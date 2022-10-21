PHILADELPHIA – By the time Caleb Cotham checked in with Ranger Suarez Sunday morning, the bug had already been planted in the lefty’s mind. Seranthony Dominguez had brought it up on their carpool to Citizens Bank Park. Suarez was tabbed for the start in an as-yet-unnecessary Game 7. But if a chance to prevent its necessity arose, so would Suarez from the bullpen, he and his pitching coach on the same page immediately.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO