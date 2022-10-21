LAWRENCE — The MacArthur Foundation has named a physicist and assistant professor at the University of Kansas a 2022 fellow and awarded him the reputable “genius grant.”. The MacArthur Foundation recognized Steven Prohira for his creative work in the advancement of detecting ultra-high energy neutrino particles. According to the MacArthur Foundation, Prohira’s work includes expertise in theory, engineering and experimental design. The $800,000 grant, which is awarded to 20 to 30 innovators across the country annually, is described by the MacArthur Foundation as a no-strings-attached investment in the fellows’ potentials.

