Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Whole Lotta Sand Coming to Ocean City for Beachfill Project

The quick answer is, a lot. To put it another way, a standard dump truck holds about 14 cubic yards of sand. So, 1.2 million cubic yards is the equivalent of about 86,000 dump trucks of sand. This is how much fresh sand will be pumped onto Ocean City’s storm-eroded...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred

North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
92.7 WOBM

Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word

You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

This popular destination was just named New Jersey’s most overrated, can you believe it?

When you think of New Jersey, most people think of crowded urbanized cities, but New Jersey has a lot to offer, from mountains in the northwest to farmlands to the south to the Jersey Shore on the east coast. Each year, millions of people visit the Jersey Shore. But according to an article published by Farandwide.com. there’s one spot that’s considered the most overrated, and we’re not so sure we agree. According to Far and Wide, the Jersey Shore is the most overrated tourist destination. Surely, this was written by somebody not from New Jersey as we all know that The post This popular destination was just named New Jersey’s most overrated, can you believe it? appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
ocnjdaily.com

Halloween Parade and House Decorating Contest Coming Up

Ocean City’s 74th annual Halloween Parade will be held on Thursday (Oct. 27) and promises a great time for all. The event is a favorite on the fall calendar and features local children, families, bands, entertainers, businesses and organizations costumed for the occasion. The parade starts at 7:15 p.m....
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer

Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting. The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer of 2023.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
NEW JERSEY STATE

