New York City, NY

Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November

By David Luces
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Tony D
3d ago

Congrats.. good luck on the next chapter of your career... can't blame him for retiring, NYS has become a leader in anti-cop sentiment...

Idalia Santana Rosado
4d ago

Wise choice thank you fir your service . There is no respect for officer now days . Enjoy your retirement 💙

The Staten Island Advance

Well, Mr. Mayor, you asked | From the editor

Big things don’t get done unless somebody’s thinking big. Hardly this morning’s news bulletin. On Staten Island, sometimes thinking big works. Then there’s the times it doesn’t. There’s a lot of those times. Ol’ Blue Eyes might’ve been talking about our home town when he crooned, “If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere . . . "
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Maria Ochmann (Gargano), 76, a Sicily, Italy native who came to Staten Island, and later resided in Florida, passed away on Oct. 15. Maria, a beloved wife, mother, and aunt, was known for being hard-working and poured her heart into everything she did. Maria was a bartender, legal secretary, real estate agent, and floral designer. After retirement, she enjoyed life as a painter, baker, reiki practitioner, bowler, avid Mahjong player, and Derek Jeter’s biggest fan.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

