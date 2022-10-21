ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/22/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 22. Judith Anne Schrader, 76, of Millerstown passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Richfield Nursing and Healthcare Center. She was born Nov. 25, 1945, to the late Samuel and Anna (Roush) McGowan. She attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Thompsontown, and was...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
It’s yet another edition of Penn State’s favorite nighttime drama, and the star is still Sean Clifford | Jones

STATE COLLEGE – Ever been close to a couple that’s a total soap opera? Or maybe you’ve been part of one. The repeated fights bear serial reconciliations. Never is any stability achieved. You know it eventually has to end for good. But all the false alarms and makeups and breakups keep piling up until everyone just quits paying attention.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Police seek info on Hanover crash that hospitalized teen

Police are seeking anyone with information about a collision on Saturday night in Hanover that put an 18-year-old in the hospital with what police said are serious injures. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Carlisle Street, when the young man was hit by a 2008 Pontiac G6, according to Hanover borough police. He was flown by helicopter to York Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
HANOVER, PA
Chicago to perform in Hershey: Here’s how to get tickets

It’s not Saturday in the park, but rather April 12 at Hershey Theatre. That’s when and where Chicago, the band known for such classic songs as “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “You’re the Inspiration,” “Colour My World,” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” will perform.
HERSHEY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
