Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Al Sigl hosts 33rd Annual Community WalkAbout at Eastview Mall
Victor, N.Y. — Al Sigl Community of Agencies hosted their 33rd Annual Community WalkAbout at Eastview Mall on Sunday. The event featured a Halloween-themed Community WalkAbout and costume contest. Funds raised stay local and benefit over 55,000 kids and adults with special needs. "It's so wonderful to see so...
13 WHAM
Webster parent reacts to blackface photo
Webster, N.Y. — Webster Central School District leaders are investigating a photo circulating on social media showing three students who appear to be in blackface. The incident purportedly happened during Webster Thomas High School's homecoming game, which had a "blackout" theme, Thursday night against Wilson. The incident has sparked...
13 WHAM
Foodlink Fall Festival returns to community farm
Rochester, N.Y. — Foodlink hosted its inaugural Fall Festival on Saturday at its community farm on Lexington Avenue. The event was for the conclusion of the growing season for the farm, which serves as a community garden for local residents. Foodlink also utilizes part of the farm as commercial...
13 WHAM
Halloween fun at The New York Museum of Transportation
Rush, N.Y. — The New York Museum of Transportation offer some Halloween fun with their unique ‘Halloween Trolley Express’. The trolley traveled to the pumpkin patch, where children were able to decorate a baby pumpkin to take home. Everyone who attended was also able to enjoy apple cider...
13 WHAM
MitoAction hosts fourth annual Energy Walk at Greece Canal Park
Greece, N.Y. — MitoAction hosted an Energy Walk and 5k along with Stacy Meyers and her family on Sunday at Greece Canal Park. This was the fourth annual Energy Walk in Rochester for a cause near to Stacy’s heart. In 2019, Stacy went to MitoAction asking if there...
13 WHAM
Pet Costume Contest held at CountryMax in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — CountryMax held its live Halloween Pet Costume Contest at their Henrietta location on Saturday. The event was hosted by Terry Clifford from the WBEE-BEE Morning Coffee Club. This year’s contest also featured a lineup of familiar, pet-friendly celebrities at the judging table. Pauly Guglielmo, owner...
13 WHAM
Senior residents enjoy 'Booze & Tattoos' event at Watermark Legacy at Fairways
Victor, N.Y. — A cold drink with a side of ink. Senior residents at Watermark Legacy at Fairways were able to get a drink and some ink at the Booze & Tattoos special event on Saturday. The day featured an in-house pub crawl with beverage stations including specialty cocktails,...
13 WHAM
Warm late October weather
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If the weather has seemed unusually mild to you recently, you're right! The normal high temperature this time of the year in Rochester is 58 degrees. Looking back at our weekend weather, Saturday reached 72 degrees and Sunday reached 71 degrees in the afternoon. The high...
13 WHAM
Golisano Children's Hospital's annual Gala returns after two-year pause
Rochester, N.Y. — The Golisano Children's Hospital hosted their 36th annual Gala on Saturday. Hundreds of advocates gathered for Golisano's premier fundraising event, celebrating the hospital's impact on the local community. It marked the first gala since 2019 and aims to support the advancement of its support services to...
13 WHAM
Webster CSD investigating alleged picture of students in blackface
Webster, N.Y. — The Webster Central School District is looking into an incident, allegedly stemming from the homecoming football game at Webster Thomas last week. The district says it is investigating after a picture of three students that were allegedly in blackface and wearing Webster sports gear began circulating on social media.
13 WHAM
UR avoids strike from skilled trades staff
A possible workers' strike at the University of Rochester has been averted. The university and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 reached a tentative agreement on a contract renewal. The union ratified a two-year deal, avoiding a strike by hundreds of operations employees. The university released a statement:
13 WHAM
Frontier Field's name could be changing soon
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is recommending county legislators authorize an amendment to the contract with Frontier Communications regarding naming rights for the stadium used by the Rochester Red Wings. Under the amendment, Innovative Data Processing Solutions, a Henrietta-based company that specializes in cloud services and...
13 WHAM
Parents using new alternatives to keep their kids safe during Halloween
Rochester, N.Y. — As Halloween creeps closer, parents in Rochester are looking for ways for their young trick-or-treaters to enjoy the holiday - with a focus on treats, not tricks. With Halloween just over a week away, some parents are growing concerned about letting their children go out and...
13 WHAM
RBTL warns of 'Hamilton' ticket fraud
Rochester, N.Y. — Ahead of the return of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton to town next week, the Rochester Broadway Theatre League is warning about fraudulent ticket sales. The show will take the stage at the Auditorium Theatre Nov. 1-13. Orchestra seats start at $99 and balcony seats start at $49.
13 WHAM
Concerns growing around the sale of city-owned parking garages in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Parking in the City of Rochester could be changing soon. Two city-owned parking garages are about to be put up for sale to private owners. The two garages, both located in downtown Rochester, that are up for sale, are the Court Street and Washington Square Garages. One of the big reasons for the sale is revenue.
13 WHAM
Crews investigating three-alarm fire at farm in Genesee County
Bethany, N.Y. — Units are investigating a massive three-alarm fire in Genesee County on Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to Baskin Livestock on Creek Road in the town of Bethany for the report of a barn fire. According to the Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it's believed the fire started...
13 WHAM
No one injured after fire on Greeley Street
Rochester, N.Y. — RFD responded to a report of a fire on Greeley Street on Saturday. The first crew arrived within a few minutes of the call and saw smoke coming from the second floor windows. The house had been converted into two apartments, the fire started in the...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigating motorcycle crash on Lyell Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department says a man was sent to the hospital with injuries following a crash on Lyell Ave. on Saturday evening. Around 9:45 p.m., officers say a man driving a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Lyell near Orchard St., when he crossed the double yellow lines trying to catch up to a group of fellow riders.
13 WHAM
Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
Comments / 0