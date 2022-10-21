ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Salina Post

Kansas, K-State battle to 1-1 draw

MANHATTAN — The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats played to a 1-1 draw on Friday night at Buser Family Park. Junior defender Lia Beyer scored her first career goal in the second half. “I think we dominated possession and had by far the better chances in the game,”...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

KC Current advances to NWSL Championship with win over OL Reign

SEATTLE, Wash. — The No. 5 Kansas City Current’s historic run in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Playoffs will officially last another week after the club earned the most significant win in franchise history Sunday night. In perhaps Kansas City’s most complete performance of the entire 2022 season, the Current bested 2022 NWSL Shield winners No. 1 OL Reign 2-0 at Lumen Field.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Patrick Mahomes' 3 TDs lead Chiefs past 49ers 44-23

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Falling into an early hole was just what the Kansas City Chiefs needed to get going. Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns to rally Kansas City back from another double-digit deficit in the Chiefs' 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

‘Why me?’: KU physicist thought $800K grant was a prank

LAWRENCE — The MacArthur Foundation has named a physicist and assistant professor at the University of Kansas a 2022 fellow and awarded him the reputable “genius grant.”. The MacArthur Foundation recognized Steven Prohira for his creative work in the advancement of detecting ultra-high energy neutrino particles. According to the MacArthur Foundation, Prohira’s work includes expertise in theory, engineering and experimental design. The $800,000 grant, which is awarded to 20 to 30 innovators across the country annually, is described by the MacArthur Foundation as a no-strings-attached investment in the fellows’ potentials.
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Two men transported meth with u-haul in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect after a traffic stop involving a U-Haul truck Thursday morning south of Holton, Kansas. Just after 11:30a.m. Oct. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck near 190th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to sheriff Tim Morse. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located contraband during the stop.
HOLTON, KS
Salina Post

Inmate who escaped from Kansas prison captured

TOPEKA –Inmate Joshua W. Renfro, who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility, has been apprehended, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Renfro was taken into custody Monday night by law enforcement officials in Leavenworth County. He was arrested on the KDOC escape warrant without incident. Just after...
LANSING, KS
Salina Post

Search underway for inmate who escaped from Kansas prison

TOPEKA, Kansas —Law enforcement and Kansas Dept. of Correction officials are investigating after minimum-custody inmate Joshua W. Renfro walked away walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the KDOC. Just after 9p.m., Renfro, a 39-year-old white male, was reported missing when the...
LANSING, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff asking for help on investigation of Kansas grass fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement and fire investigators are investigating a series of suspicious fires. Firefighters have responded to several grassfires in recent weeks that occurred generally in the same area southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police catch juvenile during Kansas business burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15 Street on a report of a burglary alarm to a business, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. When officers arrived on scene,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
