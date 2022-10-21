New Brighton Council Meeting Features Approval Of Skill Games Facility, Disapproval From Citizens Regarding Portable Basketball Hoops

Read full article on original website
Code Orange air quality alert in place for parts of Allegheny County Sunday
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Code Orange Air Quality Day is in effect Sunday in the Liberty-Clairton area of Allegheny County, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced. “A strong temperature inversion overnight and light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the...
Arnold fire company's fundraiser lost some vendors but not community support
A food truck and fireworks fundraiser in Arnold, rescheduled this month because of inclement weather, went off with out a hitch Sunday evening. People from multiple communities packed Fifth Avenue around Drey Street for the third annual extravaganza for Citizens Volunteer Fire Company No. 1. “It’s a good layout,” said...
cleveland19.com
Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid. According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse. The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township...
beavercountyradio.com
Neville Island Ramp to Northbound I-79 to Close Today For Two Weeks
(Neville Island, Pa.) PennDOT is announcing the closure of the ramp from Grand Avenue (Neville Island) to northbound I-79 at the Neville Island Bridge in Neville Township, Allegheny County, will begin Today. The ramp will be closed continuously through Friday, November 4 as crews conduct concrete deck repairs. All ramp traffic will be detoured.
explore venango
Structural Concerns Force PennDOT to Close Petroleum Center Truss Bridge
OIL CITY, Pa. – In the interest of public safety, the truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township, Venango County was closed today due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection. The bridge is located within Oil...
Firefighters battle house fire in West View
WEST VIEW, Pa. — Firefighters battled a house fire in West View Sunday night. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to Ann Arbor Avenue at around 10:47 p.m. There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
WGAL
DEP declares Sunday a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in the Susquehanna Valley Area, which includes the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York, and the Liberty-Clairton Area of Allegheny County, which includes Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough and Port Vue Borough.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing; Charged with Disorderly Conduct
VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing, Charged with Disorderly Conduct. According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 61-year-old Seneca man arrived at District Court 28-3-04 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a summary traffic hearing on October 21 at 8:59 a.m.
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Woman Being Investigated For DUI After New Brighton Accident Thursday Evening
(Photo by Curtis Walsh, Beaver County Radio News) (New Brighton, Pa.) Power was knocked out to over 150 people in New Brighton’s Oak Hill neighborhood after a single vehicle accident occurred along Penn Ave. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Friday morning that 41-year-old Sara Nielson, of Ellwood City, was driving on Penn Avenue in Oak Hill around 8:40 PM Thursday night when she struck a utility pole at 6th Street and Penn Avenue, across the street from where Kennywood School was. The area was without power due to the accident, and Duquesne Light was called and had to replace the utility pole. Power was restored shortly before midnight.
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
Meet Carl, Beaver County’s newest addition
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A golden retriever puppy named Carl is making friends in Beaver County and will soon provide a service to residents in need. Carl is not officially a part of the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, but is owned by a sergeant who is trained in mental health first aid and is on the department’s Crisis Intervention Team. Carl was purchased by a citizen and will be trained as a therapy dog to offer comfort when needed, including for victims of violence and children who are testifying in court.
wtae.com
Investigation underway after fire breaks out in Arnold, Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Three homes were damaged as flames spread quickly during a fire in Arnold, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Taylor Avenue. A family in one of the damaged homes was forced to evacuate, but no one was hurt. Neighbors said the...
Reopening date set for bridge that was closed for 5 years
A date has been set to reopen a bridge in East Liverpool that was closed for five years.
butlerradio.com
Adopt a Veteran Bake Sale set for Sunday
Delicious treats are available today as part of an effort to provide local veterans with a happy holiday season. The annual Adopt a Veteran Bake Sale is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joseph T Black VFW on West Jefferson Street in Butler. This bake sale...
Woman dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Armstrong County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Armstrong County. Armstrong County dispatchers said first responders were sent to Rimerton Road in Madison Township at around 12:48 p.m. for reports of a house fire. The fire was raised to a second alarm shortly after crews arrived.
Pollution warning issued for Mon Valley residents
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heads up for residents in the Mon Valley - an air pollution warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday.The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert this morning -- saying the pollution levels exceeded the standard limit at one of the monitoring stations.Sensitive groups like young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems should be mindful of their outdoor activity during this time.
wtae.com
Old brewery site in Smithton deemed public nuisance
SMITHTON, Pa. — Smithton Borough police filed charges this week against the owner of an old brewery site, deeming the property a public nuisance. One misdemeanor charge was filed this week against Robert McKeown, the owner of the property. According to court documents, McKeown was previously cited this year...
Man found shot to death in car in Allegheny County
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 58-year-old man in Wilkinsburg. The man was found shot inside his vehicle in the 100 block of Maple Street around 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
Pa. tavern to stay closed after judge deems it a ‘nuisance bar’: report
A western Pennsylvania bar will stay closed after the a District Attorney declared it a nuisance bar, according to a story from KDKA. Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville, Washington County, was shut down last week after a man named Jaisen Irwin was shot and killed following a fight at the bar, the news site reported.
