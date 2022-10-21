Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Can I legally carry a ‘sword cane’ without a permit?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of 2019, Kentucky is a permitless concealed carry state, which means if you legally own a gun, you can legally carry it – hidden – with just a few restrictions. But what if a gun isn’t how you want to arm yourself?
What Are Your Shopping Pet Peeves? Kentucky, Indiana and Illinios Residents Rant
Shopping is not one of my favorite things to do. I can't stand going to the grocery store and even during the holidays, I dread having to shop. So, suffice to say, I have a lot of per-peeves when it comes to shopping. My two biggest are aisles that are...
WHAS 11
Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a Laurel County woman who had been missing since Friday was found Monday, Oct. 24 in Mississippi. Below is the original story published Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30...
Kentucky Bishops: Vote YES on Pro-Life Amendment #2
Each October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates “Respect Life Month” as an opportunity to express our deeply hel
Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
fox56news.com
Dry conditions spike 11 fires across Kentucky in one day
As Kentucky waits for more rain, the state's Division of Forestry reported eleven 'new' fires and a few wildfires across the state in the past twenty-four hours. Dry conditions spike 11 fires across Kentucky in …. As Kentucky waits for more rain, the state's Division of Forestry reported eleven 'new'...
Are These the Biggest Unsolved Mysteries in Kentucky and Indiana?
I'll tell you a little secret. It's not earth-shattering, and it's hardly a scandalous revelation, but Unsolved Mysteries used to creep me out...but in a good way. There was nothing like hearing the late Robert Stack's unmistakable pipes describe a scenario for which there had been no solution. Even if the story, in and of itself, wasn't particularly disturbing, he could make it sound that way. And the show got a lot of results, so it was never to be dismissed simply as a good way to kill an hour.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested Following Undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Mr. Fryar was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect was engaging in sexually explicit online communications with a minor. Equipment used to facilitate the crimes was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for further examination. The investigation remains ongoing.
whopam.com
SOS Adams reminds Kentuckians to look over entire election ballot
It’s a long ballot and you may need an extra stamp if you’re voting absentee by mail. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams is warning voters that there are a lot of races on the ballot in next month’s general election. All area towns and cities have...
wdrb.com
Both sides ramp up pressure to get out to vote on Kentucky amendment deciding future of abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky's general election approaches, both sides are dialing up the pressure to get out the vote on a constitutional amendment deciding the future of abortion in the state. Signs across the commonwealth are reminding residents that just two weeks remain before Election Day. In the...
The most popular Halloween costumes in Kentucky, the US, according to Google search data
Those are just a few of the top-trending Halloween costumes in the United States ahead of Oct. 31, according to the 2022 edition of Google's Frightgeist, released earlier this week.
Photographer, Videographer Capture Extraordinary Beauty of Fall in Kentucky [PHOTOS, VIDEO]
Every year, I look forward to that period of time when fall foliage is at its peak in my western Kentucky neck of the woods. But we often don't get full, vibrant colors until we get closer to Halloween and into November. And you HAVE to catch it at the...
Wave 3
Susan Witten’s disqualification from KY State Rep. race explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Oct. 20, Susan Witten has been disqualified from the district 31 House of Representative race. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law says that candidates must reside in the district they plan to run for. Witten filed her paperwork...
WKYT 27
“Pumpkins for pigs” collects donations for local Kentucky farm animals
HILLSBORO, Ky. (WKYT) - With Halloween around the corner, many of you have pumpkins to decorate. But what do you do with the pumpkins after? Well, there is a place in Kentucky where you can donate them and make some animals happy in the meantime. Pumpkinsforpigs.com is a website that...
Why are there food shortages in Kentucky and nationwide?
As supplies dwindle the price of goods has surged.
hazard-herald.com
Record fish caught in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Kentucky from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Brescia University Ranked 2nd Best in Kentucky, Kentucky Wesleyan College 10th
WalletHub recently conducted a study to determine which colleges and universities are the best in Kentucky. In the report released by the personal-finance website, Brescia University earned high marks. Here's why they ranked at the top of the pack. We all know that choosing the perfect college can be a...
Select Golden Arches Will Start Selling ‘Krispy’ Donuts in Kentucky
What could be the best food news I have ever talked about, I woke up this morning, got on social media, and found the most delicious tidbit, yet. Plus, it has to do with Kentucky. In the past, McDonald's gave us the Pull-Apart Donts that are actually very good. But,...
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 10/24/22
FOX 56 Meteorologist Justin Logan shares central Kentucky's Monday morning forecast. Transylvania University’s PumpkinMania celebrates …. The 500 jack-o'-lanterns will be lit each night through Oct. 27. Brush fire in Montgomery County on Sunday. The fire department is once again reminding residents about current burn bans across Kentucky. New...
