Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 57 in Door County reopen after structure fire closed all lanes
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update on the structure fire that closed down all lanes on WIS 57 near Jacksonport on Sunday afternoon. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic have reopened. The incident took over five hours to clear. However, no details have been...
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
wearegreenbay.com
Pumpkin display at Halloween on Main in Waupaca
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – For nearly a quarter of a century, Jim Miller of Waupaca has been carving pumpkins for his now-famous display. And this year, the display is on the move to a more central location, in the heart of downtown. And with a fresh look, there is...
wearegreenbay.com
Butcher shop in Door County issues recall for multiple meat products
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin butcher shop, the third in the past month or so, has issued a voluntary recall of its products. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Door County Custom Meats and Venison Procession issued a voluntary Class I recall for multiple meat products. These products were reportedly sold at farmers markets and retail stores in Door County.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police arrest suspect involved with attempted robbery of a gas station
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has confirmed they’ve arrested the suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a Mobil gas station in Green Bay. Police, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, took 31-year-old Ziante Watts from the village of Bellevue into custody without incident during a traffic stop on October 6 for a probation/parole violation.
wearegreenbay.com
Armed robbery of Menasha home ends in altercation, investigation ongoing
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people broke into a home in Menasha armed with a bat and a crowbar. After taking several items, one suspect is in custody and one is at large. According to the Menasha Police Department, the armed robbery began around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Third Street.
wearegreenbay.com
Local kids look to collect 10,000 food items for those in need
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One group of kids is looking to provide meals to those less fortunate. “It just shows that even though we’re 14 and 15 years old it shows that you can always make a difference no matter how young you are,” said Gavin Wiese.
wearegreenbay.com
Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
wearegreenbay.com
ThedaCare hosts Walk to Remember event in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walk to Remember brings families together to honor the children they’ve lost through pregnancy. Organizers have hosted the event for 21 years every October for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month. Event coordinator and Registered Nurse for ThedaCare Stephanie Surprise says, “1 in...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc man sentenced for holding jailer hostage during escape attempt, still faces homicide charges
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The second of the two men that attempted to escape Outagamie County Jail while holding a jailer hostage was sentenced in Outagamie County Court on Monday. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for his...
wearegreenbay.com
Field day to explore cover crop test plot in Kewaunee County
(WFRV) – Cover crops get their own test plot, thanks to a partnership between Rio Creek Feed Mill and a local farmer. They are working with Peninsula Pride to host a “Conservation Conversation” to explore some of the findings. There is a NEW DATE for the event:
wearegreenbay.com
Vicki Bayer & Joshua Patchak discuss the Green Bay Area School District’s upcoming referendum
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Vicki Bayer, Green Bay Area School District’s Interim Superintendent, and Joshua Patchak, Green Bay Area School District’s Chief Operations Officer. The two joined the show to discuss an upcoming referendum for district-wide school improvements. Bayer...
wearegreenbay.com
The importance of hereditary cancer screenings with Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women
(WFRV) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Today, Dr. Herb Coussons was in studio to discuss the importance of hereditary cancer screenings. This includes offering the “Empower Test” at his office. Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women is also having an open house “Boo Bees &...
wearegreenbay.com
Could Magenta be Your New Best Friend?
(WFRV) – Could Magenta be Your New Best Friend?. This nine-week-old puppy is a little shy but very affectionate and loves snuggles. She is at the Waupaca Humane Society with her four brothers and sisters so if you are open for more than one dog, they have you covered.
wearegreenbay.com
‘The Four Phantoms’ returning with an add-on
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of The Grand Oshkosh’s popular attractions is returning next week with new touches. “The Four Phantoms in Concert” will appear Oct. 27-29 in the historic 550-seat theater. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org. Featured are four performers, each who has portrayed the title role in Andrew...
wearegreenbay.com
MJ’s Supper Club hosting haunted walk, raising money for Children’s Hospital
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Ghosts, goblins, clowns, and all things that go bump in the night are ready to scare up some money for Children’s Hospital. Half of the proceeds from the $10 tickets will go to help families dealing with a medical crisis. Next Friday and Saturday...
Comments / 0