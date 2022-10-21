ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert County, AL

Comments / 2

Related
aldailynews.com

AARP: Pass Amendment 2, the Alabama Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment on November 8

For many Alabamians, access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband, is not available where they live and work. AARP Alabama believes that affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity – a necessity that can help Alabamians learn, find work, do their jobs and stay healthy. It connects older Alabamians with their family and friends and helps them remain independent. Just as importantly, high-speed internet is necessary for local businesses to prosper.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama fully staffed with poll workers for upcoming election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side checking to see if there will be enough poll workers when you vote on Nov. 8. Just last month, the Secretary of State was asking more people to apply to work on election day. Weeks before election day, Secretary of State...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Medical marijuana business applications to be sent out Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications for Alabama businesses interested in getting a medical marijuana license are set to go out Monday. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) accepted requests for medical cannabis licenses from Sept. 1 to Oct. 17. It received 607 requests. The majority of the requests are from Madison, Jefferson, and Montgomery Counties.
ALABAMA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Biden awards Georgia company $178 million to ‘supercharge’ U.S. battery manufacturing

A new battery component processing facility in Augusta will receive more than $178 million “to help Georgia expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse,” the U.S. Department of Energy and the Biden-Harris Administration announced Thursday. The move is part of a deal to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid.
AUGUSTA, GA
WAFF

Huntsville church active in attempting to increase voter turnout

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than 3 weeks Alabama voters will decide several powerful positions including who will be our Governor and next US Senator. Leaders at local churches are doing their part to get more people to the polls, especially in minority communities. “It seems that there are...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama

A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
ALABAMA STATE
Government Technology

Alabama Amendment Proposal Would Change Broadband Funding Rules

(TNS) — A 2022 legislative priority for Alabama is the expansion of broadband access. According to the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, Alabama's counties request the state legislature's support of legislation to "allow for the creation of local programs that facilitate the expansion of high-speed Internet broadband services in the underserved unincorporated areas of counties."
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

ACES report shows emergency teacher certifications rose over 1000% in the last decade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent state report shows the use of emergency teacher certificates is up by over 1000%. The Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services (ACES) report states: “the use of emergency certified elementary teachers expanded rapidly since 2017,” though the statistic goes back to 2010. The ACES chart shows 645 emergency certificates were awarded to elementary teachers just last year, which is up 1052% since then.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Florence considering allowance of medical marijuana dispensaries

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence is one of the latest cities considering the allowance of medical marijuana dispensaries. Last week, the Florence City Council postponed voting on an ordinance to authorize dispensing within the city limits. If a city wants to have a medical marijuana dispensary, it must approve an ordinance outlining how it will be safely managed, according to state law.
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s racist constitution needs a makeover: Vote ‘Yes’ to ratify Constitution of 2022

Confederate monuments are easier to remove than Alabama’s racist laws. Our mammoth state Constitution of 1901 is not just littered with racism, it was written to ensure it: “White Supremacy by Law.” On November 8, Alabama voters will have the opportunity to vote for the ratification of the proposed Alabama Constitution of 2022, a rare piece of legislation that has unanimous bipartisan support among state lawmakers.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Athens business sees economic boost thanks to storytelling festival

The 16th annual Athens Storytelling Festival has wrapped up. Some of the nation’s most highly acclaimed storytellers made their way to Athens for the event. Waay31 caught up with a local business who is glad the festival is back. Village Pizza is downtown Athens says normally this time of...
ATHENS, AL
freightwaves.com

California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy

Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy