KTUL
Local brewery hosts 'Bike Night' to promote suicide awareness, prevention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tonight, Cabin Boys Brewery hosts an event to promote suicide awareness and prevention. For every pint poured during their "Bike Night," a dollar will be donated to Team Suicide Prevention to promote mental health awareness. From 6 p.m until 8 p.m., customers can bring their...
Bright Health to stop offering plans to Oklahomans in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Bright Health will no longer have individual health plans in 2023 in all the Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country. The move impacts roughly 14,000 people in Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties. Earlier this year, members enrolled in impacted plans received a letter...
Rain offers much-needed relief across Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many counties across Green Country have lifted their burn bans after much-needed rain. Visibility became very poor for drivers as heavy rain fell across eastern Oklahoma. Some severe thunderstorm warnings were issued but expired after about 15 minutes. Heavier rainfall is pushing into northwest Arkansas,...
Six years since Oklahoma voters approved SQ781 and lawmakers haven't funded rehab efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma lawmakers are putting a spotlight on criminal justice reform. At an interim study on Monday, state leaders and advocates from both sides of the political spectrum came together to tackle a major funding issue. Back in 2016, Oklahomans voted in favor of two...
No pending COVID vaccine mandate for K-12 students, Hofmeister says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State Superintendent and candidate for governor Joy Hofmeister released a statement Sunday to clear up misinformation and confusion surrounding vaccine mandates in Oklahoma. In the statement, Hofmeister said she is emphasizing that no federal mandate exists, or will exist, to force K-12 students to receive...
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa and Latimer counties have both decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
Deadline to request absentee ballot for midterm election Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two weeks from Tuesday is the midterm election, but Monday is the last day to request an absentee ballot in Oklahoma. The deadline is officially 5 p.m. October 24. Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter in Oklahoma. You can request a ballot on...
Oklahoma ranchers struggle with drought
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rain is in the forecast for Monday, but it won’t be enough to help ranchers struggling with dry conditions across Green Country. When one thinks of farms affected by drought, thoughts likely turn to crops. But cattle need lush conditions, too. It’s hard to keep them healthy when the grass is as brown as the cows.
'Deeply troubling': Nation's Report Card reveals OK test scores have steepest decline
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's state superintendent calls a new national report about steep declines in reading and math scores among fourth and eighth-grade students "deeply troubling", according to a news release. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation's Report Card, was released Monday by the U.S....
