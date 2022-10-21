ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Sam Pittman provides injury update following bye week

FAYETTEVILLE — After a bye week, Sam Pittman expects to get several of his injured players back for the Auburn game. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) will be at Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers are also coming off a bye week. On Monday, Pittman provided an injury update. “We’re going to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas releases depth chart for Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart ahead of the Auburn game this Saturday morning. The Hogs and Auburn are both coming off a bye week. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) and Auburn (3-4, 1-3) will kickoff at 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network. OFFENSE. WR 2 Ketron...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas expects to see Auburn’s best effort on Saturday

While there is plenty of speculation about the future of head coach Bryan Harsin and Auburn has lost three straight games, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman expects the Tigers’ best effort on Saturday. That’s when Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) and Auburn (3-4, 1-3) will meet in an 11 a.m. game...
AUBURN, AL
KARK

Kickoff time, network set for Arkansas, Liberty

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Liberty will kickoff at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network Nov. 5 in Razorback Stadium. It will be Arkansas’ first instate game since Oct. 1 when they hosted Alabama. But in November Liberty is the first of three consecutive games in Fayetteville before closing out at Missouri on Nov. 25. The Razorbacks play host to LSU on Nov. 12 and Ole Miss Nov. 19.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Quincy Rhodes Jr. helps lead NLR past Northside

FORT SMITH — North Little Rock and three-star defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. went on the road and defeated Fort Smith Northside 38-14 Friday night. The win allowed North Little Rock to get a good road win in its conference. Rhodes, 6-7, 253, committed to Arkansas on Feb. 15. He talked about how he feels he played against the Grizzlies.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

