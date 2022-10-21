ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Boys soccer: St. Augustine beats Hammonton in CAL Tournament final

Alex Clark netted a pair of goals and Salvatore Coppola also scored as fifth-seeded St. Augustine rallied to beat third-seeded Hammonton 3-1 in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship game in Hammonton. Mason Taylor made seven saves for St. Augustine, which trailed 1-0 at the break before battling back. St. Augustine...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Vineland defeats Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap

Adolfo Jimenez’s second-half goal gave Vineland a 1-0 victory over Cedar Creek in Vineland. Tristan DeLeon made seven saves for Vineland (7-6-5) while Kyle O’Connor recorded seven for Cedar Creek (5-8-5). Both teams finished with seven shots on goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
VINELAND, NJ
No. 11 Eastern over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap

Jolie Brancaccio, Kasey Eustace and Aubrey Benfield each had a goal as Eastern, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Moorestown. Eastern extended its winning streak to seven, which included Saturday’s victory over Shawnee in the South Jersey Coaches Cup final.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap

Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Brick Township over Point Pleasant Boro - Girls soccer recap

Taylor Horvath scored two first half goals as Brick Township defeated Point Pleasant Boro in Brick. Rian Stainton assisted on both goals for Brick Township (4-10-2) and Trinitie Maloney made 15 saves for the shutout. Ava Bjorndahl had nine saves for Point Pleasant Boro (13-3). The N.J. High School Sports...
BRICK, NJ
Girls soccer: Gloucester tops Overbrook for 3rd win in last 4 games

Junior Maya Beringer scored twice while sophomore Meghan Gorman had a goal and two assists as Gloucester dispatched Overbrook 5-1 in Pine Hills. Freshman Alexis Nelson and sophomore Cailyn Plews each scored as well for Gloucester (9-7-1), which won three of its last four matches. Sophomore keeper Callie O’Connor had three saves.
PINE HILL, NJ
Gloucester Catholic over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Kiniry scored twice and added two assists in Gloucester Catholic’s 6-2 win over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Kiniry gave the visitors a 2-0 lead 10 minutes into the game and then set up goals by Zach Payne and Jake Terranova as the advantage grew to four by halftime. Nick...
PAULSBORO, NJ
Cherokee defeats Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap

Erin St. John tallied a goal and an assist as Cherokee defeated Cherry Hill East 3-0 in Marlton. Cherokee (8-8) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Olivia Nicolucci and Cailyn Taggart also scored while Erin O’Brien earned a two-save shutout.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Bridgeton defeats Wildwood Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Adelina Wilks tallied a hat trick as Bridgeton defeated Wildwood Catholic 3-1 in Bridgeton. The game was scoreless going into halftime before Bridgeton (7-11) broke through with three scores while Wildwood Catholic (5-6-1) tallied one. Bridgeton’s Emily Perez made 14 saves while Grace Murphy also recorded 14 for Wildwood Catholic....
BRIDGETON, NJ
Palmyra ties Maple Shade - Girls soccer recap

Mikayla Mangano scored a pair of goals to help Palmyra battle Maple Shade to a 2-2 tie in Maple Shade. Riayn DiMeo and Julia Ostroff had assists for Palmyra, which is now 14-1-2. Addison Yackel and Hadley Schaal scored and Billie Ormsby recorded an assist for Maple Shade (9-4-3). The...
PALMYRA, NJ
Woodstown over Westampton Tech- Boys soccer recap

Cole Lucas and Kaleb Gerace each scored a goal to lead Woodstown to a 2-0 win over Westampton Tech in Westampton. Ben Stengel made five saves to earn the shutout for Woodstown (5-8-3). Westampton Tech fell to 6-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
Buena over Lakewood in OT - Field hockey recap

Payton Ferrari broke a scoreless tie in overtime as she converted a pass from Abby Kollmer to lift Buena to an exciting 1-0 win over Lakewood in Buena. Manya Karpiak made three saves to earn the shutout. Buena has won two in a row after losing its first 13 games...
BUENA, NJ
No. 3 Kingsway defeats No. 9 Clearview - Field hockey recap

Ella Stephenson had three goals and one assist to lead Kingsway, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past No. 9 Clearview 7-2 in Woolwich Township despite being outshot 19-6. Kingsway (14-2) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before outscoring Clearview 4-2 in the second half to snap the Pioneers’ nine-game winning streak. Colleen Finnan also tallied two goals and one assist while Sabrina McGroarty had one goal and two assists.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Schalick defeats Overbrook - Field hockey recap

Ava Scurry had two goals and one assist as Schalick defeated Overbrook 5-1 in Pittsgrove. Schalick (9-6-2) took a 3-1 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Ella Shimp, Mackenzie Pieczara, and Emmi Cheesman also scored. Alese Smith made 18 saves while Katelyn Blanchard tallied...
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
No. 20 Seneca over No. 16 Shawnee - Field hockey recap

Addison Rivera scored a goal and assisted on another to help Seneca, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeat No. 16 Shawnee 3-1 in Medford. Ava Thomas and Kylee Donegan also scored for Seneca, which extended its winning streak to nine and improved to 11-5. Kelsey Besser made 11...
MEDFORD, NJ
Salem over Clayton - Field hockey recap

Autumn Foote and Morgan VanDover each scored a goal as Salem slipped past Clayton 2-0 in Salem. Abby Boggs made six saves to record the shutout to help Salem improve to 10-6-1. Story Mccullough turned away 14 shots for Clayton (4-9-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
CLAYTON, NJ
