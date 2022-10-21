Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Police searching for suspect in Rowan County assault
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a suspect in an assault case. It happened early Sunday between 4 and 7:30 a.m. in the East Morehead area in Rowan County. The victim in the case told police the attacker is a white man, around 6′...
fox56news.com
3 shot in Lexington early Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to Lexington police, officers were called to the area of East Loudon Avenue and Winchester Road for a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot and property damaged from the gunfire....
WKYT 27
Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville gambling machine thieves arrested
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – A search warrant conducted on Thursday has led to the arrest of two Nicholasville men in connection to an Oct. 7 burglary. According to Nicholasville police, officers executed a search warrant at a home on 212 South York St., just two blocks away from the Neon Nights Bar that was previously burglarized.
WHAS 11
Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a Laurel County woman who had been missing since Friday was found Monday, Oct. 24 in Mississippi. Below is the original story published Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30...
Kentucky police investigate officer-involved shooting of armed, suicidal man
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday. State police said Nicholasville police responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence in the city and upon arrival, officers were confronted by an armed person. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m. in Jessamine...
fox56news.com
1 man dead in officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Desman LaDuke, 22, died as a result of injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, LaDuke was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at 5:55 p.m. Nicholasville Police Department and Kentucky State...
WKYT 27
Lexington man sentenced for gas station shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who shot a teenage girl at a Lexington gas station two years ago has been sentenced. Carleton Taite II shot a 16-year-old girl at the Thornton’s on Redding Road in 2020. The teen did recover. The gas station was hit several times. Taite...
fox56news.com
2 arrested in connection to Nicholasville bar burglary
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men were arrested for their alleged connection to an Oct. 7 burglary in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said Eugene Bodner, 38, and 34-year-old Douglas “Bit” Bruner were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Gambling machines were taken from the...
WKYT 27
Arraignment for murder suspect accused of shooting someone with AR-15
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect accused of shooting someone with an AR-15 was in court today. Keith Denton is accused of killing Kadage Albert Byishimo. Detectives say back in July, Denton was having a heated phone conversation in his girlfriend’s apartment on Quinton Court when he fired a single shot through the floor. The bullet hit Byshimo, who was next to his infant.
5-day search for evidence in Crystal Rogers' case at Houck farm ends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the "evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers' disappearance."
fox56news.com
Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers for help identifying alleged bank robber
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, police need help to identify a bank robber. “It doesn’t appear he made any attempt whatsoever to hide any of his facial features,” said Lexington police Detective Kristyn Klingshirn. So, you’d think circulating a photo...
Casey County sheriff’s son passes away over the weekend
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle passed away over the weekend in Taylor County.
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters respond to early morning house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sunday morning. The fire department got a call around 6 am for a structure fire on E 7th street and Lancaster Ave. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy flames and smoke from the house. The residents were able to...
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
AOL Corp
Grand jury: Kentucky bank teller faked transactions, stole more than $32,000
A former employee of a bank in Montgomery County abused her position as head teller to steal $32,800, a federal grand jury has charged. Jamie Leanne Hightower was indicted Thursday on charges of bank fraud and identity theft. The indictment says that when the alleged thefts occurred in 2019, Hightower...
WKYT 27
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
fox56news.com
Boyle County deputy’s ‘human-tracking skill’ saved woman, 3-year-old child
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Boyle County deputy has been honored for his work in saving the lives of two people, but he was learning the skills he used that night long before. On Aug. 24, Boyle County Sheriff’s Deputy David R. Prather, born in Owen County, was...
fox56news.com
Friend of Lexington’s latest homicide victim concerned over his death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Days after a man was found dead in Lexington his friends are still trying to find out why someone would stab him to death. Robert “Bobbi” Wallace Jr., 53, was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. Which sets a record no one wanted to break.
