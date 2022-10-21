ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Evelyn Henry
4d ago

That's a good thing to help with depression issues but the root of this problem is that video game, it needs to be banned, taken off the shelves and not allowed to be downloaded.

WLBT

Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday. The incident happened at The Kids’ World Center off Mannsdale Road in November of 2021. A mother says her three-year-old daughter was hit by Ruby Wilkerson at the daycare, leaving...
MADISON, MS
WLBT

Terry Road home goes up in flames

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders battled an overnight house fire in Jackson. It broke out sometime before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of McDowell Road and Terry Road. No word yet from first responders if anyone was hurt in this fire. WLBT is working to find out more...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Goodman residents ask city for more officers during crime increase

GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Several residents in Goodman woke up to bullets flying into their cars and homes because of a nearby shooting Sunday morning. Today, those same residents are begging the city to increase their public safety efforts. “How many more people gotta die before we can get some...
GOODMAN, MS
WAPT

Abandoned house destroyed by fire

JACKSON, Miss. — An abandoned house was destroyed by a fire in Jackson. The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. Monday on Terry Road. No injuries were reported. Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Raising up grandparents who are raising kids

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nancy Gaynor wants elected officials, business owners and the general public to understand one thing: Grandparents in your community who are raising someone else’s children need your support. Gaynor, who serves as a minister at Fresh Start Christian Church in north Jackson, is one of...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Forest Hill High School to switch to virtual learning on October 25

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will switch to virtual learning on October 25. The Jackson Public School District says the decision was made due to a lack of water pressure. According to a press release, October 25 is a scheduled 80% day for all scholars due to...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WTOK-TV

Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County

Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Brandon businessman and bodybuilder arrested for allegedly raping teen girl

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon businessman has been arrested after allegedly raping a teen girl. Gino Giammarco, 48, is the owner of TAT Irrigation and Drainage and is a professional bodybuilder with the International Federation of Bodybuilders. According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Giammarco was taken into custody...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

“Nothing else like this” concert series held in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Twilight Concerts held its first concert series at Renaissance in Ridgeland on Saturday. The Blues Traveller, Government Mule and Bonneville performed. Organizers said the VIP experience is what sets them apart from other shows in the area. “There’s a very popular series like this in Memphis called ‘Live at the Garden.’ […]
RIDGELAND, MS

