Port Authority study: 300,000-plus jobs, $85 billion economic impact
The Alabama State Port Authority has released a new study showing significant growth in jobs, tax revenue and general economic impact since 2019, underscoring the port’s place as a major economic driver in the state. The study covering calendar year 2021 is the first of its kind since a...
Univ. of Ala. sponsored business survey shows negative outlook for state’s economy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is hurting us all as we’re paying more for just about everything. Businesses reportedly are not doing much better. A new survey shows business leaders in our state have a negative outlook on the economy. We spoke with Susannah Robichaux, the University of Alabama...
AARP: Pass Amendment 2, the Alabama Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment on November 8
For many Alabamians, access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband, is not available where they live and work. AARP Alabama believes that affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity – a necessity that can help Alabamians learn, find work, do their jobs and stay healthy. It connects older Alabamians with their family and friends and helps them remain independent. Just as importantly, high-speed internet is necessary for local businesses to prosper.
Alabama fully staffed with poll workers for upcoming election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side checking to see if there will be enough poll workers when you vote on Nov. 8. Just last month, the Secretary of State was asking more people to apply to work on election day. Weeks before election day, Secretary of State...
LIST: 5 North Alabama ghost towns
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
Solar farm to help thousands of Alabamians save money on electricity bill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new solar farm in Montgomery County will provide low-cost, renewable energy to thousands of customers in the state. Global solar leader Lightsource BP, together with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), celebrated the dedication of its 130 MWdc / 100 MWac Black Bear Solar project Thursday.
Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Medical marijuana business applications to be sent out Monday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications for Alabama businesses interested in getting a medical marijuana license are set to go out Monday. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) accepted requests for medical cannabis licenses from Sept. 1 to Oct. 17. It received 607 requests. The majority of the requests are from Madison, Jefferson, and Montgomery Counties.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
NEWS BRIEF: Biden awards Georgia company $178 million to ‘supercharge’ U.S. battery manufacturing
A new battery component processing facility in Augusta will receive more than $178 million “to help Georgia expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse,” the U.S. Department of Energy and the Biden-Harris Administration announced Thursday. The move is part of a deal to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid.
Huntsville church active in attempting to increase voter turnout
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than 3 weeks Alabama voters will decide several powerful positions including who will be our Governor and next US Senator. Leaders at local churches are doing their part to get more people to the polls, especially in minority communities. “It seems that there are...
Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama
A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
Alabama Amendment Proposal Would Change Broadband Funding Rules
(TNS) — A 2022 legislative priority for Alabama is the expansion of broadband access. According to the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, Alabama's counties request the state legislature's support of legislation to "allow for the creation of local programs that facilitate the expansion of high-speed Internet broadband services in the underserved unincorporated areas of counties."
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment
A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state.
ACES report shows emergency teacher certifications rose over 1000% in the last decade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent state report shows the use of emergency teacher certificates is up by over 1000%. The Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services (ACES) report states: “the use of emergency certified elementary teachers expanded rapidly since 2017,” though the statistic goes back to 2010. The ACES chart shows 645 emergency certificates were awarded to elementary teachers just last year, which is up 1052% since then.
Florence considering allowance of medical marijuana dispensaries
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence is one of the latest cities considering the allowance of medical marijuana dispensaries. Last week, the Florence City Council postponed voting on an ordinance to authorize dispensing within the city limits. If a city wants to have a medical marijuana dispensary, it must approve an ordinance outlining how it will be safely managed, according to state law.
Alabama’s racist constitution needs a makeover: Vote ‘Yes’ to ratify Constitution of 2022
Confederate monuments are easier to remove than Alabama’s racist laws. Our mammoth state Constitution of 1901 is not just littered with racism, it was written to ensure it: “White Supremacy by Law.” On November 8, Alabama voters will have the opportunity to vote for the ratification of the proposed Alabama Constitution of 2022, a rare piece of legislation that has unanimous bipartisan support among state lawmakers.
Athens business sees economic boost thanks to storytelling festival
The 16th annual Athens Storytelling Festival has wrapped up. Some of the nation’s most highly acclaimed storytellers made their way to Athens for the event. Waay31 caught up with a local business who is glad the festival is back. Village Pizza is downtown Athens says normally this time of...
California wildfire survivors struggle to rebuild as settlement money trickles in
CONCOW, Calif. — Some survivors of California's deadliest wildfire continue to live in trailers, tents and makeshift homes nearly four years later as they wait for payments from a trust set up to compensate them. The PG&E Fire Victim Trust has paid less than half, or $5.2 billion, of...
California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy
Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
