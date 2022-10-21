ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Trentonian

Hoskins, Phillies outslug some shaky pitching and shaken Padres

PHILADELPHIA — The pitching recipe for the Phillies in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series was a muddled mess Saturday night. The response by the batting order to that uncertainty was considerably simpler: Hit, and don’t stop. The Phillies clubbed four home runs, tying a franchise...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Parent: In Rhys Hoskins’ defense, a chance for improvement

PHILADELPHIA — If you have watched the Phillies enough in recent times, you’d know they aren’t exactly considered a defensive juggernaut. Earlier in the season, they had a culpable makeshift rotation in center field of Odubel Herrera, Matt Vierling and Mickey Moniak, with guest appearances by Roman Quinn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Rob Thomson pushing the right buttons in Phillies’ dugout

PHILADELPHIA – A cottage industry has arisen in the last four months, opining on just what about Rob Thomson has made the difference from an underachieving 22-29 Phillies ballclub to, now, a pennant winner. Few of those paeans focus on Thomson as managerial chess master, stressing instead his behind-the-scenes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Ready when needed, Ranger Suarez slams the door for Phillies out of bullpen

PHILADELPHIA – By the time Caleb Cotham checked in with Ranger Suarez Sunday morning, the bug had already been planted in the lefty’s mind. Seranthony Dominguez had brought it up on their carpool to Citizens Bank Park. Suarez was tabbed for the start in an as-yet-unnecessary Game 7. But if a chance to prevent its necessity arose, so would Suarez from the bullpen, he and his pitching coach on the same page immediately.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Listless Yankees on the brink after getting blanked by Astros in Game 3

NEW YORK — Back home for a must-win game, Aaron Judge and the Yankees generated more boos than base hits. One more punchless performance and their season is over. Handcuffed again by Cristian Javier and Houston’s stingy pitching staff, the power-packed Yankees went down meekly Saturday on three harmless hits in a 5-0 defeat that left them on the brink of a four-game sweep by the Astros in the AL Championship Series.
HOUSTON, TX

