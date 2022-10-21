Read full article on original website
No. 13 Shawnee over Bishop Eustace- Girls soccer recap
Courtney Davis’ second half goal lifted Shawnee, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over Bishop Eustace in Pennsauken. Olivia Dunay had the assist on Davis’ goal for Shawnee (15-4-1). Mackenzie Borbi made five saves and Maddie Dubler made four saves to combine for the shutout.
Woodstown over Westampton Tech- Boys soccer recap
Cole Lucas and Kaleb Gerace each scored a goal to lead Woodstown to a 2-0 win over Westampton Tech in Westampton. Ben Stengel made five saves to earn the shutout for Woodstown (5-8-3). Westampton Tech fell to 6-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
No. 11 Eastern over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap
Jolie Brancaccio, Kasey Eustace and Aubrey Benfield each had a goal as Eastern, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Moorestown. Eastern extended its winning streak to seven, which included Saturday’s victory over Shawnee in the South Jersey Coaches Cup final.
Bordentown defeats Burlington Township in 2OT - Girls soccer recap
Victoria Wheeler scored twice for Bordentown as it defeated Burlington Township 5-4 in double overtime in Bordentown. Bordentown (6-12) led 1-0 at halftime before Burlington Township (2-15) scored four goals in the second half while the Scotties netted three. Valentina Candelori also had a goal and an assist while Julie Wojcik recorded three assists.
Woodstown over Glassboro - Girls soccer recap
Elizabeth Morgan, Tatum Devault and Taylor Sparks provided the goals as Woodstown won on the road, 3-0, over Glassboro. Jordana Fredo saved three shots to record the shutout for Woodstown (12-4), which has won seven games in a row. Glassboro is now 5-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Gloucester Catholic over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Kiniry scored twice and added two assists in Gloucester Catholic’s 6-2 win over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Kiniry gave the visitors a 2-0 lead 10 minutes into the game and then set up goals by Zach Payne and Jake Terranova as the advantage grew to four by halftime. Nick...
Vineland defeats Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Adolfo Jimenez’s second-half goal gave Vineland a 1-0 victory over Cedar Creek in Vineland. Tristan DeLeon made seven saves for Vineland (7-6-5) while Kyle O’Connor recorded seven for Cedar Creek (5-8-5). Both teams finished with seven shots on goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Bridgeton defeats Wildwood Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Adelina Wilks tallied a hat trick as Bridgeton defeated Wildwood Catholic 3-1 in Bridgeton. The game was scoreless going into halftime before Bridgeton (7-11) broke through with three scores while Wildwood Catholic (5-6-1) tallied one. Bridgeton’s Emily Perez made 14 saves while Grace Murphy also recorded 14 for Wildwood Catholic....
No. 20 Seneca over No. 16 Shawnee - Field hockey recap
Addison Rivera scored a goal and assisted on another to help Seneca, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeat No. 16 Shawnee 3-1 in Medford. Ava Thomas and Kylee Donegan also scored for Seneca, which extended its winning streak to nine and improved to 11-5. Kelsey Besser made 11...
Palmyra ties Maple Shade - Girls soccer recap
Mikayla Mangano scored a pair of goals to help Palmyra battle Maple Shade to a 2-2 tie in Maple Shade. Riayn DiMeo and Julia Ostroff had assists for Palmyra, which is now 14-1-2. Addison Yackel and Hadley Schaal scored and Billie Ormsby recorded an assist for Maple Shade (9-4-3). The...
Voorhees defeats Warren Hills - Girls soccer recap
Samantha Bryan tallied a goal and an assist as Voorhees defeated Warren Hills 4-0 in Glen Gardner. Kate Johnson got Voorhees (9-7-1) on the board in the first half before Bryan, Keira McGann, and Ella Ortiz added three scores in the second. Phoebe Spaeth also recorded two assists while Madison Giuliano had one.
Girls soccer: Kingsway blanks Clearview ahead of sectional playoffs
Juniors Ally Phalines and Maddie Hicks each had a goal to help pace Kingsway to a 2-0 win over Clearview in Woolwich Township. Junior Emma Nguyen chipped in with an assist for Kingsway (8-8), which is seeded sixth in the South Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where they will host 11th-seeded Toms River East on Wednesday in the first round.
Cherokee defeats Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap
Erin St. John tallied a goal and an assist as Cherokee defeated Cherry Hill East 3-0 in Marlton. Cherokee (8-8) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Olivia Nicolucci and Cailyn Taggart also scored while Erin O’Brien earned a two-save shutout.
No. 3 Kingsway defeats No. 9 Clearview - Field hockey recap
Ella Stephenson had three goals and one assist to lead Kingsway, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past No. 9 Clearview 7-2 in Woolwich Township despite being outshot 19-6. Kingsway (14-2) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before outscoring Clearview 4-2 in the second half to snap the Pioneers’ nine-game winning streak. Colleen Finnan also tallied two goals and one assist while Sabrina McGroarty had one goal and two assists.
Woodbridge over Union Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Marco Faria Dasilva’s two goals and an assist powered Woodbridge to a 3-1 victory over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Nicolas Rodriguez added a goal and Mike Kowalski made one save for Woodbridge (10-7-2). Anthony Estevez scored the lone goal for Union Catholic (5-12), which tied the game 1-1.
Field hockey: No. 1 Camden Catholic blanks No. 13 Eastern for 9th shutout (PHOTOS)
Senior Jacki Connolly and junior Reagan Stauts each scored a goal in the second half to lead Camden Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 13th-ranked Eastern in Cherry Hill. Junior Erin Houlihan assisted on Connolly’s goal for Camden Catholic (15-1), which earned its...
Metuchen over Iselin Kennedy - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Hyman scored a pair of first-half goals, both off assists from Charlotte Breen, and Metuchen went on to defeat Iselin Kennedy 3-0 in Metuchen. Alexandra Lipshutz added an insurance goal in the second half and Lola Rezes made 10 saves to earn the shutout as Metuchen raised its record to 16-4.
North Warren over Wallkill Valley- Boys soccer recap
Olaf Alverson scored two goals to lead North Warren to a 4-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Blairstown. Michael Ferro had a goal and two assists for North Warren (7-8-1), which built a 2-0 lead going into halftime. Jake Oliveira added a goal, while Dylan Considine made three saves in the win.
Girls soccer: Gloucester tops Overbrook for 3rd win in last 4 games
Junior Maya Beringer scored twice while sophomore Meghan Gorman had a goal and two assists as Gloucester dispatched Overbrook 5-1 in Pine Hills. Freshman Alexis Nelson and sophomore Cailyn Plews each scored as well for Gloucester (9-7-1), which won three of its last four matches. Sophomore keeper Callie O’Connor had three saves.
Girls soccer: Jackson Liberty stops Marlboro to end 4-game winless streak
Sophomore Delaney Spalthoff scored twice and junior Chelsea Lavezzo had a goal and an assist as Jackson Liberty topped Marlboro 4-1 in Jackson. Senior Allison Wehner added a goal while senior Alyssa Galayda put up two assists for Jackson Liberty (8-6-2), which stopped a four-game winless streak. Senior keeper Camryn Wiese came up with 18 saves. Jackson Liberty is seeded eighth in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Red Bank Regional on Wednesday in the first round.
