Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
Everything You Need to Know About “The Voice” Everything You Need to Know About “The Voice”. In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce: Everything to Know About Their Messy Split
One year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, things have taken a messy turn. Us Weekly exclusively revealed during summer 2020 that there was trouble in paradise for the duo, who wed in 2014. While sources told Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was weighing her options as the […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Ex Chantel Everett Amid Divorce: ‘My Happiness’
A subtle dig? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno seemingly took aim at his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), amid their divorce when he responded to a fan in an Instagram comment. “Wow you look rejuvenated haha congratulations. You look amazing!!!” the person commented under Pedro’s Friday, October...
‘Black Adam’ Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Celebrates 90% Audience Score Amid Low Critics Score: “The Fans Matter Most”
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is celebrating fans that have praised Black Adam and giving it a high audience score. The DC film scored a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes among moviegoers versus a 39% from movie critics. “This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons,” Johnson tweeted. “15 years. THANK YOU for all so much for all the love and support. In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy. And that’s what I’ll always fight for.” After the film opened in theatres, Black Adam scored $67M at the box...
