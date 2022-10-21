ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, ME

Tropical feel to start the week in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Warm and wet weather will be with us to start off the week, with rain chances through Wednesday. Much drier weather returns as we end the week. A weak and slow moving coastal system will keep our weather unsettled through Wednesday. Monday will feature showers and drizzle through...
MAINE STATE
Celebration of life held for Freeport teen Theo Ferrara

FREEPORT (WGME) -- A celebration of life was held Sunday for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara. The Freeport teen's death left a massive impact on the community. Ferrara had been missing for less than a week in September before his body was found in the ocean off the coast of Brunswick. The...
FREEPORT, ME
Travis Mills Foundation hosts plane pull at Portland Jetport

PORTLAND (WGME) - Do you think you could pull a jet down a runway?. Hundreds grouped together to do just that to benefit our veterans injured in combat. Teams of 20 pulled an 80-ton Fed Ex plane across the runway of the Portland Jetport to raise money for the Travis Mills Foundation.
PORTLAND, ME
Family of missing Bangor man beginning statewide search

PORTLAND (WGME) - The family of a missing Bangor man spent the weekend raising awareness through statewide rallies, pleading with Mainers to help in their search. CBS 13 spoke with the mother of 38-year-old Graham Lacher who was handing out information on the Eastern Prom in Portland Sunday afternoon. Her...
BANGOR, ME
Nation's Report Card shows declines in reading, math scores in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)—Results from a national assessment of hundreds of thousands of students shows math and reading scores have declined in a majority of states. The report comes from the National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as The Nation’s Report Card. More than 400,000 students nationwide took the...
MAINE STATE
South Portland student dragged by classmate's vehicle

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A South Portland student was hospitalized Monday after being dragged for half a mile by a classmate’s car. Police say the high school-age boy was being dropped off at home by a classmate. The classmate didn’t realize the boy’s hand was stuck in the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Remains of Maine WWII veteran identified, on his way home

(WGME) - The remains of a Maine man killed during World War II have recently been identified. Now, he's on his way home. Army Air Forces Sgt. Zelwood Gravlin of New Vineyard was finally accounted for in July. The Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency announced this earlier this week. Sgt. Gravlin's...
MAINE STATE
More than 150,000 absentee ballots requested in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – More than 150,000 absentee ballots have been requested in Maine. Democrats have come close to tripling the number of ballot requests than those from Republicans. More than 82,000 Democrats have requested an absentee ballot and just under 30,000 Republicans have as well. For more information on...
MAINE STATE
Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate

It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
MAINE STATE
Car crashes into Westbrook church

WESTBROOK (WGME)-- A car crashed into the Lighthouse Christian Center on Spring Street in Westbrook. The Westbrook Fire Department tells us that shortly after 5 p.m. they responded to a call of a car into the building. On arrival they secured gas and electric in the building while evacuating everyone...
WESTBROOK, ME
Two people injured in Casco shooting

CASCO (WGME) -- Two people were injured after a shooting in Casco. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says several fights broke out on Wings Way shortly after midnight Sunday. Several witnesses called 911 to report a person shooting a gun at a large gathering. Police say 45-year-old Stephen Blais of...
CASCO, ME
Quick response key in containing Scarborough fire

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Two dogs died in a house fire in Scarborough, but officials credit a quick response in preventing flames from spreading to other buildings. Just before noon Sunday, first responders were called to Scarborough Downs Road where they found a home on fire. The family was not home...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Teenager dies from brain-eating amoeba at Lake Mead, health officials say

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KSNV) — A teenager in Nevada has died from a brain-eating amoeba, health officials said Wednesday. The Southern Nevada Health District said the male patient, under the age of 18, died from Naegleria fowleri. Officials believe he may have been exposed in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead at the beginning of October.
NEVADA STATE

