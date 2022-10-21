ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Rose Sanders
3d ago

They need to be US citizens before they can vote. Everyone knows that Yellow Springs is a democrat town and just want them to vote democrat. No, they aren't any better then any other non citizens.

Larry Tillman
3d ago

Why is this even a question...tell me one place in the world a US citizen has the right to vote in another country. If they can become citizens and live here then let them vote.

Pedophile Biden
3d ago

Illegals do not have any rights jn our elections. Let alone any rights in this country. Until you become a legal citizen you have absolutely no rights what so ever.

NBC4 Columbus

Nov. 8 election: Who’s on the ballot for Ohio Supreme Court?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Abortion, redistricting and a slew of other hot-button issues are on Ohioans’ ballots this fall, albeit indirectly. Ohio is gearing up to administer one of the nation’s most competitive state supreme court races on Nov. 8, with six candidates vying for a seat on the seven-member bench that has the ultimate […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial

No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Nov. 8: What to know to vote for Ohio attorney general

Ohioans will vote for the attorney general, whose role is to defend state laws, in the Nov. 8 general election. The race is highly contentious, with incumbent Dave Yost, a Republican, running against Democrat Jeff Crossman. The two have differing opinions on a variety of hot-button issues. Yost, who has...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

"Ohio has a particular appetite for Christian Nationalism," group says

Their stop was part of a tour across the midwest leading up to the midterm elections where they are warning about, and telling people of faith to confront, what they consider to be the dangers of something called Christian Nationalism and its influence on US politics. Christian Nationalism is the...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Early voting higher in Ohio than in 2018

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – More Ohioans have requested absentee ballots and voted early in person as of the close of business Tuesday than at the same point in the state’s 2018 gubernatorial election, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced. “While not a significant increase over the same point...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will

Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Vote “no” on statewide Issue 2

Given the demise of nuance in political discussion these days, I fully expect that Ohio Issue 2, barring noncitizens from voting in local and state elections, will resoundingly pass in the upcoming election. This will be codified in the Ohio Constitution. What comes to my mind are the large communities of Marshallese immigrants who reside in our country, performing essential services, especially in food production.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

You should vote for Issue 1

In case you’ve missed the mountain of political ads all over the television and internet, Ohio will hold an election on Nov. 8. Plenty of attention has been given to the various candidates for elected office, but very little has been given to the ballot issues which will also be decided by Ohio voters. Issue 1 and Issue 2 are both constitutional amendments, and any time the fundamental document which outlines the powers of our government is changed, then we should definitely pay attention.
OHIO STATE
