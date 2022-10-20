Read full article on original website
He is a staunch gun rights supporter. She lost her son to gun violence. They overcame their differences to become close friends
Pati Navalta lost her son to gun violence. Maurice Solis is a staunch gun rights supporter. After Solis criticized Navalta's support of gun buybacks on Facebook, the two met in person -- and something surprising happened.
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say
A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document.
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Philadelphia DHS worker arrested, charged in connection to toddler's death
A Philadelphia caseworker has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other counts in connection to a 3-year-old's death.
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
Heartbroken father of Connecticut cop killed in ambush calls him a 'true American patriot'
The father of a Connecticut cop shot to death after responding to a fake 911 call has said his son was a 'patriot' and an 'all-American' who dreamed of being a police officer. Alex Hamzy, 34, was killed alongside fellow police officer Dustin DeMonte, 35, when the two responded to a fake domestic violence call that was actually a trap set to kill cops by brothers Nicholas and Nathan Brutcher.
Toddler Fatally Shoots Infant in the Face: Police
Police said a 3-year-old inside the residence fired the weapon that killed the infant.
Jan. 6 rioter who brought guns onto US Capitol grounds sentenced to 5 years in jail
A January 6 rioter who carried two loaded handguns onto US Capitol grounds during the insurrection was sentenced to 60 months in jail on Friday after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer that day and unlawfully carrying a firearm.
A Christian pastor from Ohio was arrested over Capitol riot charges after telling congregants they needed to give the government 'reason to fear us,' prosecutors say
William Dunfee, who the FBI said preached about January 6 before and after the riot, was accused of pushing a metal barrier into US Capitol Police.
DC Metrobus attack: 2 adults arrested in brutal assault on woman where bus driver failed to act
Two adults were arrested in connection with the assault of a woman on a Washington, D.C., Metrobus. The attack was recorded on camera from the bus and bystanders.
Husband of Raleigh shooting victim says, ‘I always thought it would be me to go before she went.’
The husband of one of the victims of a mass shooting that left five people dead and two others injured in Raleigh, North Carolina, described his wife of five years as a “go-getter” and a caring person who always “looked out for” others. Nicole Connors, 52,...
Mississippi prosecutor who worked on reopened Emmett Till case dies aged 67
A Mississippi prosecutor who worked on the reopened investigation into Emmett Till’s 1955 killing has died. Joyce Chiles died at age 67 after a battle with lung cancer. Ms Chiles was the first Black person and woman to become a prosecutor in the three Mississippi Delta counties of Leflore, Washington and Sunflower when she was elected in 2003, the Associated Press reported. In 2007, Ms Chiles presented a grand jury with evidence obtained in the years-long reopened investigation into Till’s death. The attempt to issue indictments against anyone was unfruitful, but Ms Chiles commended the jury for not rushing...
Violent crime plummets in city where Democratic mayor refused to defund the police: Wilmington was once dubbed 'Murder Town USA' but has now seen 44% reduction in homicides since 2021
The city once dubbed 'Murdertown USA' has posted major decreases in homicide and violent crime numbers this year as its Democratic mayor went on record refusing to defund the police. The latest crime statistics to come out of Wilmington, Delaware showed a 44 per cent decrease in murders in 2022...
‘A horrendous crime scene’: The tragedy at West Nickel Mines Amish School in 2006
Naomi and Mary were 7 years old. Lena was 8. Anna Mae was 12 and Marian was the oldest at 13. They had their whole lives ahead of them. But their lives were senselessly snuffed out 16 years ago in a horrific shooting that reverberated around the globe and shattered hearts in central Pa.
Parents of 15-year-old Raleigh mass shooting suspect are 'overcome with grief' after 5 people were killed
The parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing five people in North Carolina last week say they're devastated by the loss of innocent lives.
New Orleans pastor admits defrauding his church of $900,000 to spend on cars and paying off credit cards
Rev. Charles Southall III moved cash meant for church projects into his personal account, including money for a school that was never built, DOJ said.
Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to Uvalde school massacre has been fired, official says
Sgt. Juan Maldonado, a Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to the Uvalde mass school shooting in May, has been fired from the state Department of Public Safety, spokesperson Ericka Miller told CNN on Friday.
Boy, 12, among six killed after night of shootings in the US leaves ten injured including four teenagers
SIX people including a 12-year-old boy have been shot dead after a night of gun violence in the US. Ten others, including several teenagers, were also injured by gunfire on Friday night in cities across the nation, including New Orleans, Chicago, and Houston. A 12-year-old-boy died on Friday night after...
Police Ignored Reports Of Kidnapper Targeting Black Women Until A 22-Year-Old Black Woman Escaped From His Basement
Missouri police, who allegedly dismissed claims about a series of Black women being abducted, are facing backlash after one of the women escaped from a basement where she was being held captive. According to ABC News, the 22-year-old woman escaped from the home of 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett in Excelsior...
