Starkville, MS

Police 'found the body of 18-year-old college football player Sam Westmoreland after being called out to a church in Mississippi' - with cops saying there's 'no reason to suspect foul play'

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

More details have been revealed in the case of a recently deceased freshman football player at Mississippi State University.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, 'a spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.'

That spokesperson added that responding officers swept the scene upon arrival, but cleared it after a few hours. Police have not released a cause of death as they are still actively investigating the incident, but believe they have, 'no reason to suspect foul play.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoIlq_0ih4vTOZ00
According to reports, police say they found Sam Westmoreland's body at a church in Starkville

Mississippi State University announced Westmoreland's death Wednesday. He was 18-years-old and would have turned 19 this Friday.

'The university is working cooperatively with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office, the Oktibbeha County Coroner's Office, the MSU Division of Student Affairs, and the MSU Athletics Department to determine the facts of this incident and will have no further comment until that assessment is completed,' read a statement on the university's athletic department website.

Statements from the president of MSU as well as head football coach Mike Leach expressed their condolences and sadness at the loss of Westmoreland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bcDIi_0ih4vTOZ00
Mississippi State freshman and offensive lineman Westmoreland passed away at age 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IW0Od_0ih4vTOZ00
In a statement, the university expressed condolences to the Westmoreland family and remembered a student described as 'a tremendous young man with a limitless future'

'One of the most profound lessons I've learned while leading this great university is that the tragic loss of one of our students diminishes all of our students—and all of us at Mississippi State feel the impact of Sam Westmoreland's death,' said MSU President Mark E. Keenum.

'My prayers are with Sam's family and friends, with his MSU teammates and coaches, and with the Tupelo community during this most difficult time.'

A statement from Head Football Coach Mike Leach said: 'The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland.

'Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future.

'He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.'

Chryl Johnson
3d ago

So sorry for your loss of a handsome young man that was so happy he had he's whole life in front of him and taken so suddenly for unknown reasons and passed away at God's house RIP Sam

MsTweety Bird!❤
1d ago

Sending Prayers and Condolence to all his family and friends.Praying for peace and understanding for Blackjack Church family and community as well. So sad, may he rest in peace now and forever, Amen.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

G. S.
3d ago

prayers for the family, friends, his team mates. may God give you peace and comfort for the days ahead.

