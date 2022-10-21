Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Looking back at Superstorm Sandy 10 years later | Across the Sky podcast
October marks the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, the fourth-costliest hurricane on record for the United States, causing phenomenal damage along the coasts of New Jersey and New York. For this week’s episode of the Across the Sky podcast, Gary Szatwoski, a meteorologist working for the National Weather Service in...
crossroadstoday.com
Fires in Nebraska, Iowa spur evacuations, destroy homes
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prairie fires pushed by tinder-dry conditions and winds topping 60 mph (96 kph) led to evacuations in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and destroyed homes and injured two firefighters south of Nebraska’s capital city of Lincoln, officials said. At least two grassland fires were...
crossroadstoday.com
Police: No remains in car buried behind California mansion
ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Crews fully excavated a car that police said was buried in the backyard of a Northern California mansion 30 years ago and found no human remains, authorities said Monday. The convertible Mercedes Benz filled with bags of unused concrete was discovered last week by landscapers...
crossroadstoday.com
Scott Peterson finally moved off California’s death row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of...
crossroadstoday.com
Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot
Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not...
crossroadstoday.com
2 conservatives accused in hoax robocall scheme plead guilty
CLEVELAND (AP) — Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.
crossroadstoday.com
Rural Arizona county officials push ballot hand count
PHOENIX (AP) — Elected officials in a rural county in southeastern Arizona are debating a hand count of all ballots in the midterm election alongside the machine count even though the Cochise County attorney’s office and state authorities have said they don’t have legal authority. Cochise County...
crossroadstoday.com
Inmate’s failed testing bid keeps Arizona execution on track
PHOENIX (AP) — An execution planned next month for an Arizona prisoner remains on track after a judge rejected the condemned man’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be put to death. Lawyers...
crossroadstoday.com
Nevada elections office seeks clarity on ballot hand count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada county’s plan to hand-count all paper ballots for the midterm elections is coming under renewed scrutiny just days before the tally is set to begin. The sticking point: How the county will keep the ongoing vote totals from leaking publicly. A...
Comments / 0