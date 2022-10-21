Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
KSDK
Teacher, students shot in St. Louis high school
Students describe what they saw in Central VPA High School. Some saw victims being shot and others heard gunshots.
