Kentucky State

WHAS 11

Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a Laurel County woman who had been missing since Friday was found Monday, Oct. 24 in Mississippi. Below is the original story published Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Dry conditions spike 11 fires across Kentucky in one day

As Kentucky waits for more rain, the state's Division of Forestry reported eleven 'new' fires and a few wildfires across the state in the past twenty-four hours. Dry conditions spike 11 fires across Kentucky in …. As Kentucky waits for more rain, the state's Division of Forestry reported eleven 'new'...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Are These the Biggest Unsolved Mysteries in Kentucky and Indiana?

I'll tell you a little secret. It's not earth-shattering, and it's hardly a scandalous revelation, but Unsolved Mysteries used to creep me out...but in a good way. There was nothing like hearing the late Robert Stack's unmistakable pipes describe a scenario for which there had been no solution. Even if the story, in and of itself, wasn't particularly disturbing, he could make it sound that way. And the show got a lot of results, so it was never to be dismissed simply as a good way to kill an hour.
INDIANA STATE
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Mr. Fryar was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect was engaging in sexually explicit online communications with a minor. Equipment used to facilitate the crimes was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for further examination. The investigation remains ongoing.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Susan Witten’s disqualification from KY State Rep. race explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Oct. 20, Susan Witten has been disqualified from the district 31 House of Representative race. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law says that candidates must reside in the district they plan to run for. Witten filed her paperwork...
LOUISVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

Record fish caught in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Kentucky from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Morning weather forecast: 10/24/22

FOX 56 Meteorologist Justin Logan shares central Kentucky's Monday morning forecast. Transylvania University’s PumpkinMania celebrates …. The 500 jack-o'-lanterns will be lit each night through Oct. 27. Brush fire in Montgomery County on Sunday. The fire department is once again reminding residents about current burn bans across Kentucky. New...
LEXINGTON, KY

