Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Need a Halloween costume? Here are tips and tricks to finding the perfect costumeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Halliday skates to fast start in freshman seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Lantern
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes, Northwestern set for noon kickoff Nov. 5
No. 2 Ohio State and Northwestern will kick off at noon Nov. 5, the athletic department announced Monday. In their first meeting since the 2020 Big Ten Championship game, the Buckeyes and Wildcats square off on ABC, the athletic department said. Ohio State begins a two-game road trip Saturday at...
Lantern
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State sweeps weekend opponents, secures spot in Big Ten Tournament
The No. 18 Ohio State field hockey team picked up another weekend sweep on the road after beating both Indiana Friday and Bellarmine Sunday. With their 2-1 win over the Hoosiers (8-9, 1-6 Big Ten), the Buckeyes (10-6, 3-4 Big Ten) officially clinched a spot in the Big Ten Tournament taking place in Columbus in November.
Lantern
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against Iowa
The first half Saturday challenged the top-scoring Buckeye offense in uncharacteristic ways during the 54-10 win over Iowa. The first half featured four combined turnovers and 200 yards of offense. No. 2 Ohio State began drives from Iowa’s 27-, 29- and 34-yard lines in the first quarter alone, being forced to a shrunken field and kicking field goals in each series.
Lantern
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10
The tug-of-war between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State quickly turned in the Buckeyes’ favor in the second half as third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 286 yards and four touchdowns during Saturday’s 54-10 win. In their first meeting against Iowa since being upset on the road in...
Lantern
Football: Brown among 14 Buckeyes on pregame status report ahead of Iowa matchup
Graduate cornerback Cameron Brown is among 14 Buckeyes listed on the pregame status report ahead of Saturday’s game against Iowa. Brown missed Weeks 4 and 5 but returned Week 6 at Michigan State. He’s one of several Buckeye defensive backs who’ve battled injuries since the preseason, including second-year cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock, who both aren’t listed on the report.
Lantern
Football: McCalister leads dominant defensive performance in No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 rout of Iowa
The No. 2 Ohio State football team only managed to put up 360 total yards of offense against Iowa, but a stout performance from the Buckeyes’ defense and third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud’s four passing touchdowns led to a convincing 54-10 victory Saturday. On the defensive side of the...
Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State notches sweep, defeats No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2
Junior defenseman Riley Brengman’s game-winning goal propelled the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team over No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 Saturday during the second game of the national championship rematch series at the OSU Ice Rink. With the Buckeyes dominating the shots 37-25, Brengman said the...
Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eight
The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extends its winning streak to eight games after a 3-1 victory over Iowa Friday. The Buckeyes (13-5, 9-1 Big Ten) split the first two sets with the Hawkeyes (7-14, 1-9 Big Ten) but controlled the match from there on. Four different players collected at least 10 kills while the Buckeye defense held an opponent to hit under .200 for the ninth time in 10 matches.
Lantern
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw Friday
The Buckeyes traveled to State College and earned a 1-1 draw against Penn State at Jeffrey Field Friday. No. 13 Ohio State (8-1-5, 3-1-2 Big Ten) fought back from a goal down to force the draw at Penn State (5-4-4, 2-1-3 Big Ten). The deadlock was broken just before half...
Lantern
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0
The No. 17 Ohio State women’s soccer team fell 2-0 to Northwestern in its regular season finale Sunday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Senior forward Emma Sears nearly opened the scoring for Ohio State (10-3-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) in the third minute after taking the ball away from a Northwestern defender but was dislodged from the ball before she was able to attempt a shot in the box.
Comments / 0