Ex-PayPal CEO Wants Middle-Income Earners to Reach ‘Nirvana’ With Credit Card Platform
Former PayPal CEO Bill Harris has launched Nirvana Money, a credit card product for middle-income earners as consumers work to keep their heads above water amid inflation. The company combines “the best features of a credit card, a bank account and a gamified rewards program into a single card,” according to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release.
How Banks and Merchants Can Drive Customer Digital Engagement
In an environment where consumers are tightening their belts and rethinking brand loyalty, item-level data can be key for retailers, Banyan founder and CEO Jehan Luth writes in “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish,” a new PYMNTS eBook. Merchants and financial institutions that...
As Consumers Seek Access to Funds, Look to the D-Suite to Differentiate
As demand for credit grows amid economic challenges, digital capacities provide the differentiation issuers need to stand out, i2c Chief Product Officer Ava Kelly writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. With inflation steadily driving prices up it’s safe...
Kuwait’s Central Bank Asks Volunteers to Test Its BNPL Product
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced that it has allowed a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) product to begin testing with volunteer customers and merchants before launching in the market. The test is to take place within CBK’s Regulatory Sandbox — a “safe space” that allows for the...
Exits, Partnerships Signal Ongoing Shakeup In Competitive EU Q-Commerce Market
The global delivery food market has been going through a shakeup this year, one that has been defined by high-profile exits, partnerships and consolidation moves as industry players seek to gain an edge in the fast-growing, competitive European quick commerce market. Two months after announcing a plan to exit the...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Healthcare Firm NationsBenefits Names PayPal Vet Tushar N. Shah CEO
Member engagement, benefits administration and healthcare company NationsBenefits has appointed PayPal veteran Tushar N. Shah as CEO and president of financial technology. In this role, Shah is tasked with helping the company continue to develop and expand its benefits flex card solution and develop new payments infrastructure and products for healthcare, NationsBenefits said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release.
Plastiq Launches Updated Embedded Finance Solution
B2B payments platform Plastiq has launched the next generation of its Plastiq Connect embedded finance product, saying it now offers an embeddable user interface (UI) that requires less development time. With Plastiq Connect, platforms can enable multiple payment methods and disbursement options that let their business customers more easily pay...
Banks Take on Neobanks’ First Mover Advantage on Fees and Technology
In business, sometimes, the strategy is to be first — jumping into markets with new products and services, striving to capture consumers’ mind share, wallet share, and loyalty. And sometimes, the strategy can be to follow, but to be better and bigger, too. In financial services, we’re seeing...
Buy vs. Build: EU Banks’ Foray Into BNPL Gathers Steam
At the start of the year, Matt Norton, Santander Bank North America’s head of point of sale lending, told PYMNTS that banks were increasingly eyeing opportunities in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) market. “Banks have an opportunity to be a major solutions provider in this space,” said Norton,...
FinTech Winter Chills Funding as Busted IPOs Litter Landscape
Once hot FinTechs are now facing continued pressure, particularly on the funding front. The business models, by and large, have been propelled less by profits than by customer acquisition. And the question remains as to whether the cash on hand is enough to get through the winter itself. Overall, the...
FinTech Adyen Debuts Embedded Financial Tools in US and Europe
Dutch FinTech Adyen has launched two new embedded finance products for platform and marketplace businesses in Europe and the U.S. According to a Sunday (Oct. 23) news release, the products are “Capital,” which lets platforms offer businesses finance based on historic payments data, and “Accounts,” which allows users to “run their finances where they do business” and recieve access to funds instantaneously.
Dutch B2B Lending Platform Floryn Secures $64M From NatWest
Floryn, a Netherlands-based online lending firm for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced on Friday (Oct. 21) that it has raised 65 million euros ($64 million) from U.K. bank NatWest. Founded in 2016, Floryn offers business loans of up to 3 million euros to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). To...
Technology Helps Buyers and Suppliers Meet Economic Challenges
Payment solutions that offer flexibility, automation and reconciliation controls are key to ensuring growth for companies, Rick Kenneally, Chief Technology Officer at Boost B2B Payment Solutions, asserts in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. If there is one thing we...
CoreChain, BillGO Partner on Blockchain-Based Virtual Card Solution
Blockchain-based digital B2B payments network CoreChain Technologies and bill payment platform BillGO have partnered to enhance the delivery of payments and the management of supplier onboarding. BillGO will integrate CoreChain’s virtual card payments program, thereby allowing any company to offer an encrypted, secure payments solution to enterprise clients, the companies...
Payroc Debuts Embedded Finance API Platform
Global payments company Payroc has debuted a new API suite and developer documentation site, a press release said, which will give technology providers more embedded payments flexibility. The platform was intended to equip Payroc’s partners with the control to make unique payment experiences within their own technology stack, scale software...
Bank of America Expands Reporting, Forecasting in AR Matching Solution
Bank of America has added more reporting and new forecasting capabilities to Intelligent Receivables, its accounts receivables (AR) matching solution. With these new capabilities, the solution will provide clients with insights based on historical trends and customer behavior, Bank of America said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release. “The...
Paystand Allows Users of Network, Card to Get Revenue Next Business Day
Blockchain-enabled B2B payments firm Paystand has announced that businesses using the Paystand Network and the DeFi Corporate Card can now access their revenue the next business day, with no fees. Paystand will provide the DeFi Corporate Card Account to all Paystand accounts receivable (AR) customers, it said Friday (Oct. 21)...
How CFOs Navigate the ‘Cross-Border Storms’ of B2B Payments
From small businesses to global brands, businesses continue to face challenges when making payments across borders in order to pursue the massive opportunity that doing business globally provides. In a panel discussion hosted by Ben Ellis, Global Head, Visa B2B Connect, Visa Business Solutions, two payments experts weighed in on...
APAC Opportunity Beckons for More Than a Third of SMBs
Tech-nimble enterprises with top line sales of up to $100 million see the Asia Pacific region as their next big greenfield opportunity, at a time when all manner of platforms and merchants are looking to add new customers and gain some top line momentum. To that point, as PYMNTS’ data...
