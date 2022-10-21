Read full article on original website
Related
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Taylor Swift Reimagines Cinderella Fairytale in “Bejeweled” Music Movie Featuring Laura Dern
Taylor Swift unveiled the next visual for her song “Bejeweled“ from her new Midnights album. In what Swift has described as “music movie,” released to coincide with her new tenth studio album, Swift puts a twist on the fairytale of Cinderella in the new visual. Laura Dern, HAIM, Swift’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, Dita Von Teese and Pat McGrath starred alongside Swift in the visual. More from The Hollywood ReporterBarack Obama Talks Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Pete Davidson's Dating Life in New Voting PSATaylor Swift Reacts to 'Midnights' Breaking Spotify's Single-Day Streaming RecordTaylor Swift Details "Nightmare Scenarios," "Intrusive Thoughts" in "Anti-Hero" Music...
‘Black Adam’ Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Celebrates 90% Audience Score Amid Low Critics Score: “The Fans Matter Most”
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is celebrating fans that have praised Black Adam and giving it a high audience score. The DC film scored a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes among moviegoers versus a 39% from movie critics. “This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons,” Johnson tweeted. “15 years. THANK YOU for all so much for all the love and support. In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy. And that’s what I’ll always fight for.” After the film opened in theatres, Black Adam scored $67M at the box...
Julie Taymor Salutes Kurosawa Akira, Defends Multiculturalism Ahead of Leading Tokyo International Film Festival Jury
Acclaimed film and theatre director Julie Taymor paid tribute to legendary Japanese filmmaker Kurosawa Akira in Tokyo on Tuesday, crediting his influence on her deciding to enter the film industry and contributing to her multi-cultural world view. “I go back to when I saw my first ‘foreign film’ in Paris, when I was 15 years old. I watched ‘Rashomon’ and that changed my life,” said Taymor. “Kurosawa! He is the reason, his movies are the reason, that I became a film director.” “Rashomon,” based on a Japanese folk talk, won the Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion in 1951 and has since...
Comments / 0