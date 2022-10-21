Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
Here Are the 25 Wealthiest ZIP Codes in Massachusetts
Call it the wealthy, wealthy west. When it comes to the Massachusetts ZIP codes with the highest estimated household median incomes, the top of the list is dominated by those suburbs to the west of Boston.
Massachusetts inspection sticker changes take effect November 1
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the procedure for inspection stickers beginning next week.
Here are some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts
The souls of the damned are fabled to have their presence still lingering in several Massachusetts places with a blood-stained macabre history. Brave Bay Staters searching for paranormal activity this Halloween can look no further than MassLive’s list of some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts — readers beware.
wgbh.org
Coyote population isn't growing in Mass., they're just more visible
Wildlife encounters are pretty common in the Greater Boston area, from wild turkeys at crosswalks to coyotes in yards. Well-publicized coyote attacks in recent years and an uptick in sightings this year have some people worried. Wildlife biologist Susan McCarthy from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife joined GBH All Things Considered host Arun Rath to help us understand coyote activity in the area. This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts for the Perfect Couples Escape
When looking for that perfect romantic New England destination, there is a state that should be at the very top of your list: From the Berkshires to the Cape and everywhere in between, the Bay State has a little something for every kind of couple! For the sporty, outdoorsy types, romantic getaways in Massachusetts can include skiing down powder-white slopes or taking a dip in the Atlantic and getting a tan at the beach.
Here Are the Top 25 Small Cities in Massachusetts
I grew up in the Boston suburb of Tewksbury. It's about 25 minutes north of the city. When I was growing up, I never would have imagined living anywhere that was any distance from the big city. In fact, I even had dreams of living and working in New York.
Yuck! There are Some Personal Items That are Illegal to Sell in MA
You may remember from previous posts that Massachusetts basically has a law for everything. Some of these laws really don't make a whole lot of sense as they are very outdated or they never seemed logical to begin with, yet they are technically still on the books (check out these 31 strange Massachusetts laws, you'll be entertained for sure).
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Missing In Massachusetts
Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday
A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts
ROCHESTER - If you've ever wanted to tour a cranberry bog, now's the time!For the next few weekends, you can take tours in southeastern Massachusetts to learn about the wet harvest.You'll see workers growing and picking the berries as they prepare to corral them and pump them into a truck.For more information on the tours, visit cranberries.org
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
Why 'yes' vote on Question 4 matters
Come Nov. 8, vote yes on Question 4 on your Massachusetts ballot. My own story shows why it’s important. I remember when I first drove a car in the United States. I was 21, driving without a license, and I got stuck in a snowbank. There I was, crying...
fallriverreporter.com
New Neon Marketplace, full-service Dunkin’ opens off of Route 24
Warwick, RI – (October 21, 2022) – Neon Marketplace, with locations in Warwick, Rhode Island and Seekonk, Massachusetts and express locations in Middletown and Portsmouth, Rhode Island, has announced the opening of its newest store at 33-36 Innovation Way in Freetown, Massachusetts. Additional locations in Providence, RI and Quincy, MA are expected to come online by winter 2022/early 2023.
whatsupnewp.com
List: Record fish caught in Massachusetts
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Live 95.9
Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0