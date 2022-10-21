Read full article on original website
Related
Montana a Top 10 State to Buy a Creepy House
Everyone has experienced the "heebie-jeebies" or that feeling of being creeped out at some point. Researchers still debate what exactly causes humans to become anxious, nervous, and scared in certain, otherwise benign situations. A building is just a building, right? Nothing to be scared of. The Oxford Scientist wrote,. While...
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
NBCMontana
SLIDESHOW: October snowstorm in southwest Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — With partial clearing before the sun rises, many locations could see the coldest lows of the season so far as we drop into the 10s and 20s. As temperatures drop, it is possible many roads/sidewalks/passes will freeze over and become icy and very slick. Take it easy if you have travel plans! A winter like pattern will continue through at least Wednesday night.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Get Ready for the Wind Facing Much of Montana This Week
Montanans were pleased to see some desperately needed moisture and cooler temps over the weekend. I enjoyed seeing all the snow that piled up in the yards of our friends in the Bozeman area. As for the week ahead- get ready for the wind facing much of Montana this week....
Slightly above average hunter success for west-central Montana’s opener
Hunters in the west-central part of Montana found the first true blast of cold fall weather and a few more animals than in recent years.
Is This Massive Montana Lake Truly the Clearest in the Entire World?
Montanans, myself included, really enjoy our time at the lake. Some like to fish, swim, boat, or even go out on a canoe or kayak. Of course, it's getting to be that time of year when going to the lake is just going to be too cold, but I've got to know if the largest lake in the Treasure State is as clear as many people on Twitter make it out to be.
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
3-7-77: A History of Montana's Most Ominous Numbers...
3-7-77: A History of Montana's Most Ominous Numbers... A popular theory is it’s the measurements of a grave,” Evalyn Johnson, author and archivist at the Thompson-Hickman County Library in Virginia City, said. “But no one knows for sure,” local writer Angela Mueller added. ...
“Not On My Watch”- Montana Gov on CDC, COVID Shots for Kids
"Not on my watch." That was the response from Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) when it comes to the CDC attempting to force the COVID shot on kids during annual school vaccinations. Gov. Gianforte: I trust parents to raise their kids and do what's best for their kids' health. On...
Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion
Thank you to the 6,507 people who submitted comments opposing the expansion of the Holland Lake Lodge. But if you oppose turning over Holland Lake Lodge to the POWDR corporation because it exploits public lands for private profit, be aware that the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act and the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal do the same. All three proposals have […] The post Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Best Places in Montana For Life-Changing Meals
Have you ever eaten a meal that you constantly tell other people about or brings a smile to your face? I can name a few, but is there a place like that in Montana?. Sometimes food can not only take care of hunger but change your life. Whether that is a meal that has been a family recipe for years or a meal you had at a restaurant, it makes an impression on you.
Top stories today's Montana This Morning, Oct. 24, 2022
Top stories today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
Here Are The Top 5 States That People Are Moving To Montana From.
It's no secret; Montana is a popular place. In fact, over the last few years, it's become one of the most popular spots in the nation to move to. This, of course, has caused some friction for a lot of Montanans, as they fear their way of life here could be in danger. Unfortunately, those folks certainly aren't going to like what I'm about to pass along.
5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative
Montana voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a ballot initiative declaring that an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it survives an abortion or delivery. The measure would impose severe penalties on health workers who don’t provide that care. Legislative Referendum 131 was approved for […] The post 5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative appeared first on Daily Montanan.
msuexponent.com
Carve a pumpkin for bears in the care of Montana WILD
HELENA, Mont. - If you were looking for a reason to carve a pumpkin, but don’t have a good place to display it, pass it on to Montana WILD!. Through Nov. 4, Montana WILD is taking your best wildlife inspired pumpkins to give to the bears in their care for enrichment.
Montana Has The Most Incredible Art Fantasy World Anywhere
Just outside of Lincoln, Montana, is one of the most incredible fantasy lands in all of the world. "Sculpture In The Wild" is a unique art showcase featuring materials and themes inspired by the area. This is one of Montana's most incredible hidden gems. Sculpture In The Wild is like...
What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!
Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3