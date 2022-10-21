ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Miami Heat: Total 4th quarter meltdown costs them sweep of Toronto

The Miami Heat came into Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors with, not only, the chance to beat the team for a second consecutive time in a row but to also get to 2-2 on the year. Starting the game out being manhandled near the rim and on the glass, the Miami Heat’s lack of size would show up early and often in the first half.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
556K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy