Yardbarker

Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Colts make stunning decision on former MVP QB Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8. The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This will be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Could Broncos replace Nathaniel Hackett with Ejiro Evero if they lose to Jaguars?

Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett dropped five of his first seven games and may be on the figurative hot seat heading into this Sunday's matchup against the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars. Well-known Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted Monday that the franchise's new ownership is "embarrassed" by the current state...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers put on blast by anonymous NFL executives

Following a disheartening 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field, the Green Bay Packers fell to 3-4 and they’re off to the franchise’s worst seven-game start since 2006. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ seeming inability to make lemonade out of lemons like he traditionally has with...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes NFL history in Week 7 performance

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow entered the 2022 NFL season as the face of the franchise after carrying the team to LVI, hoping to accomplish far more this year. While he has a long way to go before the Bengals are viewed as one of the best NFL teams right now, he certainly made his mark on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Talks Giving Up Play-Calling Duties

As the Denver Broncos embark on their long Trans-Atlantic flight over to London, at least they'll have some extra time to do a little soul-searching. Five losses in seven games have put the Broncos on the brink of collapse, so we have to assume that first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett is in danger of losing his job. Searching for winning answers has seen Hackett try most things, but changing who calls the plays on offense hasn't been one the Broncos have considered — yet.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to start over Matt Ryan for rest of season

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has announced that Matt Ryan will be benched as starting quarterback. 2021 sixth-round selection Sam Ehlinger is set to take over the starting role in preparation for next week's game against the Washington Commanders. The decision comes just one day after Indianapolis' 19-10 loss...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Kareem Hunt Trade Report

As soon as the Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to go 2-5 on the season, fans wondered if something was going to change. It appears change could be on the horizon, and it is on offense. Brad Stainbrook cites league sources in his reporting...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Broncos Place RB Mike Boone On Injured Reserve

The Broncos have already filled his roster spot by signing RB Marlon Mack off of the 49ers’ practice squad. Boone will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate him to return. Boone, 27, signed on with the Vikings as an...
BOONE, CO

