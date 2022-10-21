Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
Yardbarker
Alabama’s DeMarcco Hellams was furious with teammate for blowing shutout
We have yet another example of Nick Saban’s Perfect Little Soldiers. Alabama beat Mississippi State 30-6 on Saturday night, which would seem like a really nice conference win for the Tide. But Alabama is a team of perfectionists, and some of them weren’t happy at the end of the game over their blown shutout.
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada
Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
Watch: Lakers fan yells 'You suck a--' at Russell Westbrook, leads to confrontation
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a lousy outing this week against the Los Angeles Clippers, managing only two points in a 103-97 loss. Following the final buzzer, Westbrook confronted a Lakers fan who had shouted something nasty at the nine-time All-Star as he headed to the locker room.
Yardbarker
Colts make stunning decision on former MVP QB Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8. The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This will be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.
Yardbarker
A Hall of Fame QB played for Steelers the last time offense bombed this badly
Terry Bradshaw, "The Blonde Bomber," was tossing spirals for the Steelers the last time their offense was this bad. Pittsburgh, which lost 16-10 to the Dolphins on Sunday, is averaging just 15.3 points and on pace to have the franchise's lowest scoring offense in more 50 years. The Steelers haven't...
Yardbarker
Could Broncos replace Nathaniel Hackett with Ejiro Evero if they lose to Jaguars?
Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett dropped five of his first seven games and may be on the figurative hot seat heading into this Sunday's matchup against the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars. Well-known Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted Monday that the franchise's new ownership is "embarrassed" by the current state...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers put on blast by anonymous NFL executives
Following a disheartening 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field, the Green Bay Packers fell to 3-4 and they’re off to the franchise’s worst seven-game start since 2006. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ seeming inability to make lemonade out of lemons like he traditionally has with...
Yardbarker
Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes NFL history in Week 7 performance
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow entered the 2022 NFL season as the face of the franchise after carrying the team to LVI, hoping to accomplish far more this year. While he has a long way to go before the Bengals are viewed as one of the best NFL teams right now, he certainly made his mark on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Lakers HC Darvin Ham explains why he benched Russell Westbrook in loss
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-3 on Sunday night, and the team’s head coach offered a strong response when asked about his decision to bench point guard Russell Westbrook late in the game. Last season was a disaster for the Lakers. However, with no cap space and few...
Yardbarker
Commanders' Ron Rivera not committing to starting healthy Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke?
Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke guided the Washington Commanders to a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He was playing in place of starter Carson Wentz, who is due to miss at least four games while on injured reserve. Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke with reporters Monday...
Yardbarker
15 observations from the 49ers' terrible, horrible, no good, very bad loss to the Chiefs
Christian McCaffrey's new teammates spoiled his debut with the 49ers. The trade that sent McCaffrey to San Francisco brought a great deal of energy to the team and the fanbase. And you could feel that enthusiasm early in Sunday's game. But it didn't last. A second-half collapse and pathetic display...
Yardbarker
Troubling information about Russell Wilson’s latest injury emerges
Russell Wilson will not play in the Denver Broncos’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday, and the quarterback’s latest injury is one that may force him to miss more than one week. Wilson underwent tests on Tuesday that revealed he has a partially torn hamstring, Ian...
Yardbarker
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Talks Giving Up Play-Calling Duties
As the Denver Broncos embark on their long Trans-Atlantic flight over to London, at least they'll have some extra time to do a little soul-searching. Five losses in seven games have put the Broncos on the brink of collapse, so we have to assume that first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett is in danger of losing his job. Searching for winning answers has seen Hackett try most things, but changing who calls the plays on offense hasn't been one the Broncos have considered — yet.
Yardbarker
Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to start over Matt Ryan for rest of season
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has announced that Matt Ryan will be benched as starting quarterback. 2021 sixth-round selection Sam Ehlinger is set to take over the starting role in preparation for next week's game against the Washington Commanders. The decision comes just one day after Indianapolis' 19-10 loss...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans React To Kareem Hunt Trade Report
As soon as the Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to go 2-5 on the season, fans wondered if something was going to change. It appears change could be on the horizon, and it is on offense. Brad Stainbrook cites league sources in his reporting...
Yardbarker
Broncos Place RB Mike Boone On Injured Reserve
The Broncos have already filled his roster spot by signing RB Marlon Mack off of the 49ers’ practice squad. Boone will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate him to return. Boone, 27, signed on with the Vikings as an...
Yardbarker
Analyst: 49ers could trade Trey Lance, re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo after Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers went all-in on the 2022 NFL season when they sent the Carolina Panthers second, third, and fourth-round draft picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024 for star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey hasn't been with the 49ers for a whole week, but ESPN's Bill...
