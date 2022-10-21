TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has been busy looking for two suspects in a shooting from August and this week they arrested both suspects. On Oct. 20, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) Detectives with the C.A.T.C.H Unit tracked down and arrested Jesus Robledo, 23, in Sanger on charges of assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle and gang conspiracy. Detectives had been looking for Robledo since Aug. 6, when just after midnight TCSO Deputies were called to the Cutler Food Mart for a shooting. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) took over the investigation and identified the shooter and driver of the vehicle. On Oct. 17, Detectives served warrants in Orange Cove and arrested Josiah Lopez.

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO