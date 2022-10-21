ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brighton, PA

New Brighton Council Meeting Features Approval Of Skill Games Facility, Disapproval From Citizens Regarding Portable Basketball Hoops

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cleveland19.com

Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)

MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
MINERVA, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Neville Island Ramp to Northbound I-79 to Close Today For Two Weeks

(Neville Island, Pa.) PennDOT is announcing the closure of the ramp from Grand Avenue (Neville Island) to northbound I-79 at the Neville Island Bridge in Neville Township, Allegheny County, will begin Today. The ramp will be closed continuously through Friday, November 4 as crews conduct concrete deck repairs. All ramp traffic will be detoured.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Firefighters battle house fire in West View

WEST VIEW, Pa. — Firefighters battled a house fire in West View Sunday night. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to Ann Arbor Avenue at around 10:47 p.m. There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
WEST VIEW, PA
WGAL

DEP declares Sunday a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in the Susquehanna Valley Area, which includes the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York, and the Liberty-Clairton Area of Allegheny County, which includes Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough and Port Vue Borough.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing; Charged with Disorderly Conduct

VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing, Charged with Disorderly Conduct. According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 61-year-old Seneca man arrived at District Court 28-3-04 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a summary traffic hearing on October 21 at 8:59 a.m.
SENECA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Woman Being Investigated For DUI After New Brighton Accident Thursday Evening

(Photo by Curtis Walsh, Beaver County Radio News) (New Brighton, Pa.) Power was knocked out to over 150 people in New Brighton’s Oak Hill neighborhood after a single vehicle accident occurred along Penn Ave. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Friday morning that 41-year-old Sara Nielson, of Ellwood City, was driving on Penn Avenue in Oak Hill around 8:40 PM Thursday night when she struck a utility pole at 6th Street and Penn Avenue, across the street from where Kennywood School was. The area was without power due to the accident, and Duquesne Light was called and had to replace the utility pole. Power was restored shortly before midnight.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Meet Carl, Beaver County’s newest addition

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A golden retriever puppy named Carl is making friends in Beaver County and will soon provide a service to residents in need. Carl is not officially a part of the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, but is owned by a sergeant who is trained in mental health first aid and is on the department’s Crisis Intervention Team. Carl was purchased by a citizen and will be trained as a therapy dog to offer comfort when needed, including for victims of violence and children who are testifying in court.
butlerradio.com

Adopt a Veteran Bake Sale set for Sunday

Delicious treats are available today as part of an effort to provide local veterans with a happy holiday season. The annual Adopt a Veteran Bake Sale is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joseph T Black VFW on West Jefferson Street in Butler. This bake sale...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pollution warning issued for Mon Valley residents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heads up for residents in the Mon Valley - an air pollution warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday.The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert this morning -- saying the pollution levels exceeded the standard limit at one of the monitoring stations.Sensitive groups like young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems should be mindful of their outdoor activity during this time.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Old brewery site in Smithton deemed public nuisance

SMITHTON, Pa. — Smithton Borough police filed charges this week against the owner of an old brewery site, deeming the property a public nuisance. One misdemeanor charge was filed this week against Robert McKeown, the owner of the property. According to court documents, McKeown was previously cited this year...
SMITHTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
BEAVER FALLS, PA

