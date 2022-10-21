ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

wymt.com

Police searching for suspect in Rowan County assault

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a suspect in an assault case. It happened early Sunday between 4 and 7:30 a.m. in the East Morehead area in Rowan County. The victim in the case told police the attacker is a white man, around 6′...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

3 shot in Lexington early Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to Lexington police, officers were called to the area of East Loudon Avenue and Winchester Road for a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot and property damaged from the gunfire....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Nicholasville gambling machine thieves arrested

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – A search warrant conducted on Thursday has led to the arrest of two Nicholasville men in connection to an Oct. 7 burglary. According to Nicholasville police, officers executed a search warrant at a home on 212 South York St., just two blocks away from the Neon Nights Bar that was previously burglarized.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a Laurel County woman who had been missing since Friday was found Monday, Oct. 24 in Mississippi. Below is the original story published Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

1 man dead in officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Desman LaDuke, 22, died as a result of injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, LaDuke was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at 5:55 p.m. Nicholasville Police Department and Kentucky State...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington man sentenced for gas station shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who shot a teenage girl at a Lexington gas station two years ago has been sentenced. Carleton Taite II shot a 16-year-old girl at the Thornton’s on Redding Road in 2020. The teen did recover. The gas station was hit several times. Taite...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 arrested in connection to Nicholasville bar burglary

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men were arrested for their alleged connection to an Oct. 7 burglary in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said Eugene Bodner, 38, and 34-year-old Douglas “Bit” Bruner were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Gambling machines were taken from the...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Arraignment for murder suspect accused of shooting someone with AR-15

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect accused of shooting someone with an AR-15 was in court today. Keith Denton is accused of killing Kadage Albert Byishimo. Detectives say back in July, Denton was having a heated phone conversation in his girlfriend’s apartment on Quinton Court when he fired a single shot through the floor. The bullet hit Byshimo, who was next to his infant.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

5-day search for evidence in Crystal Rogers' case at Houck farm ends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the "evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers' disappearance."
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington firefighters respond to early morning house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sunday morning. The fire department got a call around 6 am for a structure fire on E 7th street and Lancaster Ave. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy flames and smoke from the house. The residents were able to...
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE

