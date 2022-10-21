Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue wants star forward Paul George to be aggressive, regardless of whether Kawhi Leonard is playing or not. "I don't think he has to change roles," Lue said about George moving between a complementary and leading role depending on Leonard's availability, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "I think he has to be aggressive. I think it is not one-two; it is one-and-one. Those two guys have to produce and perform at a high level for us to win on both sides of the floor."

