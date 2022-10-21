Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Double-murder suspect transferring to Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. -- A double-murder suspect that was arrested in Des Moines, Iowa will soon be back in Nebraska. An Omaha man, 27-year-old Gage Walter, has been in Polk County, Iowa Jail since the middle of August. Our partners at WOWT Channel 6 News said he's accused of killing his...
Woman claims her dad killed and buried multiple victims in rural western Iowa
A woman is accusing her late father of murdering multiple people and burying them on the family's rural, southwest Iowa property.
fox42kptm.com
Officials say wildfires in Lancaster County under control
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Some Lancaster County families were waiting to return home Monday morning. The sheriff's office said at least three homes have been destroyed and two firefighters received medical care. "My understanding is that they were in a ditch. The fire went over them. One of the...
iheart.com
Douglas County Inmate Death Reported
Douglas County Corrections reports an inmate death. A spokesperson says 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday evening. Corrections says repeated efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was declared deceased by the Omaha Fire Department paramedics, who responded and took over life-saving care. The County...
WOWT
Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs accident kills 1
(Council Bluffs) -- One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Council Bluffs early Sunday morning. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. to the 50-mile marker of northbound Interstate 29 for reports of a vehicle on fire. Authorities say upon arrival from officers and fire personnel, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. After the flames were extinguished, the police department determined the vehicle appeared to have struck a sign pole on the side of the roadway and split apart causing a large debris field. Authorities say one deceased person was located inside the front half the vehicle. The accident remains under investigation and the identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police seek witnesses to deadly crash on I-29/I-80
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are looking for anyone who witnessed a deadly crash over the weekend along Interstate 29. Officers found one person dead inside the front half of the vehicle. The identity of the victim was not known to police. The crash was reported at...
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Villisca incident
(Villisca) -- Two Villisca residents face charges following an incident earlier this week. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies searched a house in the 3200 block of 150th Street near Villisca Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. looking for a wanted fugitive. Authorities located the suspect -- 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater -- who was apprehended after attempting to flee from deputies. He was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine -- third offense -- all Class D felonies.
klin.com
Investigators Believe Lincoln Apartment Fire Was Deliberately Set
Lincoln fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 12 unit apartment building near 15th and F Street around 1:00 Sunday afternoon. “The fire and smoke was actually found in the central hallway of the 12-plex,” LFR Captain Nancy Crist says. She says one resident jumped...
Kearney Hub
Two firefighters injured, three homes destroyed as grass fires south of Lincoln prompt evacuations
Widespread, wind-driven grass fires that injured two firefighters swept through southern Lancaster County on Sunday, destroying homes, closing roads and prompting evacuation orders as a thin haze of smoke settled on Lincoln. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency ordered the evacuations as two separate blazes in the southern part of...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify shooting victim who showed up at hospital Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — A shooting victim showed up at an Omaha hospital Sunday night. In a news release, police said Rashad Lee, 32, arrived at Nebraska Medicine around 9:30 p.m. suffering from two gunshot wounds. He told police he was driving near Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street when he was hit.
klkntv.com
‘Eyes in the sky’: Nebraska State Patrol drones help crews battle wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Firefighters received help from above while batting a large grassfire in southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. That help came from Nebraska State Patrol drones, which made it easier to find hot spots and fires in the area. “It gave the firefighters an idea of where...
UPDATE: SW Lancaster County fire 'under control' but avoid area
Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. More details to come.
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
1011now.com
Two firefighters injured after south Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Early this afternoon, grass fires were reported in the south part of Lancaster County. One was reported South and west of Firth, which moved rapidly to the north. As of 6 p.m. that fire has been contained. No reported structures were destroyed. The second fire was reported...
Two more plead guilty in Fentanyl Distribution case
(Cass Co) According to documents from the United States District Court in the Southern District of Iowa, Chase Daniel Jahnke and Cam Christopher Jahnke have entered pleas of Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. In the plea agreements, Chase and Cam Jahnke both admit that beginning at least...
klkntv.com
Woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth in Lincoln area
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman caught selling methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to almost 19 years in prison. Vanessa Lynn Ludeke, 33, will spend 18 years and nine months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
KETV.com
Injured Nebraska firefighter identified as Doane University professor
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Crete Nebraska fire department told KETV NewsWatch 7 Brad Elder was the firefighter injured Sunday while battling the wildfire south of Lincoln. Brad Elder was overcome by the fast-moving flames Sunday afternoon and is recovering from his injuries. Elder has 28 years of fighting wildfires...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man to serve 26 years in prison on gun, drug charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a quarter of a century behind bars on gun and drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Blake Ruel, 35, was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
