The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extends its winning streak to eight games after a 3-1 victory over Iowa Friday. The Buckeyes (13-5, 9-1 Big Ten) split the first two sets with the Hawkeyes (7-14, 1-9 Big Ten) but controlled the match from there on. Four different players collected at least 10 kills while the Buckeye defense held an opponent to hit under .200 for the ninth time in 10 matches.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO