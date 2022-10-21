ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

KTLA

El Monte police chief dies due to ‘health issues’

The chief of the El Monte Police Department died Monday due to “health issues,” officials announced. Chief Ben Lowry began his career in law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2000, and transitioned to the El Monte Police Department in 2002. He was appointed interim police chief last December, and was made […]
EL MONTE, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Special needs parents win $45 million lawsuit over abuse at SMMUSD school

A Los Angeles jury determined this week that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) must pay out $45 million to the family of special needs twins after a behavioral aid at a Malibu school was found to have physically abused the two autistic seven-year-olds. The lawsuit, filed back in...
MALIBU, CA
signalscv.com

Barbara Walker | Reasons to Vote for McLean

I’m voting For Marsha McLean for Santa Clarita City Council. Here’s why. She’s our full time city councilwoman and is always accessible to us. She works tirelessly for the people of Santa Clarita and always fights for our best interests locally, in Sacramento and in Los Angeles County.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

New hotel coming to Palmdale after OK from city planners

PALMDALE — A 120-room hotel got the go-ahead, Oct. 13, when the Palmdale Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan Review for the project. The hotel, part of the TownePlace Suites chain by Marriott, will be on a 2.53-acre site at Trade Center Drive and West Avenue P-4. This places it in between the existing Embassy Suites and Element hotels.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages House In Pico Rivera

A fire damaged a house in Pico Rivera Monday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 9200 block of Bascom Street at 1:27 p.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The cause of the...
PICO RIVERA, CA
signalscv.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of publicly abusing dog in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have detained a person in connection with a suspected robbery at the Spirit Halloween store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “During investigation, deputies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

The Time Ranger | Man-Eating Fires, Man-Eating Bears…

This certainly has been a fast-moving year. Seems like it was January but 20 minutes ago and here we are, flirting with Halloween. Then Thanksgiving. Then Christmas. Then 2023. That last one? Sounds like “2023” belongs in the title of a science fiction dime novel. I say we...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

1 dead, 1 injured after driver travels into construction zone on 210 Freeway in Sylmar

One person is dead and two others injured after a single-car crash on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar early Saturday morning. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the car traveled into a marked construction zone on the highway where it collided with a California Department of Transportation forklift being used before continuing for another 100 yards, where it slammed into a concrete barrier and came to a stop.The area was blocked off by traffic pylons, but the driver ran through them and sideswiped the forklift, which sheared off one of the vehicle's tires. Three men were inside the vehicle at the time,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Boat in backyard catches fire

Firefighters responded to a boat that had caught fire on the 27000 block of Furnivall Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Ornelas said the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m, on a boat that was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park

Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]

