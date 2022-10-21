Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York prides itself on being a home for immigrants. Now its homelessness issue is being exacerbated by bused migrantsVictorNew York City, NY
Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in NewarkMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Crisis on Rikers Island New York City County JailBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
A Permanent Bandstand is Coming to Essex County’s Brookdale Park
Though the weather is getting chillier, there’s still nothing quite like spending time outdoors during the summer — especially for residents of Essex County. Essex County boasts some of the greatest park entertainment and events in all of New Jersey. And the good news is that Brookdale Park, a local favorite for residents of Montclair and Bloomfield, is getting a new entertainment-based addition next year. In August, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced a permanent bandstand will open in Brookdale Park in the spring of 2023. Here’s everything we know about its construction, and what local residents are saying about how it could affect them. Read on to learn more about the permanent bandstand coming to Essex County’s Brookdale Park.
Where to Find Latin Food in Essex County
Even though Hispanic + Latinx Heritage Month may be over, that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to enjoy Latin food. And let’s face it, there is nothing better than a warm basket of chips paired with salsa before a meal. Whether we’re talking pupusas, arepas, empanadas, yuca frita, or sizzling fajitas, there are so many delicious ways to enjoy Latin cuisine. We’re so lucky to have great options in the North Jersey area — and lucky for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best Latin food venues for you to try out. Read on for a guide to Latin cuisine in Essex County and beyond.
The Montclair Bond Referendum: What to Know
November is just around the corner — which means it’s officially election + voting season. Local residents will soon be casting votes on November 8th, and one item on the docket is the Montclair Public Schools’ Community Investment Bond Referendum Vote. Back in September, the Montclair School Board passed a resolution for a $187M proposal in order to improve local schools. While the State of New Jersey would be providing debt service for $58M, Montclair Township would be responsible for the remaining balance of $129.7M after issuing 20-year municipal bonds in three installments in the years 2023, 2025, and 2027. This would mean a tax increase in an area where taxes are already high — though many are saying these are essential improvements, as Montclair Public Schools are said to be in need of a significant upgrade. We covered what you need to know about the Montclair Bond Referendum so you’re prepared for the upcoming November 8th vote.
27 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
We know you’re busy — which is why gladly handle the leg work of finding the latest news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area, so you don’t have to. Among the headlines: Nami Nori opens in Montclair this week; GoFundMe launched to support Bloomfield Robotics class; black bear spotted near Fairfield school; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
