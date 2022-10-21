ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

CPS: Teacher on leave after physical altercation with student

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher is on leave after being involved in a physical altercation with a student. CPS is not identifying the teacher at Western Hills University High School but says it is investigating the incident. No word on what led up to the altercation. CPS...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Child fatally shot in Madisonville, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A child is dead following a shooting in Madisonville Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham. District Two officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of Roe Street and Whetsel Avenue where they found a child under the age of 5 with a gunshot wound, Lt. Cunningham explained.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Vandals overturn Hillel’s sukkah at Miami University

In an email to its constituents, the Hillel at Miami University in Oxford released security camera video of three young men intentionally overturning its sukkah just before 2 a.m. Oct. 15. According to MU Hillel Executive Director Whitney Fisch, the three vandals jumped the Hillel building’s fence. She said the...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

1 injured after shooting in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was injured after a shooting in Westwood Sunday afternoon. Police say they were called to Harrison Avenue where they found a person shot in their car. Neighbors say they heard 10 shots and then 10 more a moment later. The person was taken to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Man receives life-threatening injuries in Millvale shooting

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Millvale Monday. Police were called to Millvale Court around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers found a victim of that shooting at Beekman Street and Hopple Street. He was taken to the hospital...
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?

Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Newport on Sunday. It happened near 10th Street and Isabella Street around 3 p.m. Authorities say one person was shot, but have not said if they have any suspects. The victim's condition is unknown.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

1 person severely injured after shooting near UC’s campus, officers said

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is severely injured after a shooting occurred near the University of Cincinnati Monday morning, according to police. Officers say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street near Gypsy Hookah Lounge around 4 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, police said. The extent of the injuries...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

After 6 years and 5,000 hours of work, Evanston park officially opens

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Evanston community is celebrating the grand opening of a brand new park. Walnut Woods officially opened Saturday morning. It's on a formerly-neglected 10-acre property near Victory Parkway and Gilbert Avenue. Volunteers started building the park in 2016. In the past six years, volunteers from Walnut...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Oxford High School shooting: Teen gunman pleads guilty

The teen gunman who opened fire at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan last year has pleaded guilty to all 24 charges he faced. Ethan Crumbley, 16, entered the guilty plea in court Monday morning, The Associated Press reported. Crumbley was facing one count of terrorism and four counts of...
OXFORD, OH

