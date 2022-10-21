ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AJ Dobson expects a “three-round war” against Armen Petrosyan at UFC 280: “I’ll surprise him with my speed”

By Cole Shelton
 4 days ago
Pros react after Sean O’Malley defeats Petr Yan at UFC 280

Tonight’s UFC 280 main card featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan. O’Malley (16-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 276 event, where his bout with Pedro Munhoz was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. Prior to that inconclusive result, ‘Suga’ had earned three stoppage wins in a row over opponents Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva.
Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
UFC President Dana White responds to Dan Hardy’s claims that he staged his concern for Calvin Kattar following Max Holloway fight

UFC President Dana White has fired shots at Dan Hardy. The former UFC fighter and color commentator accused White of staging concern for Calvin Kattar. Back in early 2021, footage was released of White expressing concern for Kattar after his five-round battering at the hands of Max Holloway. White informed Kattar’s cornerman that their fighter would be going straight to the hospital. Hardy expressed his belief that White’s concern was a facade to look good in front of the cameras.
Pros react after Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280

Tonight’s UFC 280 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on TJ Dillashaw. Sterling (22-3 MMA) entered the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ had not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.
Dana White reacts after TJ Dillashaw apologizes for fighting injured at UFC 280: “That’s something he should have told us”

Dana White is reacting after T.J. Dillashaw apologized for fighting injured at UFC 280. It was T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event this past Saturday, October 22nd in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The result was a loss for Dillashaw via TKO stoppage at 3:44 of Round 2. Aljamain Sterling successfully retained his UFC bantamweight championship title.
Conor McGregor trashes proposed Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski title fight: “This fight does 10 buys”

Conor McGregor has trashed a possible UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski. Last weekend at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Shortly afterwards, Alex Volkanovski came into the Octagon to set up a champ vs champ superfight – potentially next year in Australia.
VIDEO | Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Petr Yan’s split decision loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 280

It’s clear that Khabib Nurmagomedov wasn’t a fan of the verdict of the Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan bout. O’Malley and Yan shared the Octagon on the main card of UFC 280. The two delivered three rounds of exciting action. Many media members scored the fight in favor of Yan, but two of the three judges Octagonside did not agree. O’Malley was awarded the split decision victory.
Islam Makhachev wants to earn pound-for-pound status by taking out Alex Volkanovski in enemy territory: “I have to go to Australia and beat this guy”

Islam Makhachev has made it known that he wants to earn pound-for-pound status by taking out Alex Volkanovski in enemy territory. Hot off a second round submission win over Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) at UFC 280 this past Saturday, October 22nd in Abu Dhabi, Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) is already making plans for his next bout.
Sean Brady issues statement following UFC 280 loss to Belal Muhammad

Sean Brady has spoken out following a rough night at the office. Brady went one-on-one with Belal Muhammad in the featured preliminary bout on the UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi. Going into the bout, Brady had a perfect pro MMA record of 15-0. Brady ended up getting a rough dose of reality when Muhammad blitzed him for a second-round TKO victory.
Former Kimbo Slice Bellator opponent, Dada 5000 set to make return in bare-knuckle boxing match on November 19th

The combat sports career of Dhafir Harris, also known as Dada 5000, lives on. One of the more colorful characters to appear in a cage, the Florida native is mostly known for his fight with Kimbo Slice. The two were previously friends and came up in the bare-knuckle fighting scene. For his part, Harris discussed the rivalry in the documentary Dawg Fight.
