A few clouds in the afternoon, but a very sunny and warm Sunday ahead
Sunday continues to look dry. That means more sunshine and highs in the middle 60s instead of a gloomier day with clouds around. This trend could still change with a finicky system nearby, so we’ll watch closely, as the proximity of an area of low pressure forming over the Atlantic Coast near Delmarva will ultimately direct our weather for the day. A few more clouds will be a good bet though in comparison to Saturday.
A calm, mostly clear Saturday night while being a little chilly at times
Tonight will continue our nice, Saturday weather a mostly clear night and light winds. The biggest weather story tonight will be the temperatures in that they will be getting down into the chilly upper 30s. Sunday continues to look dry. That means more sunshine and highs in the middle 60s...
