah, said the turnout for the event was amazing. "We are very grateful," she said. The...
theadvocate.com
Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures
On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to Dutchtown High School homecoming court
Aria Williams, a transgender teenager, recently was among the students celebrated on the homecoming court for Dutchtown High School in Geismar. She was told by her principal she was the first trans person in Ascension Parish to make the homecoming court, according to a Gambit article that featured the special occasion.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
REV donates $5,000 to Ascension Parish teachers, classrooms
REV/REV Business recently announced the winners of its 2022 Reach-a-Kid, Teach-A-Kid teacher grants program during a brief ceremony hosted at The REV Center at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. A total of 10 Ascension Parish teachers each received a $500 grant to fund inventive ideas to fuel innovation...
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
Officials investigating drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. Officials say a mobile home was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. on Levern Stafford Road in Prairieville. No injuries were reported. This is an...
brproud.com
Demolition begins at East Ascension High School
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
Metairie woman killed in Assumption Parish crash
A Plaquemine man is an OWI facing charge after the early-Sunday-morning crash killed a 64-year-old woman from Jefferson Parish. The crash remains under investigation.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
Louisiana man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released. Anyone with information is urged […]
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish fire district announces death of beloved fire chief
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 announced Friday that their chief has died. Chief Paul Vogt died in his home in Walker on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the fire district. It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of...
Pedestrian killed in Livingston Parish crash, authorities say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Livingston Parish on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 22, according to authorities. They say the crash happened around 10 p.m. near the area of North James Chapel Road and Hano Lane. According to authorities, James Brandon Brewer,...
Crash kills man on River Road
Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
‘It’s illegal:’ State Archaeologist urges people not to steal pieces of old ferry boat found along Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Almost two weeks ago WAFB first showed you video of what remains of an early Baton Rouge ferry boat called the S.S. Brookhill, which has washed onto shore because of how low the Mississippi River is. The story has since been shared across the world,...
Comments / 0