Effective: 2022-10-25 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-24 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Collin; Fannin; Grayson; Hunt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Hunt, central Collin, southeastern Grayson and southwestern Fannin Counties through 930 PM CDT At 854 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Melissa, or near McKinney, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McKinney, Allen, Wylie, Greenville, Bonham, Anna, Fairview, Princeton, Lucas, Melissa, Parker, Farmersville, Leonard, Lowry Crossing, Whitewright, Wolfe City, Celeste, Campbell, Trenton and Bonham State Park. This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 94 and 105. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO