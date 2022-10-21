Effective: 2022-10-24 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-24 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Madison, Franklin, Crawford and Sebastian Counties through 845 PM CDT At 804 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles southeast of Figure Five to 2 miles south of Barling to 3 miles southwest of Midland. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Ozark... Charleston Cedarville... Mountainburg Greenwood... Alma Barling... Lavaca Arkoma... Mulberry Mansfield... Dyer Hackett... Altus Hartford... Huntington Bonanza... Branch This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 42. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 14. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO