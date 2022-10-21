ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Girls soccer: Delaware Valley stops Hightstown for 4th straight win

Junior keeper Brielle Bontempo came up with nine saves to preserve a 3-1 win for Delaware Valley over Hightstown in Hightstown. Sophomore Avery Schaefer, junior Courtney Janetzko and senior Courtney Schiereck all scored in the first half for Delaware Valley (13-6), which won its fourth straight match. Senior Carly Christie had two assists and freshman Madeline Fisher had one. Delaware Valley is seeded seventh in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 10th-seeded Ocean Township on Wednesday in the first round.
Johnson defeats Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap

Zoey Brown’s second-quarter goal gave Johnson a 1-0 victory over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Despite coming in a loss, Emma Capparelli made 17 saves for Gov. Livingston (6-8-2). Grace Warnick recorded an assist for Johnson (10-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Pompton Lakes over Wayne Valley - Field hockey recap

Krista Lilienthal, Lacey Fasouletos and Isabel Maher each found the net as Pompton Lakes won on the road, 3-0, over Wayne Valley. Bridget Leahy stopped seven shots to receive the shutout for Pompton Lakes (16-2), which led 3-0 at the game’s midpoint. Wayne Valley is now 9-6-1. The N.J....
Girls soccer: No. 9 Scotch Plains-Fanwood blanks Columbia for 11th shutout

Lily Camacho and Reece Priel each had a goal as Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, dispatched Columbia 2-0 in Scotch Plains. Brigitte Priel chipped in with an assist for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (9-2-6) while Morgan Virgil had three saves in goal and Rebecca Kessler had two. Scotch Plains-Fanwood, seeded third in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 NJSIAA Tournament, will host 14th-seeded Rahway on Wednesday in the first round.
Hanover Park over Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Sienna Petro scored a hat trick and assisted on the other two goals to spark Hanover Park to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic in Denville. Nadia Castenada added a goal and an assist as Hanover Park improved to 12-5-2. Maddy Gorri scored for Morris Catholic (3-11-1). The N.J. High...
Girls soccer: Manville blanks Middlesex for 5th straight win

Sophomores Logan Rodriguez and Sophia Serna each had a goal to carry Manville to a 2-0 win over Middlesex in Manville. Junior Jessica Calderon chipped in with an assist for Manville (7-10), which won its fifth straight match. Senior keeper Caitlin Brennan had six saves. Manville is seeded sixth in the Central Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 11th-seeded Florence on Wednesday in the first round.
Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Girls soccer recap

Juliana Dolinski scored twice as Sparta used a strong second half to down Lenape Valley 4-1 in Sparta. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Sparta (12-4) exploded in the second half with four scores. Adrianna Dolinski also had a goal while Riley Molbury made five saves. Lenape Valley fell to 11-5. The...
Bamaca, Ishash help Dunellen hold off Calvary Christian - Boys soccer recap (Photos)

Mohammad Ishash’s second goal of the afternoon was the game-winner as Dunellen defeated Calvary Christian (Old Bridge), 4-3, in Dunellen. Ishash’s first goal gave Dunellen (15-2) a 3-0 lead in the first half. Luis Bamaca scored the team’s first two goals and Ahmed Oshah had three assists. Andrew Nieves made seven saves for Dunellen, which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Sterling over Paulsboro - Field hockey recap

Capri McKee scored a hat trick to lead Sterling to a 5-2 win over Paulsboro in Somerdale. Tori Martin added two goals and Aajanay Kizee had two assists as Sterling improved to 3-9. Alyssa Sharp had a goal and an assist for Paulsboro (0-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
No. 11 Eastern over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap

Jolie Brancaccio, Kasey Eustace and Aubrey Benfield each had a goal as Eastern, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Moorestown. Eastern extended its winning streak to seven, which included Saturday’s victory over Shawnee in the South Jersey Coaches Cup final.
Schalick defeats Overbrook - Field hockey recap

Ava Scurry had two goals and one assist as Schalick defeated Overbrook 5-1 in Pittsgrove. Schalick (9-6-2) took a 3-1 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Ella Shimp, Mackenzie Pieczara, and Emmi Cheesman also scored. Alese Smith made 18 saves while Katelyn Blanchard tallied...
Boys Soccer: Spotswood downs Colonia in PKs to win GMC Invitational

It took six rounds of penalty kicks, but second-seeded Spotswood outlasted top-seeded Colonia in PKs by a 4-3 margin to win the GMC Invitational Tournament in Colonia. Aiden Scher made three saves during PKs and Austin Scher scored two goals, including deciding goal in the sixth round for Spotswood (10-6-2).
Randolph defeats West Morris - Girls soccer recap

Jojo Denegri scored twice as Randolph defeated West Morris 3-2 in Randolph. The two teams were scoreless going into halftime before Randolph (9-9) broke through with three goals while West Morris (9-6-1) had two. Randolph’s Rylie Van Wingerden netted one while Ally Kuridza made six saves. The N.J. High...
Franklin over Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap

Ike Eluwa scored and assisted on the goal by Ryan Piro as Franklin won at home, 2-0, over Delaware Valley. Joel Garces saved three shots while Gabe Maciel stopped two to combine for the shutout for Franklin (8-11), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Delaware Valley is now...
Lenape Valley over Pope John- Field hockey recap

Ella Gomez scored twice with an assist to lead Lenape Valley to a 5-1 win over Pope John in Stanhope. Mia Vergano and Katie Giusti each had a goal and an assist for Lenape Valley (11-4-1), which buried all five goals in the first half. Faith Catalano also scored, while Abby Coppolella made five saves in the win.
No. 19 Chatham over Morristown - Field hockey recap

Mia Sciacchitano, Kitty Garrett and Sophia Claps each found the net as Chatham, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 3-0, over Morristown. Chatham (12-1-1) scored a goal in each of the second, third and fourth periods. Morristown is now 5-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Girls soccer: Lyndhurst tops Rutherford for 4th straight win

Senior Lexi Augustyniak netted a hat trick to help pace Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Rutherford in Lyndhurst. Sophomore Julia Marnik had a goal while senior Madison Weaver and junior Julia Anthony chipped in with an assist apiece for Lyndhurst (12-6-1), which won its fourth straight game and seven of its last eight. Lyndhurst will be seeded fifth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament when it hosts 12th-seeded Voorhees on Wednesday in the first round.
