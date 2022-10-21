ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Coyote population isn't growing in Mass., they're just more visible

Wildlife encounters are pretty common in the Greater Boston area, from wild turkeys at crosswalks to coyotes in yards. Well-publicized coyote attacks in recent years and an uptick in sightings this year have some people worried. Wildlife biologist Susan McCarthy from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife joined GBH All Things Considered host Arun Rath to help us understand coyote activity in the area. This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.
10 Romantic Getaways in Massachusetts for the Perfect Couples Escape

When looking for that perfect romantic New England destination, there is a state that should be at the very top of your list: From the Berkshires to the Cape and everywhere in between, the Bay State has a little something for every kind of couple! For the sporty, outdoorsy types, romantic getaways in Massachusetts can include skiing down powder-white slopes or taking a dip in the Atlantic and getting a tan at the beach.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Massachusetts

Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday

A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
Cranberry bog tours now open in southeastern Massachusetts

ROCHESTER - If you've ever wanted to tour a cranberry bog, now's the time!For the next few weekends, you can take tours in southeastern Massachusetts to learn about the wet harvest.You'll see workers growing and picking the berries as they prepare to corral them and pump them into a truck.For more information on the tours, visit cranberries.org
This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream

Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
New Neon Marketplace, full-service Dunkin’ opens off of Route 24

Warwick, RI – (October 21, 2022) – Neon Marketplace, with locations in Warwick, Rhode Island and Seekonk, Massachusetts and express locations in Middletown and Portsmouth, Rhode Island, has announced the opening of its newest store at 33-36 Innovation Way in Freetown, Massachusetts. Additional locations in Providence, RI and Quincy, MA are expected to come online by winter 2022/early 2023.
List: Record fish caught in Massachusetts

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
