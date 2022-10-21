ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allouez, WI

Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Pumpkin display at Halloween on Main in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – For nearly a quarter of a century, Jim Miller of Waupaca has been carving pumpkins for his now-famous display. And this year, the display is on the move to a more central location, in the heart of downtown. And with a fresh look, there is...
WAUPACA, WI
Butcher shop in Door County issues recall for multiple meat products

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin butcher shop, the third in the past month or so, has issued a voluntary recall of its products. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Door County Custom Meats and Venison Procession issued a voluntary Class I recall for multiple meat products. These products were reportedly sold at farmers markets and retail stores in Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Green Bay Police arrest suspect involved with attempted robbery of a gas station

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has confirmed they’ve arrested the suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a Mobil gas station in Green Bay. Police, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, took 31-year-old Ziante Watts from the village of Bellevue into custody without incident during a traffic stop on October 6 for a probation/parole violation.
GREEN BAY, WI
Armed robbery of Menasha home ends in altercation, investigation ongoing

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people broke into a home in Menasha armed with a bat and a crowbar. After taking several items, one suspect is in custody and one is at large. According to the Menasha Police Department, the armed robbery began around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Third Street.
MENASHA, WI
Local kids look to collect 10,000 food items for those in need

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One group of kids is looking to provide meals to those less fortunate. “It just shows that even though we’re 14 and 15 years old it shows that you can always make a difference no matter how young you are,” said Gavin Wiese.
APPLETON, WI
Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
OSHKOSH, WI
ThedaCare hosts Walk to Remember event in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walk to Remember brings families together to honor the children they’ve lost through pregnancy. Organizers have hosted the event for 21 years every October for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month. Event coordinator and Registered Nurse for ThedaCare Stephanie Surprise says, “1 in...
APPLETON, WI
Could Magenta be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Could Magenta be Your New Best Friend?. This nine-week-old puppy is a little shy but very affectionate and loves snuggles. She is at the Waupaca Humane Society with her four brothers and sisters so if you are open for more than one dog, they have you covered.
WAUPACA, WI
‘The Four Phantoms’ returning with an add-on

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of The Grand Oshkosh’s popular attractions is returning next week with new touches. “The Four Phantoms in Concert” will appear Oct. 27-29 in the historic 550-seat theater. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. Featured are four performers, each who has portrayed the title role in Andrew...
OSHKOSH, WI

