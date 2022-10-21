ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

The Time Ranger | Man-Eating Fires, Man-Eating Bears…

This certainly has been a fast-moving year. Seems like it was January but 20 minutes ago and here we are, flirting with Halloween. Then Thanksgiving. Then Christmas. Then 2023. That last one? Sounds like “2023” belongs in the title of a science fiction dime novel. I say we...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Boat in backyard catches fire

Firefighters responded to a boat that had caught fire on the 27000 block of Furnivall Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Ornelas said the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m, on a boat that was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Dan Masnada | Marks: No Better Choice for Water Board

Jerry Gladbach, longtime member of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (and its predecessor, the Castaic Lake Water Agency) board of directors, passed away a few months ago. He had been an ardent advocate for the valley’s water security for 37 years. Jerry’s passing left a huge void on the board of directors at a point in time when he was preparing to run for re-election in November. Having known him for almost my entire water industry career and having worked for him as CLWA general manager for 13 years, I know he will be hard to replace.
CASTAIC, CA
Rick Patterson | Grateful for the Hart District

We moved to the Santa Clarita Valley in 1973. My wife Ann began teaching in the Newhall School District while I began law school. We love this valley. We have supported the schools in a variety of ways. All eight of our children (have attended) schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District. I have had the privilege of serving on the school oversight committee to monitor funds budgeted for school construction both at the elementary and high school levels.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Voter registration deadline is today at midnight

The office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is reminding eligible voters that the deadline to register to vote and receive a Vote by Mail ballot is today, Monday, Oct. 24. Voters can register online at plan.lavot.gov or can apply at most government buildings such as a post office,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
A Caldron Full of Fun

Exhuming last-minute Halloween activities in the SCV. As we enter the last days before Halloween, you might wonder if there is some spooky fun still to be had around town. And you’re probably looking for things that require a little less commitment and expense than the big theme park haunts. Herein, we have compiled a small but tasty bag-o-treats for you.
CASTAIC, CA
Mariane Asad Doyle | Qualified, Committed Leader

Excellence as a board member requires intelligence, presence, perspective and a strong sense of fairness. It means empowering students, faculty and staff as they share their voices while supporting administrators who toil to provide for every stakeholder internally and externally. Cherise Moore embodies each of these attributes and more, with grace and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Saugus sweeps Thousand Oaks; will host Trabuco Hills in quarterfinals

Centurion girls’ volleyball (30-2) swept their CIF Division 4 second-round match against the Thousand Oaks Lancers (22-16). Saugus won with scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-23. The Centurions were led on offense by opposite hitter Taylor Treahy. The junior knocked down 17 kills, seven digs and a pair of aces.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Lois Bauccio | Moore a Proven Leader

Cherise Moore has demonstrated her strong leadership capacity as a member of the William S. Hart Union High School District board for five years. Her outstanding background in education as a teacher at every level, instructional aide and administrator has prepared her well for the important challenges of our high school district and the complexities of life and learning for today’s youth.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Woman arrested on suspicion of publicly abusing dog in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have detained a person in connection with a suspected robbery at the Spirit Halloween store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During investigation, deputies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Halloween Thrills and Chills

Boo! It’s time for Halloween fun. Put up the spooky spider decorations and cover everything with cobwebs. Then head out and enjoy some thrills and chills at theme parks and other SoCal venues. Bones Gulch. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Museum will host the inaugural Haunted “Bones’ Gulch” Halloween...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Wildcats rout Coyotes, 63-6, to finish undefeated

West Ranch finishes 10-0, earns outright Foothill League title for first time. After clinching a share of the Foothill League title last week, the West Ranch Wildcats (10-0, 6-0) made sure that no other team could call themselves champions, winning their final regular season game over the Castaic Coyotes (1-8, 0-5), 63-6, Friday night at Valencia High School.
CASTAIC, CA

