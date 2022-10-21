ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

USWNT Kickoff Times in 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Released

The full schedule and kickoff times for next year’s Women’s Football World Cup have been released by FIFA, promising timely viewing for United States audiences. The U.S. women’s national team’s opening match against Vietnam on July 22 will kick off at 1pm in New Zealand — 8pm in New York and 5pm in Los Angeles. USA’s second match against Netherlands — a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final which was won 2-0 by the United States — kicks off at the same time.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia-Pacific Markets Rise; Japan's Yen Weakens Despite Reports of Intervention

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific climbed Monday after U.S. stocks soared on Friday following a Wall Street Journal report that some Fed officials are concerned about tightening policy too much. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 2% higher. The Kospi in South Korea...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Economies in Asia Have the Tools to Manage Economic Headwinds, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Says

Asian economies are well-equipped to withstand economic headwinds next year, the U.S. Treasury said following the conclusion of the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting In Thailand this week. During the two-day APEC finance ministers' meeting, countries pledged not to adjust exchange rates for competitive purposes. Countries also agreed to use all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy