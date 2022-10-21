Read full article on original website
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
ocnjdaily.com
Whole Lotta Sand Coming to Ocean City for Beachfill Project
The quick answer is, a lot. To put it another way, a standard dump truck holds about 14 cubic yards of sand. So, 1.2 million cubic yards is the equivalent of about 86,000 dump trucks of sand. This is how much fresh sand will be pumped onto Ocean City’s storm-eroded...
Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred
North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
Ocean City, NJ Confirms Beach Tag Fees Will Increase In 2023
Ocean City, New Jersey is known as America’s Favorite Family Resort. The Ocean City Council has confirmed that for the first time in decades, the cost of visiting the beach will increase. This should come as no surprise as America is facing runaway inflation and the accompanying steep increase...
Atlantic City, NJ Democratic Council President Endorses Republican
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Commissioner in the first district. Tibbitt’s announcement came live, on-the-air on Monday, October 24, 2022 during...
NJ Lifeguards In Atlantic City & Elsewhere Owed Big Money
The state of New Jersey has determined that lifeguards from Atlantic City in Atlantic County, along with Avalon and Stone Harbor in Cape May County are owed more than $ 400,000 in overtime back pay. This finding came as the result of a New Jersey Department of Labor Workforce (NJDOL)...
Cape May, New Jersey: Your winter destination awaits
Don’t get mad at me. I know it’s not Thanksgiving yet and I’m about to talk about the upcoming holidays. You’ll thank me when I’m done. This summer has been a little better in getting out and enjoying the many wonders that we have here in New Jersey.
Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word
You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
This popular destination was just named New Jersey’s most overrated, can you believe it?
When you think of New Jersey, most people think of crowded urbanized cities, but New Jersey has a lot to offer, from mountains in the northwest to farmlands to the south to the Jersey Shore on the east coast. Each year, millions of people visit the Jersey Shore. But according to an article published by Farandwide.com. there’s one spot that’s considered the most overrated, and we’re not so sure we agree. According to Far and Wide, the Jersey Shore is the most overrated tourist destination. Surely, this was written by somebody not from New Jersey as we all know that The post This popular destination was just named New Jersey’s most overrated, can you believe it? appeared first on Shore News Network.
Foodies say this is New Jersey’s best local sandwich shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
NBC New York
It'll Soon Cost Twice as Much to Go to One of New Jersey's Most Popular Beaches
From gas to food, prices have gone up on just about everything — and starting in Summer 2023, it’ll be more expensive to go to the beach in one of New Jersey’s most popular shore towns. While hitting the beach in Ocean City this fall won't cost...
NJ Bill Proposes to Finally Stop Car Manufacturers Charging You For This
Here's New Jersey bill I think we can all get behind!. If you have a vehicle with in-car features that you can't even use unless you pay an extra subscription, you may not be deprived for very much longer. According to The Drive, New Jersey legislators and putting forth a...
ocnjdaily.com
Halloween Parade and House Decorating Contest Coming Up
Ocean City’s 74th annual Halloween Parade will be held on Thursday (Oct. 27) and promises a great time for all. The event is a favorite on the fall calendar and features local children, families, bands, entertainers, businesses and organizations costumed for the occasion. The parade starts at 7:15 p.m....
NBC Philadelphia
Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer
Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting. The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer of 2023.
New Jersey’s Most Festive Christmas Town Is A Must Visit
You know what the song says. It's the most wonderful time of the year. According to one study, there is one particular New Jersey town where it's more wonderful than anywhere else. It's hard to call one town merrier than another. How do you really define merry, and who's keeping...
2 Pa. cities among ‘most desirable’ in Northeast to live in: Clever
New data has revealed that over 80 percent of Americans like where they live. Furthermore, two cities in Pennsylvania have been deemed by the same data as some of the “most desirable” to live in. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study. Home...
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
Plastic bag alliance says New Jersey should use plastic bags again. They’re recyclable. | Opinion
While American families across the country have excitedly eyed the more than $580 million lottery jackpot up for grabs, New Jersey politicians are focused on a similarly sized but less dreamy issue: the massive increase in the consumption of stitched handle bags that comply with the Garden State’s bag ban.
Seriously?? THIS is New Jersey’s Top-Rated Pizza Chain?
Surely this has got to be a joke. We New Jerseyans are a proud, particular people. There are many things we pride ourselves on. One of those being: We are excellent judges of pizza. In fact, we're passionate about it, just like our neighbors in New York and Eastern Pennsylvania.
