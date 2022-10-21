Read full article on original website
MANHATTAN — The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats played to a 1-1 draw on Friday night at Buser Family Park. Junior defender Lia Beyer scored her first career goal in the second half. “I think we dominated possession and had by far the better chances in the game,”...
WACO, Texas — True freshman Richard Reese ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns, including a late game-clincher as the Bears held on to beat Kansas 35-23 on Saturday for their first victory in nearly a month. Baylor (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) jumped out to a 14-0 lead less...
SEATTLE, Wash. — The No. 5 Kansas City Current’s historic run in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Playoffs will officially last another week after the club earned the most significant win in franchise history Sunday night. In perhaps Kansas City’s most complete performance of the entire 2022 season, the Current bested 2022 NWSL Shield winners No. 1 OL Reign 2-0 at Lumen Field.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Falling into an early hole was just what the Kansas City Chiefs needed to get going. Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns to rally Kansas City back from another double-digit deficit in the Chiefs' 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
TOPEKA – David Garza of Lawrence is feeling out of this world today after winning the $75,000 Grand Prize in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka!. There were a total of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot...
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
LAWRENCE — The MacArthur Foundation has named a physicist and assistant professor at the University of Kansas a 2022 fellow and awarded him the reputable “genius grant.”. The MacArthur Foundation recognized Steven Prohira for his creative work in the advancement of detecting ultra-high energy neutrino particles. According to the MacArthur Foundation, Prohira’s work includes expertise in theory, engineering and experimental design. The $800,000 grant, which is awarded to 20 to 30 innovators across the country annually, is described by the MacArthur Foundation as a no-strings-attached investment in the fellows’ potentials.
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas man pleaded guilty to violating the Kansas Retailers’ Sales Tax Act and was ordered to pay nearly $120,000 in restitution and penalties, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Bryan Huff, 36, of Leawood, pleaded guilty yesterday in Johnson County District Court to misdemeanor...
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck Thursday morning south of Holton, Kansas. Just after 11:30a.m. Oct. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck near 190th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located contraband during the stop.
TOPEKA –Inmate Joshua W. Renfro, who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility, has been apprehended, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Renfro was taken into custody Monday night by law enforcement officials in Leavenworth County. He was arrested on the KDOC escape warrant without incident. Just after...
TOPEKA, Kansas —Law enforcement and Kansas Dept. of Correction officials are investigating after minimum-custody inmate Joshua W. Renfro walked away walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the KDOC. Just after 9p.m., Renfro, a 39-year-old white male, was reported missing when the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire investigators are investigating a series of suspicious fires. Firefighters have responded to several grassfires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15 Street on a report of a burglary alarm to a business, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. When officers arrived on scene,...
BROWN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are conducting an arson investigation and have made an arrest. On September 6, two suspects were involved with an arson incident involving a Brown County Patrol car, according to Sheriff John Merchant. On Friday, the sheriff's office reported the arrest of a 14-year-old and a...
