November is just around the corner — which means it’s officially election + voting season. Local residents will soon be casting votes on November 8th, and one item on the docket is the Montclair Public Schools’ Community Investment Bond Referendum Vote. Back in September, the Montclair School Board passed a resolution for a $187M proposal in order to improve local schools. While the State of New Jersey would be providing debt service for $58M, Montclair Township would be responsible for the remaining balance of $129.7M after issuing 20-year municipal bonds in three installments in the years 2023, 2025, and 2027. This would mean a tax increase in an area where taxes are already high — though many are saying these are essential improvements, as Montclair Public Schools are said to be in need of a significant upgrade. We covered what you need to know about the Montclair Bond Referendum so you’re prepared for the upcoming November 8th vote.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO