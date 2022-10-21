ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Double-murder suspect transferring to Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. -- A double-murder suspect that was arrested in Des Moines, Iowa will soon be back in Nebraska. An Omaha man, 27-year-old Gage Walter, has been in Polk County, Iowa Jail since the middle of August. Our partners at WOWT Channel 6 News said he's accused of killing his...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Officials say wildfires in Lancaster County under control

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Some Lancaster County families were waiting to return home Monday morning. The sheriff's office said at least three homes have been destroyed and two firefighters received medical care. "My understanding is that they were in a ditch. The fire went over them. One of the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Douglas County Inmate Death Reported

Douglas County Corrections reports an inmate death. A spokesperson says 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday evening. Corrections says repeated efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was declared deceased by the Omaha Fire Department paramedics, who responded and took over life-saving care. The County...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Council Bluffs accident kills 1

(Council Bluffs) -- One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Council Bluffs early Sunday morning. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. to the 50-mile marker of northbound Interstate 29 for reports of a vehicle on fire. Authorities say upon arrival from officers and fire personnel, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. After the flames were extinguished, the police department determined the vehicle appeared to have struck a sign pole on the side of the roadway and split apart causing a large debris field. Authorities say one deceased person was located inside the front half the vehicle. The accident remains under investigation and the identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

2 arrested in Villisca incident

(Villisca) -- Two Villisca residents face charges following an incident earlier this week. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies searched a house in the 3200 block of 150th Street near Villisca Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. looking for a wanted fugitive. Authorities located the suspect -- 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater -- who was apprehended after attempting to flee from deputies. He was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine -- third offense -- all Class D felonies.
VILLISCA, IA
klin.com

Investigators Believe Lincoln Apartment Fire Was Deliberately Set

Lincoln fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 12 unit apartment building near 15th and F Street around 1:00 Sunday afternoon. “The fire and smoke was actually found in the central hallway of the 12-plex,” LFR Captain Nancy Crist says. She says one resident jumped...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Two firefighters injured, three homes destroyed as grass fires south of Lincoln prompt evacuations

Widespread, wind-driven grass fires that injured two firefighters swept through southern Lancaster County on Sunday, destroying homes, closing roads and prompting evacuation orders as a thin haze of smoke settled on Lincoln. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency ordered the evacuations as two separate blazes in the southern part of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify shooting victim who showed up at hospital Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. — A shooting victim showed up at an Omaha hospital Sunday night. In a news release, police said Rashad Lee, 32, arrived at Nebraska Medicine around 9:30 p.m. suffering from two gunshot wounds. He told police he was driving near Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street when he was hit.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Early this afternoon, grass fires were reported in the south part of Lancaster County. One was reported South and west of Firth, which moved rapidly to the north. As of 6 p.m. that fire has been contained. No reported structures were destroyed. The second fire was reported...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth in Lincoln area

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman caught selling methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to almost 19 years in prison. Vanessa Lynn Ludeke, 33, will spend 18 years and nine months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Injured Nebraska firefighter identified as Doane University professor

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Crete Nebraska fire department told KETV NewsWatch 7 Brad Elder was the firefighter injured Sunday while battling the wildfire south of Lincoln. Brad Elder was overcome by the fast-moving flames Sunday afternoon and is recovering from his injuries. Elder has 28 years of fighting wildfires...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man to serve 26 years in prison on gun, drug charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a quarter of a century behind bars on gun and drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Blake Ruel, 35, was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
LINCOLN, NE

