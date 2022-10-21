In case you’ve missed the mountain of political ads all over the television and internet, Ohio will hold an election on Nov. 8. Plenty of attention has been given to the various candidates for elected office, but very little has been given to the ballot issues which will also be decided by Ohio voters. Issue 1 and Issue 2 are both constitutional amendments, and any time the fundamental document which outlines the powers of our government is changed, then we should definitely pay attention.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO