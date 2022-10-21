Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
City of Santa Clarita to discuss projects and funds related to building plan review
The Santa Clarita City Council is slated to discuss the possible purchase of shade structures over the playground at Pacific Crest Park and an increase in the expenditure authority for building and safety consulting firms Tuesday evening, according to the agenda. In addition, city officials will be in conference with...
signalscv.com
Hart district’s test scores decline, outperform in L.A. County and the state
State Sen. Scott Wilk issues statement regarding state test scores. The long-awaited state test results have been released by officials, according to Wiliam S. Hart Union High School District staff. Though test scores reflect a decline in academic performance — which was anticipated at every level of education due to...
foxla.com
Sierra Madre cafe on verge of closing relying on community support
SIERRA MADRE, Calif. - Bean Town has been in the heart of the Sierra Madre business district for over three decades. There have been several owners, but the shop has never been in as precarious a position financially as it is now. Owner David Bremer said the COVID-19 pandemic hurt...
El Monte police chief dies due to ‘health issues’
The chief of the El Monte Police Department died Monday due to “health issues,” officials announced. Chief Ben Lowry began his career in law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2000, and transitioned to the El Monte Police Department in 2002. He was appointed interim police chief last December, and was made […]
Females Temporarily Trapped in Overturned Crashed Vehicle After Leaving Party
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle overturned after crashing into a light pole temporarily trapping the female occupants early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Downey. The Downey Police and fire department responded to a traffic collision on the 82200 block of Firestone Boulevard around 1:55 a.m.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Special needs parents win $45 million lawsuit over abuse at SMMUSD school
A Los Angeles jury determined this week that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) must pay out $45 million to the family of special needs twins after a behavioral aid at a Malibu school was found to have physically abused the two autistic seven-year-olds. The lawsuit, filed back in...
signalscv.com
Barbara Walker | Reasons to Vote for McLean
I’m voting For Marsha McLean for Santa Clarita City Council. Here’s why. She’s our full time city councilwoman and is always accessible to us. She works tirelessly for the people of Santa Clarita and always fights for our best interests locally, in Sacramento and in Los Angeles County.
foxla.com
Rental Aid: Some LA residents could receive up to $5,000 per household
LOS ANGELES - A new $3 million rental aid program for Los Angeles tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
Grandmother killed in Fullerton crash remembered as family calls for increased safety measures
Last week, 61-year-old Estela Rodriguez was out on her daily walk along Highland Avenue when a car came up from behind and hit her. The crash took her life. Now her family is trying to honor her memory and raise awareness about possible dangers at the intersection. They’ve started a Change.org petition which they plan […]
Antelope Valley Press
New hotel coming to Palmdale after OK from city planners
PALMDALE — A 120-room hotel got the go-ahead, Oct. 13, when the Palmdale Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan Review for the project. The hotel, part of the TownePlace Suites chain by Marriott, will be on a 2.53-acre site at Trade Center Drive and West Avenue P-4. This places it in between the existing Embassy Suites and Element hotels.
Driver Flees Scene of Pickup Truck Crash Through Front Yard of Home
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver fled the scene of a collision leaving a pickup truck behind which had crashed through a front yard of a residence in the Hacienda Heights community early Sunday morning, Oct. 23. California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs Station, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House In Pico Rivera
A fire damaged a house in Pico Rivera Monday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 9200 block of Bascom Street at 1:27 p.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The cause of the...
NBC Los Angeles
Utility Companies Warn of Possible Power Shutoffs Due to Gusty Winds, Increased Fire Danger
Some parts of Southern California are off to a windy start on Monday morning, and utility companies are warning customers that they may need to shut off power in certain areas to reduce the risk of wildfires. Aside from the power outages, commuters faced hazardous conditions during the morning drive....
signalscv.com
Woman arrested on suspicion of publicly abusing dog in Newhall
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have detained a person in connection with a suspected robbery at the Spirit Halloween store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During investigation, deputies...
signalscv.com
The Time Ranger | Man-Eating Fires, Man-Eating Bears…
This certainly has been a fast-moving year. Seems like it was January but 20 minutes ago and here we are, flirting with Halloween. Then Thanksgiving. Then Christmas. Then 2023. That last one? Sounds like “2023” belongs in the title of a science fiction dime novel. I say we...
signalscv.com
LA County Public Works seeking criminal charges against owner of alleged illegal dumping site
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is seeking criminal and civil litigation against the owner of a piece of land alleged to have tons of materials dumped onto it, according to a spokesman for Public Works. In an email sent to The Signal, Public Information Officer Steven Frasher...
1 dead, 1 injured after driver travels into construction zone on 210 Freeway in Sylmar
One person is dead and two others injured after a single-car crash on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar early Saturday morning. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the car traveled into a marked construction zone on the highway where it collided with a California Department of Transportation forklift being used before continuing for another 100 yards, where it slammed into a concrete barrier and came to a stop.The area was blocked off by traffic pylons, but the driver ran through them and sideswiped the forklift, which sheared off one of the vehicle's tires. Three men were inside the vehicle at the time,...
Somber vigil honors 1 of 2 teenagers killed in Porter Ranch crash that left 8 other injured
A somber vigil was held in honor of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in a Porter Ranch crash that also left one other teenager dead and eight people injured.
signalscv.com
Boat in backyard catches fire
Firefighters responded to a boat that had caught fire on the 27000 block of Furnivall Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Ornelas said the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m, on a boat that was...
Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park
Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]
