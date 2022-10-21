Read full article on original website
theScore
Pelicans lose Zion, Ingram to injuries in loss to Jazz
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Injuries to Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram took some of the luster off of New Orleans' promising start to the regular season. Williamson was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion after crashing to the court on a transition dunk attempt that was blocked from behind by Utah's Jordan Clarkson during the fourth quarter of a 122-121 overtime triumph by the Jazz on Sunday night.
Timberwolves' Edwards: Smaller lineups are better for me
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is still adapting to the team's dual-center look. "The smaller we go, the better it is for me,” Edwards said after the Timberwolves' 132-126 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. Minnesota went all-in on size...
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season...
Portland 106, L.A. Lakers 104
PORTLAND (106) Grant 5-11 4-4 16, Hart 3-5 2-2 9, Nurkic 2-5 2-2 6, Lillard 15-25 5-7 41, Simons 5-17 2-2 12, Eubanks 0-1 4-6 4, Winslow 2-8 3-4 7, Little 3-6 0-0 7, Sharpe 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 37-84 22-27 106. L.A. LAKERS (104) James 12-22 5-7 31, Walker...
Antetokounmpo scores 44 points, Bucks rout Rockets 125-105
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points and became Milwaukee’s career free throws leader as the Bucks rolled to a 125-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo went 8 of 13 from the foul line to increase his total to 3,508 free throws out...
Pelicans' Ingram out indefinitely after entering concussion protocol
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram entered the NBA's concussion protocol, the team announced Monday. Ingram left in the first quarter of Sunday's contest against the Utah Jazz after colliding with teammate Naji Marshall. Ingram's recovery timeline will be based on how quickly he progresses through the league's return-to-participation process,...
Kyrie impressed with Siakam: He can have triple-doubles most nights
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving had high praise for Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam after his 37-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist effort Friday night. "A triple-double is probably going to be happening most nights," Irving said postgame following the Nets' 109-105 win over the Raptors. "I'm not saying he's going to average a triple-double, but I think he has the capability of being a triple-double guy."
Heat's Martin accepts suspension for tackle: 'That's 1,000% on me'
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin is taking full responsibility for initiating the altercation with Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko that earned Martin a one-game suspension. Martin stood over Koloko before tackling him into the stands after he and the Raptors big man made contact while fighting for a rebound Saturday...
Silver concerned by tanking, says relegation would be 'destabilizing' for NBA
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league is monitoring potential tanking this season but isn't equipped to implement a relegation system to discourage teams from losing games. "We put teams on notice," Silver said Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Baxter Holmes. "We're going to be paying particular attention to the issue...
Report: Lakers eyeing Hornets' Rozier, Spurs' Richardson in trade talks
The Los Angeles Lakers are considering some serious changes to their roster amid an 0-3 start to the season. Los Angeles is eyeing potential trade targets including Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier and San Antonio Spurs wing Josh Richardson, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Rozier, 28, reportedly emerged as...
Clippers coach Lue: PG can't take a backseat to Kawhi
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue wants star forward Paul George to be aggressive, regardless of whether Kawhi Leonard is playing or not. "I don't think he has to change roles," Lue said about George moving between a complementary and leading role depending on Leonard's availability, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "I think he has to be aggressive. I think it is not one-two; it is one-and-one. Those two guys have to produce and perform at a high level for us to win on both sides of the floor."
Heat's Martin suspended 1 game for instigating altercation with Raptors' Koloko
The NBA suspended Heat forward Caleb Martin one game for instigating the altercation with Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko in Miami's 112-109 win Saturday. Heat rookie Nikola Jovic was also given a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area, while Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin. With 7:46 left...
Hot-shooting Spurs shock winless 76ers in Philadelphia
The San Antonio Spurs shot a blistering 16-for-38 (42%) from beyond the arc Saturday to stun the Philadelphia 76ers on the road 114-105. The 76ers, who came into the season with championship aspirations, moved to 0-3 with the loss, matching their worst start to a campaign since 2017. Last year's...
