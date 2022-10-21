ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

New bridge pylons light the way through Scottsburg

SCOTTSBURG, Ore. — Lined with steep hills and tall trees, Oregon Highway 38 can be a dark and challenging drive for some travelers. But ODOT has lit the way for those who pass through the small town of Scottsburg. Last week, ODOT turned on the lights of the pylons...
SCOTTSBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Kotek stops in Eugene for campaign, meets with UO students to promote reproductive rights

EUGENE, Ore. — Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek began the second leg of her "get out the vote" tours in Eugene on Monday, pushing for reproductive rights. After wrapping up her "Fighting for Working Families" tour, Kotek visited the Democratic party headquarters and the University of Oregon as part of her "Defending our Reproductive Rights" tour. Kotek is focusing on the differences between her stance on abortion and her main opponent, Republican Christine Drazan.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

All evacuation notices are canceled for Oakridge and Westfir

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced they are lifting effective, immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene sees 35-cent drop in gas prices since last week

EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 35.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.99/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 32.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.21/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Old Nick's Pub looking to beef up security after Sunday's protest

EUGENE, Ore. — In the aftermath of Sunday's protest at a "Drag Queen Storytime" event, Old Nick's Pub is looking to hire additional security to protect performers, patrons, and the pub itself. The pub's owners opened a GoFundMe campaign early Monday morning titled, "Help Old Nick's pay for added...
EUGENE, OR

