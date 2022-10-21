Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Woman arrested on suspicion of publicly abusing dog in Newhall
A woman was arrested on suspicion of publicly abusing her dog on the 24700 block of Railroad Avenue in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The woman was witnessed kicking her dog, full force, causing it to whimper...
KTLA.com
Arcadia police K-9 finds $25M in cocaine in traffic stop
An Arcadia Police Department K-9 unit found 80 kilograms of cocaine in a traffic stop on Sunday. The dog, Kruz, and his partner were helping another law enforcement agency when Kruz detected narcotics in the car, police said on Twitter. The 80 kilograms of cocaine has an approximate street value...
foxla.com
Ulta Beauty Theft Suspects Lead Police on Pursuit
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: Suspects led deputies on a short pursuit after allegedly stealing from an Ultra Beauty store in the City of Industry on Saturday evening, Oct. 22. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station responded to Ulta Beauty on the 17600 block of Colima Road in...
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
kvta.com
Suspect Vehicle Collision into Pole Ends La Habra Police Pursuit
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A police pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed, knocking down a light pole in a residential neighborhood in the city of La Habra early Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2022. The La Habra Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle that crashed on...
Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
Probe underway after 36-year-old man is killed in Oxnard
Authorities on Sunday were investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man in Oxnard. The shooting was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive, police said. When officers arrived on scene to a call of a shooting, they located the victim whose name has not been released. He was pronounced dead at the scene. "The City of Oxnard offers a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the City," police said in the news release. To that end, anyone with information about this crime was asked to call Detective Megan Tobey (805) 385-7755.
Two Men Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Several Armored Cars
Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly robbing at least three armored cars throughout the Los Angeles area.
foxla.com
2 teens killed in Porter Ranch crash; 8 injured
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two teens were killed and eight others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. One person is facing criminal charges, according to police. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd., said the Los...
Armed robbers burglarize Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles
Armed suspects burglarized a restaurant located off the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard on Saturday. At least six men were involved in the armed robbery, with four of the suspects carrying loaded weapons, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects approached the restaurant located at 5006 W. Pico Boulevard in two separate vehicles around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday. A security guard at the scene told CBSLA that the armed robbery took place in the parking lot of the Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles located on the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard.Witnesses told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen that the suspects stole money,...
kclu.org
KTLA.com
2 Los Angeles County men accused of shooting guard during armored car robbery
A pair of men from Los Angeles County were arrested Friday on federal charges stemming from the armed robbery of an armored car in West Carson earlier this week. Federal authorities arrested San Pedro resident Gregory James, 47, and Compton resident Lamond Akins, 30, on charges related to a Hobbs Act robbery — meaning it’s a robbery affecting interstate or international commerce — and discharging a gun during a violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a news release.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Hawthorne Identified
A 40-year-old man who was fatally shot in Hawthorne was identified by county authorities Friday. The shooting was reported at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Cory Hubbard...
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Los Angeles meat market
One man is dead and two others were hospitalized after a bloody shooting at a meat market in South Central Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street near a meat market. Three people were shot outside of the business, the Los Angeles Police Department said. […]
2urbangirls.com
Teen reported missing in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster. Deana Valexia Alvarez was last seen about 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of 25th Street East and Avenue I, near Tierra Bonita Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Excessive force claim to be filed against LASD deputies after violent arrest in Inglewood
The family of a man whose violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah bar was captured on video will hold a news conference with attorneys to announce an excessive force claim against Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.
