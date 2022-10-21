ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convictions upheld for man who killed 2 doctors in South Boston condo

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

Convictions upheld for man who killed 2 doctors in South Boston 00:23

BOSTON - The man convicted of killing two doctors in a South Boston condo will spend the rest of his life in prison. The Supreme Judicial Court upheld the murder convictions of Bampumim Teixeira.

He was convicted of murdering Dr. Richard Field and his fiancée Dr. Lina Bolanos. They were stabbed to death inside their South Boston penthouse May 5, 2017.

Teixeira will not get a new trial and must continue serving his sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Comments / 7

dennis mills
3d ago

undocumented democrat, who murdered 2 legal immigrants gets life in prison. There, I fixed your fake news headline..

Reply(1)
4
 

CBS Boston

