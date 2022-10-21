ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ Skewers Trump for Trying to Declare Executive Privilege over ‘Personal’ Docs Found at Mar-a-Lago: He ‘Cannot Logically’ Do That

By Aaron Keller
 4 days ago
Sassafras T☕️
4d ago

Executive privilege….🙄😳🙄… he lost that 01/20/2021 around noon 🕛 I think 💭…

Josh Beardsley
2d ago

There is no Executive Privilege over the Executive Branch. The DoJ is in the Executive Branch. Former Presidents do not get to claim or extend the claim of Executive Privilege. Only incumbent Presidents get to make that decision. Biden would have the choice if Executive Privilege carries over to Trump or not. That's settled law.

judy van coevering
4d ago

lost that executive privilege... biden won't give it... enough already......

