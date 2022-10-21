Police are seeking anyone with information about a collision on Saturday night in Hanover that put an 18-year-old in the hospital with what police said are serious injures. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Carlisle Street, when the young man was hit by a 2008 Pontiac G6, according to Hanover borough police. He was flown by helicopter to York Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

HANOVER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO