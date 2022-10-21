Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Related
Second-half rally propels Greencastle girls soccer past Manheim Central in District 3 Class 3A action
Greencastle (17-1-1) used a strong second half to close out a 6-1 victory against Manheim Central (7-10) in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A playoffs Monday. The Blue Devils took a 2-1 lead into halftime but rattled off four unanswered goals after the intermission to ice the win.
Rees Schrode’s double overtime winner punches Lower Dauphin’s ticket to District 3 Class 3A Quarterfinals
In the first round of the District 3 Class 3A Boys Soccer Championship, Lower Dauphin (12-6-1) picked up a dramatic, 2-1 double-overtime victory over Northern(15-4) Monday. The Falcons punched a ticket to Thursday’s Quarterfinals where they will face off against top-seeded Elizabethtown. Natie Davis put the Falcons on the...
Isabelle Sontheimer’s extra time goal pushes Hershey past Red Land in District 3 opener
LEWISBERRY— After Isabelle Sontheimer missed a handful of chances on Hershey’s senior night, in a game that resulted in a 1-0 Mechanicsburg win, she was beside herself. She knew she could do better. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Jazmine Bennett, Bishop McDevitt down York Suburban in District 3 3A girls soccer opener
HARRISBURG - Bishop McDevitt got off to a strong start in the District 3 3A girls soccer tournament Monday with a 3-2 win over York Suburban. The Crusaders (18-1) advance to host Twin Valley (12-5-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Scenes from Cumberland Valley’s football match up with State College High School
Cumberland Valley jumped out to a 24-7 lead in the second quarter before State College scored 28 unanswered points for a 35-24 halftime lead, then won going away, 48-31, at Memorial Field in State College, Pa., on Oct. 21, 2022. State College moves to 9-0 and closes out its regular...
Cedar Cliff’s Parker Tarnoci makes his college decision
Parker Tarnoci was already considering pursuing a multi-sport college destination. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Mid-Penn football top performers from Friday, October 21
CV travels to State College for big Mid-Penn football matchup It’s the penultimate week of Mid-Penn regular season football, with big games abound in Central Pennsylvania. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
Penn State recruiting mailbag: White Out visitors, Julian Fleming and how Ohio State compares to Michigan
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after the White Out win and ahead of Saturday’s game against Ohio State. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You...
How big of a favorite is Ohio State against Penn State, and who are the potential X factors on both sides?
It’s officially Ohio State week for the Penn State football program. The No. 13 Nittany Lions are closing out a difficult three-game stretch that began with games against Michigan and Minnesota. Ryan Day’s Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 2 in the country. Kickoff is at noon at Beaver...
Big nights by Penn State’s Parker Washington and two Lions tight ends doom Minnesota on a White Out Saturday night
STATE COLLEGE – A balanced Penn State offense is a dangerous Penn State offense. James Franklin’s No. 16 Nittany Lions leaned on a variety of skill players in a surprisingly easy 45-17 White Out victory over Minnesota on Saturday night.
Watch Penn State’s synchronized cellphone light show ahead of Whiteout game against Minnesota
Penn State introduced a new feature to its Whiteout festivities prior to the game against Minnesota with a light show that made use of the 100,000-plus cell phones at Beaver Stadium. Through synchronized lighting, Penn State tried to create a new visual with the energy already high at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State-Minnesota free live stream (10/22/22): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
The 5-0 start was nice but everyone in and around James Franklin’s Penn State program knew the Lions’ season would be defined by a three-game stretch against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State. PSU couldn’t handle the Wolverines last week. Unbeaten Ohio State, ranked No. 2 in the nation,...
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/22/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 22. Judith Anne Schrader, 76, of Millerstown passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Richfield Nursing and Healthcare Center. She was born Nov. 25, 1945, to the late Samuel and Anna (Roush) McGowan. She attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Thompsontown, and was...
It’s yet another edition of Penn State’s favorite nighttime drama, and the star is still Sean Clifford | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – Ever been close to a couple that’s a total soap opera? Or maybe you’ve been part of one. The repeated fights bear serial reconciliations. Never is any stability achieved. You know it eventually has to end for good. But all the false alarms and makeups and breakups keep piling up until everyone just quits paying attention.
Eagle Scout project adds historical context to Duncannon site
“I think it adds value to the community,” said Boy Scout Troop 64 member Tucker Hamilton, who is completing his Eagle Scout project at the point across Route 849 from Reeser’s Gun Shop in Duncannon. The 17-year-old 10-year scouting veteran had initially planned to install only a flagpole...
Family Fishing Day at Italian Lake in Harrisburg: photos
For one day out of the year, fishing is allowed at Italian Lake in Harrisburg. The Civic Club of Harrisburg and the City of Harrisburg’s Department of Parks and Recreation partnered with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for the second annual family fishing event. Participants had a brief...
Police seek info on Hanover crash that hospitalized teen
Police are seeking anyone with information about a collision on Saturday night in Hanover that put an 18-year-old in the hospital with what police said are serious injures. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Carlisle Street, when the young man was hit by a 2008 Pontiac G6, according to Hanover borough police. He was flown by helicopter to York Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
Chicago to perform in Hershey: Here’s how to get tickets
It’s not Saturday in the park, but rather April 12 at Hershey Theatre. That’s when and where Chicago, the band known for such classic songs as “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “You’re the Inspiration,” “Colour My World,” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” will perform.
Police looking for vehicle that struck Cumberland County pedestrian
Carlisle police are looking for the public’s help locating a vehicle and driver involved in a weekend crash that injured a pedestrian. The crash took place around 8:35 p.m. Sunday at North Bedford and East Penn streets, police said. Police said the vehicle — a newer model white SUV,...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0