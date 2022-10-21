Read full article on original website
Tulare County man arrested for shooting brother-in-law, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back of the head by his brother-in-law Saturday night in Woodville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 10:00 p.m. deputies were called to a home on Road 168 in Woodville for a shooting. According to authorities, the […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in Visalia Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Evans Avenue for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
Man allegedly fired shots into Visalia business, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots into a business in Visalia early Monday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 12:05 a.m., officers say they responded to the 3300 block of South Fairway St. for a report of shots fired into a business. When officers arrived […]
BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
Man shot and killed Friday night in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
Two suspects arrested for Cutler Food Mart shooting
TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has been busy looking for two suspects in a shooting from August and this week they arrested both suspects. On Oct. 20, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) Detectives with the C.A.T.C.H Unit tracked down and arrested Jesus Robledo, 23, in Sanger on charges of assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle and gang conspiracy. Detectives had been looking for Robledo since Aug. 6, when just after midnight TCSO Deputies were called to the Cutler Food Mart for a shooting. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) took over the investigation and identified the shooter and driver of the vehicle. On Oct. 17, Detectives served warrants in Orange Cove and arrested Josiah Lopez.
Officer dragged by intoxicated teen during Porterville traffic stop, police say
PORTERVILLE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after dragging an officer during a traffic stop, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 12:20 a.m., officials said an officer saw a 17-year-old driver who appeared to be under the influence in the area of Orange Avenue and Jaye Street. […]
Man arrested following high-speed chase and crash in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Friday night after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a concrete center divider in Hanford. It started around 11:30 p.m. when a sheriff's deputy heard gunfire in the area of Jersey Ave. and 16th Ave. in Kings County.
13-year-old hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Clark Intermediate School in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the child was hit while crossing 5th Street in the crosswalk around 7:00 a.m. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered […]
Stockton man sentenced for crimes against children in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Stockton man will spend the next decade behind bars according to his sentence for crimes against children. The Department of Justice announced the sentence of Daniel Peralta on Monday to 10 years in prison and 20 years on supervised release. Based on court documents,...
IDENTIFIED: 87-year-old woman hit, killed by car at Clovis shopping center
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed after she was hit by a car in the parking lot of a Clovis shopping center over the weekend. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said 87-year-old Patricia Nelson died after she was hit by a car in the Sunflower Marketplace parking […]
Two arrested following shooting, pursuit, and crash in Kings County
The pursuit started Friday night around midnight when Kings County Sheriff's deputies spotted a speeding vehicle after hearing gunshots
Fresno family hopes increased reward money will lead to arrest of son's killer
A Fresno man's unsolved murder is among three others statewide for which Governor Gavin Newsom has authorized $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Suspect arrested after pursuit from Clovis to Sanger
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect was arrested Friday night after a police chase from Clovis to Sanger. The Clovis Police Department received a call around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man and a woman in a disturbance near Gettysburg and Clovis Avenue, in Clovis. Officers say they...
Two arrested after home burglary leads to car chase in Fresno county
A man and a woman are in custody this Saturday morning, after allegedly burglarizing a home and leading authorities on a car chase in Fresno county.
Tulare County Deputies make arrests in Cutler Food Mart shooting
Tulare County Deputies arrested two suspects this week for the shooting at the "Cutler Food Mart" in August.
Fresno Police investigating shooting in Northeast Fresno
The shooting happened on Sherman street and Indianapolis avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Officials investigating fatal crash in Fresno County
The fatal crash was reported just before noon Sunday morning on Highway 180 and Silver Lane.
