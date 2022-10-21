Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
4 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WPFO
Maine parent wants book about transgender teens removed from school library
BATH (WGME) -- Another Maine school district will meet Monday night to discuss removing a book from its library. "Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out" is the book in question at RSU 1 in the Midcoast. A parent requested this book be removed from the Woolwich Central School library, which...
WPFO
'Drive for Kids' golf tournament aims to bring celebrities, fun to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's an exciting new golf tournament coming to Maine next summer that will consist of great golf, celebrity stars and a whole lot of fun. Maine sports legend and longtime NESN host Tom Caron made the trek north to tee up Monday's big announcement. "You know we...
WPFO
Tropical feel to start the week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Warm and wet weather will be with us to start off the week, with rain chances through Wednesday. Much drier weather returns as we end the week. A weak and slow moving coastal system will keep our weather unsettled through Wednesday. Monday will feature showers and drizzle through...
WPFO
Celebration of life held for Freeport teen Theo Ferrara
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A celebration of life was held Sunday for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara. The Freeport teen's death left a massive impact on the community. Ferrara had been missing for less than a week in September before his body was found in the ocean off the coast of Brunswick. The...
WPFO
Travis Mills Foundation hosts plane pull at Portland Jetport
PORTLAND (WGME) - Do you think you could pull a jet down a runway?. Hundreds grouped together to do just that to benefit our veterans injured in combat. Teams of 20 pulled an 80-ton Fed Ex plane across the runway of the Portland Jetport to raise money for the Travis Mills Foundation.
WPFO
Family of missing Bangor man beginning statewide search
PORTLAND (WGME) - The family of a missing Bangor man spent the weekend raising awareness through statewide rallies, pleading with Mainers to help in their search. CBS 13 spoke with the mother of 38-year-old Graham Lacher who was handing out information on the Eastern Prom in Portland Sunday afternoon. Her...
WPFO
Nation's Report Card shows declines in reading, math scores in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)—Results from a national assessment of hundreds of thousands of students shows math and reading scores have declined in a majority of states. The report comes from the National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as The Nation’s Report Card. More than 400,000 students nationwide took the...
WPFO
South Portland residents call to make intersection safer after girl hit by car
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME)-- A petition drive is underway in South Portland to make an intersection safer after a car hit an 11-year-old girl Thursday morning. The intersection of Broadway and Church Street is where the little girl was hit and injured. Police say she was crossing Broadway at 8 a.m., even though there's no crosswalk at that location.
WPFO
Gov. Mills, former Gov. LePage square off on economy, education, lobster in CBS13 debate
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage faced off Monday night in the CBS13/FOX23 and Bangor Daily News gubernatorial debate. The candidates for governor fell on the same side of many issues, but clashed on how to achieve their goals. Both Mills and LePage said they...
WPFO
South Portland student dragged by classmate's vehicle
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A South Portland student was hospitalized Monday after being dragged for half a mile by a classmate’s car. Police say the high school-age boy was being dropped off at home by a classmate. The classmate didn’t realize the boy’s hand was stuck in the...
WPFO
Remains of Maine WWII veteran identified, on his way home
(WGME) - The remains of a Maine man killed during World War II have recently been identified. Now, he's on his way home. Army Air Forces Sgt. Zelwood Gravlin of New Vineyard was finally accounted for in July. The Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency announced this earlier this week. Sgt. Gravlin's...
WPFO
More than 150,000 absentee ballots requested in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – More than 150,000 absentee ballots have been requested in Maine. Democrats have come close to tripling the number of ballot requests than those from Republicans. More than 82,000 Democrats have requested an absentee ballot and just under 30,000 Republicans have as well. For more information on...
WPFO
Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate
It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
WPFO
Ultimate lobster pot is largest collegiate ultimate frisbee tournament in country
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - The largest collegiate ultimate frisbee tournament is going on right here in Maine. The Wainwright Complex in South Portland is playing host to more than 80 college teams in the Maine Ultimate Lobster Pot. Nearly 2,000 college athletes are in town this weekend. Schools across the...
WPFO
Car crashes into Westbrook church
WESTBROOK (WGME)-- A car crashed into the Lighthouse Christian Center on Spring Street in Westbrook. The Westbrook Fire Department tells us that shortly after 5 p.m. they responded to a call of a car into the building. On arrival they secured gas and electric in the building while evacuating everyone...
WPFO
Two people injured in Casco shooting
CASCO (WGME) -- Two people were injured after a shooting in Casco. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says several fights broke out on Wings Way shortly after midnight Sunday. Several witnesses called 911 to report a person shooting a gun at a large gathering. Police say 45-year-old Stephen Blais of...
WPFO
Quick response key in containing Scarborough fire
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Two dogs died in a house fire in Scarborough, but officials credit a quick response in preventing flames from spreading to other buildings. Just before noon Sunday, first responders were called to Scarborough Downs Road where they found a home on fire. The family was not home...
WPFO
Teenager dies from brain-eating amoeba at Lake Mead, health officials say
CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KSNV) — A teenager in Nevada has died from a brain-eating amoeba, health officials said Wednesday. The Southern Nevada Health District said the male patient, under the age of 18, died from Naegleria fowleri. Officials believe he may have been exposed in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead at the beginning of October.
WPFO
Breaking down the ballot: Analyzing Portland referendum questions A, B & C
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot in just over two weeks. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. The first three questions focus on short-term rentals and tenant rights. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
WPFO
Governor previews policies to protect abortion, gender-affirming care in Washington state
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state Democratic legislators met Friday to preview policies in the upcoming 2023 Legislative Session meant to protect reproductive rights and gender-affirming care in the state. Rep. Sharon Shewmake previewed a policy that will provide protections for patients and providers if any...
Comments / 0