Evelyn Henry
4d ago
That's a good thing to help with depression issues but the root of this problem is that video game, it needs to be banned, taken off the shelves and not allowed to be downloaded.
WLBT
Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday. The incident happened at The Kids’ World Center off Mannsdale Road in November of 2021. A mother says her three-year-old daughter was hit by Ruby Wilkerson at the daycare, leaving...
WLBT
Terry Road home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders battled an overnight house fire in Jackson. It broke out sometime before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of McDowell Road and Terry Road. No word yet from first responders if anyone was hurt in this fire. WLBT is working to find out more...
WLBT
Goodman residents ask city for more officers during crime increase
GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Several residents in Goodman woke up to bullets flying into their cars and homes because of a nearby shooting Sunday morning. Today, those same residents are begging the city to increase their public safety efforts. “How many more people gotta die before we can get some...
WAPT
Abandoned house destroyed by fire
JACKSON, Miss. — An abandoned house was destroyed by a fire in Jackson. The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. Monday on Terry Road. No injuries were reported. Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
WLBT
Raising up grandparents who are raising kids
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nancy Gaynor wants elected officials, business owners and the general public to understand one thing: Grandparents in your community who are raising someone else’s children need your support. Gaynor, who serves as a minister at Fresh Start Christian Church in north Jackson, is one of...
WLBT
Weapon confiscated, teens arrested outside Crystal Springs High School
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - One assault-style rifle has been confiscated and two juveniles have been placed under arrest following an incident in front of Crystal Springs High School Friday afternoon. Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill said officers responded to a report of students brandishing weapons. A male and...
WDAM-TV
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. holding ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. That agency has announced its third annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive. To participate, buy one or more unwrapped gifts for children up to 12 years of age,...
WLBT
Forest Hill High School to switch to virtual learning on October 25
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will switch to virtual learning on October 25. The Jackson Public School District says the decision was made due to a lack of water pressure. According to a press release, October 25 is a scheduled 80% day for all scholars due to...
Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
Mississippi sheriff investigating series of threatening handwritten letters left in mailboxes
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is investigating what it describes as several threatening letters that have been placed in residents’ mailboxes. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins sid that his investigators are analyzing several threatening letters. Perkins said his office has five letters and knows...
Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
kicks96news.com
Have You Seen Taye Green? Contact Leake County Sheriff’s Office
The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man pictured, Taye Green. Green is a person of interest in a recent Leake County shooting incident. He is described as a 5’10” tall 20 year old black male weighing 160-165 lbs.
WLBT
Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
Mississippi hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
WTOK-TV
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
kicks96news.com
Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County
Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
He’s ‘Tha Cookie Man’ — Mississippi man reinvents himself with cookie business
Joe Campbell sat in his maroon Cadillac in front of Fast Paced Health on Brookway Boulevard, close to where The Dart landed Thursday afternoon. He is known as the “Tha Cookie Man” written on the back of his Tha Cookie Trap shirt. Tha Cookie Trap is a company...
WLBT
Students and staff from Philadelphia, PA come to Capital City to help residents through water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson water crisis garnered the attention of a high school over a thousand miles away. Students and staff with Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania are in the Capital City this weekend, helping residents who are still facing challenges. It comes as tensions...
WLBT
Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon businessman has been arrested after allegedly raping a teen girl. Gino Giammarco, 48, is the owner of TAT Irrigation and Drainage and is a professional bodybuilder with the International Federation of Bodybuilders. According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Giammarco was taken into custody...
“Nothing else like this” concert series held in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Twilight Concerts held its first concert series at Renaissance in Ridgeland on Saturday. The Blues Traveller, Government Mule and Bonneville performed. Organizers said the VIP experience is what sets them apart from other shows in the area. “There’s a very popular series like this in Memphis called ‘Live at the Garden.’ […]
