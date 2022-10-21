Read full article on original website
Rose Sanders
3d ago
They need to be US citizens before they can vote. Everyone knows that Yellow Springs is a democrat town and just want them to vote democrat. No, they aren't any better then any other non citizens.
Larry Tillman
3d ago
Why is this even a question...tell me one place in the world a US citizen has the right to vote in another country. If they can become citizens and live here then let them vote.
Pedophile Biden
3d ago
Illegals do not have any rights jn our elections. Let alone any rights in this country. Until you become a legal citizen you have absolutely no rights what so ever.
