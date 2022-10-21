ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantern

Football: No. 2 Buckeyes, Northwestern set for noon kickoff Nov. 5

No. 2 Ohio State and Northwestern will kick off at noon Nov. 5, the athletic department announced Monday. In their first meeting since the 2020 Big Ten Championship game, the Buckeyes and Wildcats square off on ABC, the athletic department said. Ohio State begins a two-game road trip Saturday at...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against Iowa

The first half Saturday challenged the top-scoring Buckeye offense in uncharacteristic ways during the 54-10 win over Iowa. The first half featured four combined turnovers and 200 yards of offense. No. 2 Ohio State began drives from Iowa’s 27-, 29- and 34-yard lines in the first quarter alone, being forced to a shrunken field and kicking field goals in each series.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10

The tug-of-war between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State quickly turned in the Buckeyes’ favor in the second half as third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 286 yards and four touchdowns during Saturday’s 54-10 win. In their first meeting against Iowa since being upset on the road in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: Brown among 14 Buckeyes on pregame status report ahead of Iowa matchup

Graduate cornerback Cameron Brown is among 14 Buckeyes listed on the pregame status report ahead of Saturday’s game against Iowa. Brown missed Weeks 4 and 5 but returned Week 6 at Michigan State. He’s one of several Buckeye defensive backs who’ve battled injuries since the preseason, including second-year cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock, who both aren’t listed on the report.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eight

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extends its winning streak to eight games after a 3-1 victory over Iowa Friday. The Buckeyes (13-5, 9-1 Big Ten) split the first two sets with the Hawkeyes (7-14, 1-9 Big Ten) but controlled the match from there on. Four different players collected at least 10 kills while the Buckeye defense held an opponent to hit under .200 for the ninth time in 10 matches.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0

The No. 17 Ohio State women’s soccer team fell 2-0 to Northwestern in its regular season finale Sunday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Senior forward Emma Sears nearly opened the scoring for Ohio State (10-3-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) in the third minute after taking the ball away from a Northwestern defender but was dislodged from the ball before she was able to attempt a shot in the box.
