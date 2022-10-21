Read full article on original website
KARK
Sam Pittman provides injury update following bye week
FAYETTEVILLE — After a bye week, Sam Pittman expects to get several of his injured players back for the Auburn game. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) will be at Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers are also coming off a bye week. On Monday, Pittman provided an injury update. “We’re going to...
KARK
Arkansas releases depth chart for Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart ahead of the Auburn game this Saturday morning. The Hogs and Auburn are both coming off a bye week. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) and Auburn (3-4, 1-3) will kickoff at 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network. OFFENSE. WR 2 Ketron...
KARK
Arkansas expects to see Auburn’s best effort on Saturday
While there is plenty of speculation about the future of head coach Bryan Harsin and Auburn has lost three straight games, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman expects the Tigers’ best effort on Saturday. That’s when Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) and Auburn (3-4, 1-3) will meet in an 11 a.m. game...
KARK
Kickoff time, network set for Arkansas, Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Liberty will kickoff at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network Nov. 5 in Razorback Stadium. It will be Arkansas’ first instate game since Oct. 1 when they hosted Alabama. But in November Liberty is the first of three consecutive games in Fayetteville before closing out at Missouri on Nov. 25. The Razorbacks play host to LSU on Nov. 12 and Ole Miss Nov. 19.
KARK
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Who coaches visited over the Bye Week and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – In this week’s Arkansas football recruiting report with Otis Kirk, Courtney and Otis talk about where Arkansas’ coaches have been over the bye week. They also talk about 2023 recruits Quincey Rhodes Jr., Shamar Easter and Derick Hunter Jr. You can watch the...
KARK
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson: Breaking down exhibition games, recruiting and Pro Hogs
FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Kevin McPherson talks with Courtney Mims about the upcoming exhibition games for Arkansas, gives a recruiting update and breaks down the Pro Hogs in action. You can watch the full interview in the video above. Arkansas talks on...
KARK
Quincy Rhodes Jr. helps lead NLR past Northside
FORT SMITH — North Little Rock and three-star defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. went on the road and defeated Fort Smith Northside 38-14 Friday night. The win allowed North Little Rock to get a good road win in its conference. Rhodes, 6-7, 253, committed to Arkansas on Feb. 15. He talked about how he feels he played against the Grizzlies.
