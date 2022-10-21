AJ Dobson expects a “three-round war” against Armen Petrosyan at UFC 280: “I’ll surprise him with my speed”

Read full article on original website
Petr Yan reacts following controversial split decision loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 280
Petr Yan has reacted after suffering a controversial split decision loss to Sean O’Malley at today’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi. Yan (16-4 MMA) had entered today’s contest looking to rebound from his split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273. Prior to that setback, ‘No Mercy’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen.
Pros react after Sean O’Malley defeats Petr Yan at UFC 280
Tonight’s UFC 280 main card featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan. O’Malley (16-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 276 event, where his bout with Pedro Munhoz was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. Prior to that inconclusive result, ‘Suga’ had earned three stoppage wins in a row over opponents Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva.
Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
Khamzat Chimaev gets in physical altercation with Team Makhachev at UFC 280 (Video)
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev got into a physical altercation with members of Team Makhachev following the conclusion of UFC 280. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) collided with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in the headliner of today’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi with the promotions coveted 155lbs title up for grabs.
UFC President Dana White responds to Dan Hardy’s claims that he staged his concern for Calvin Kattar following Max Holloway fight
UFC President Dana White has fired shots at Dan Hardy. The former UFC fighter and color commentator accused White of staging concern for Calvin Kattar. Back in early 2021, footage was released of White expressing concern for Kattar after his five-round battering at the hands of Max Holloway. White informed Kattar’s cornerman that their fighter would be going straight to the hospital. Hardy expressed his belief that White’s concern was a facade to look good in front of the cameras.
Cody Garbrandt shares surprising prediction for TJ Dillashaw vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight at UFC 280
Cody Garbrandt has shared a surprising prediction for Saturday’s UFC bantamweight title fight between TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) and Sterling (21-3 MMA) are set to collide in the co-main event of UFC 280 tomorrow in Abu Dhabi. ’Killashaw’ is looking to reclaim the coveted 135lbs...
Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks out against UFC 280 brawl: “We are tired of this nonsense!”
UFC 280 was a big night for Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abu Dhabi, and the Muslim world in general. Once again they have a UFC champion to represent them, which will undoubtedly help the sport grow in population across the world. What doesn’t help the sport grow amongst Muslims is...
Pros react after Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280
Tonight’s UFC 280 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on TJ Dillashaw. Sterling (22-3 MMA) entered the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ had not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.
Dana White reacts after TJ Dillashaw apologizes for fighting injured at UFC 280: “That’s something he should have told us”
Dana White is reacting after T.J. Dillashaw apologized for fighting injured at UFC 280. It was T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event this past Saturday, October 22nd in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The result was a loss for Dillashaw via TKO stoppage at 3:44 of Round 2. Aljamain Sterling successfully retained his UFC bantamweight championship title.
Conor McGregor trashes proposed Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski title fight: “This fight does 10 buys”
Conor McGregor has trashed a possible UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski. Last weekend at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Shortly afterwards, Alex Volkanovski came into the Octagon to set up a champ vs champ superfight – potentially next year in Australia.
VIDEO | Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Petr Yan’s split decision loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 280
It’s clear that Khabib Nurmagomedov wasn’t a fan of the verdict of the Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan bout. O’Malley and Yan shared the Octagon on the main card of UFC 280. The two delivered three rounds of exciting action. Many media members scored the fight in favor of Yan, but two of the three judges Octagonside did not agree. O’Malley was awarded the split decision victory.
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria reportedly added to UFC 282 on December 10th
Ranked featherweights have been added to UFC 282 in December. Bryce Mitchell has been out of action since his decision to win over Edson Barboza in March. The victory moved the Arkansas native to 16-0 in his professional career. He previously scored wins over names such as Andre Fili, and Charles Rosa.
Islam Makhachev wants to earn pound-for-pound status by taking out Alex Volkanovski in enemy territory: “I have to go to Australia and beat this guy”
Islam Makhachev has made it known that he wants to earn pound-for-pound status by taking out Alex Volkanovski in enemy territory. Hot off a second round submission win over Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) at UFC 280 this past Saturday, October 22nd in Abu Dhabi, Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) is already making plans for his next bout.
Sean Brady issues statement following UFC 280 loss to Belal Muhammad
Sean Brady has spoken out following a rough night at the office. Brady went one-on-one with Belal Muhammad in the featured preliminary bout on the UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi. Going into the bout, Brady had a perfect pro MMA record of 15-0. Brady ended up getting a rough dose of reality when Muhammad blitzed him for a second-round TKO victory.
Former Kimbo Slice Bellator opponent, Dada 5000 set to make return in bare-knuckle boxing match on November 19th
The combat sports career of Dhafir Harris, also known as Dada 5000, lives on. One of the more colorful characters to appear in a cage, the Florida native is mostly known for his fight with Kimbo Slice. The two were previously friends and came up in the bare-knuckle fighting scene. For his part, Harris discussed the rivalry in the documentary Dawg Fight.
Michael Bisping explains why Sean O’Malley won at UFC 280: “That was a close fight”
Sean O’Malley won a controversial split-decision over Petr Yan at UFC280. And while Michael Bisping had Yan winning the fight, he understands why the judges scored the fight the way they did. O’Malley won the first and third rounds on two of the three judges’ scorecards. That shocked a...
Beneil Dariush thinks it’s time for UFC Lightweight Championship opportunity: “What else can I do?”
Beneil Dariush believes that a UFC Lightweight Championship bout is long overdue. Dariush competed on the UFC 280 card, taking on Mateusz Gamrot. Dariush won the bout via unanimous decision to extend his winning streak to eight. He hasn’t lost a bout since March 2018. In the midst of...
UFC President Dana White shares his thoughts on a potential Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight: “I’m just saying that would be a good fight for him”
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on a match-up between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling. Last Saturday night at UFC 280, Aljamain Sterling beat TJ Dillashaw to retain the UFC bantamweight championship. While Dillashaw was compromised due to a shoulder injury, Sterling still did what he needed to do in order to get the challenger out of there.
Jake Paul slams Conor McGregor for suggesting he has the tools to defeat Islam Makhachev
Jake Paul has caught wind of Conor McGregor’s now-deleted tweets post-UFC 280. Islam Makhachev had a stellar performance in his UFC Lightweight Championship fight against Charles Oliveira. Makhachev put “do Bronx” away in the second round via arm triangle submission to lay claim to the 155-pound gold.
