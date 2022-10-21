ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

NJ.com

No. 13 Shawnee over Bishop Eustace- Girls soccer recap

Courtney Davis’ second half goal lifted Shawnee, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over Bishop Eustace in Pennsauken. Olivia Dunay had the assist on Davis’ goal for Shawnee (15-4-1). Mackenzie Borbi made five saves and Maddie Dubler made four saves to combine for the shutout.
SHAWNEE, KS
NJ.com

Woodstown over Westampton Tech- Boys soccer recap

Cole Lucas and Kaleb Gerace each scored a goal to lead Woodstown to a 2-0 win over Westampton Tech in Westampton. Ben Stengel made five saves to earn the shutout for Woodstown (5-8-3). Westampton Tech fell to 6-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Eastern over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap

Jolie Brancaccio, Kasey Eustace and Aubrey Benfield each had a goal as Eastern, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Moorestown in Moorestown. Eastern extended its winning streak to seven, which included Saturday’s victory over Shawnee in the South Jersey Coaches Cup final.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown defeats Burlington Township in 2OT - Girls soccer recap

Victoria Wheeler scored twice for Bordentown as it defeated Burlington Township 5-4 in double overtime in Bordentown. Bordentown (6-12) led 1-0 at halftime before Burlington Township (2-15) scored four goals in the second half while the Scotties netted three. Valentina Candelori also had a goal and an assist while Julie Wojcik recorded three assists.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown over Glassboro - Girls soccer recap

Elizabeth Morgan, Tatum Devault and Taylor Sparks provided the goals as Woodstown won on the road, 3-0, over Glassboro. Jordana Fredo saved three shots to record the shutout for Woodstown (12-4), which has won seven games in a row. Glassboro is now 5-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Catholic over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Kiniry scored twice and added two assists in Gloucester Catholic’s 6-2 win over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Kiniry gave the visitors a 2-0 lead 10 minutes into the game and then set up goals by Zach Payne and Jake Terranova as the advantage grew to four by halftime. Nick...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Vineland defeats Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap

Adolfo Jimenez’s second-half goal gave Vineland a 1-0 victory over Cedar Creek in Vineland. Tristan DeLeon made seven saves for Vineland (7-6-5) while Kyle O’Connor recorded seven for Cedar Creek (5-8-5). Both teams finished with seven shots on goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgeton defeats Wildwood Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Adelina Wilks tallied a hat trick as Bridgeton defeated Wildwood Catholic 3-1 in Bridgeton. The game was scoreless going into halftime before Bridgeton (7-11) broke through with three scores while Wildwood Catholic (5-6-1) tallied one. Bridgeton’s Emily Perez made 14 saves while Grace Murphy also recorded 14 for Wildwood Catholic....
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 20 Seneca over No. 16 Shawnee - Field hockey recap

Addison Rivera scored a goal and assisted on another to help Seneca, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeat No. 16 Shawnee 3-1 in Medford. Ava Thomas and Kylee Donegan also scored for Seneca, which extended its winning streak to nine and improved to 11-5. Kelsey Besser made 11...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra ties Maple Shade - Girls soccer recap

Mikayla Mangano scored a pair of goals to help Palmyra battle Maple Shade to a 2-2 tie in Maple Shade. Riayn DiMeo and Julia Ostroff had assists for Palmyra, which is now 14-1-2. Addison Yackel and Hadley Schaal scored and Billie Ormsby recorded an assist for Maple Shade (9-4-3). The...
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees defeats Warren Hills - Girls soccer recap

Samantha Bryan tallied a goal and an assist as Voorhees defeated Warren Hills 4-0 in Glen Gardner. Kate Johnson got Voorhees (9-7-1) on the board in the first half before Bryan, Keira McGann, and Ella Ortiz added three scores in the second. Phoebe Spaeth also recorded two assists while Madison Giuliano had one.
GLEN GARDNER, NJ
NJ.com

Cherokee defeats Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap

Erin St. John tallied a goal and an assist as Cherokee defeated Cherry Hill East 3-0 in Marlton. Cherokee (8-8) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Olivia Nicolucci and Cailyn Taggart also scored while Erin O’Brien earned a two-save shutout.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Kingsway defeats No. 9 Clearview - Field hockey recap

Ella Stephenson had three goals and one assist to lead Kingsway, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past No. 9 Clearview 7-2 in Woolwich Township despite being outshot 19-6. Kingsway (14-2) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before outscoring Clearview 4-2 in the second half to snap the Pioneers’ nine-game winning streak. Colleen Finnan also tallied two goals and one assist while Sabrina McGroarty had one goal and two assists.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Union Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Marco Faria Dasilva’s two goals and an assist powered Woodbridge to a 3-1 victory over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Nicolas Rodriguez added a goal and Mike Kowalski made one save for Woodbridge (10-7-2). Anthony Estevez scored the lone goal for Union Catholic (5-12), which tied the game 1-1.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over Iselin Kennedy - Girls soccer recap

Sarah Hyman scored a pair of first-half goals, both off assists from Charlotte Breen, and Metuchen went on to defeat Iselin Kennedy 3-0 in Metuchen. Alexandra Lipshutz added an insurance goal in the second half and Lola Rezes made 10 saves to earn the shutout as Metuchen raised its record to 16-4.
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

North Warren over Wallkill Valley- Boys soccer recap

Olaf Alverson scored two goals to lead North Warren to a 4-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Blairstown. Michael Ferro had a goal and two assists for North Warren (7-8-1), which built a 2-0 lead going into halftime. Jake Oliveira added a goal, while Dylan Considine made three saves in the win.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Gloucester tops Overbrook for 3rd win in last 4 games

Junior Maya Beringer scored twice while sophomore Meghan Gorman had a goal and two assists as Gloucester dispatched Overbrook 5-1 in Pine Hills. Freshman Alexis Nelson and sophomore Cailyn Plews each scored as well for Gloucester (9-7-1), which won three of its last four matches. Sophomore keeper Callie O’Connor had three saves.
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Jackson Liberty stops Marlboro to end 4-game winless streak

Sophomore Delaney Spalthoff scored twice and junior Chelsea Lavezzo had a goal and an assist as Jackson Liberty topped Marlboro 4-1 in Jackson. Senior Allison Wehner added a goal while senior Alyssa Galayda put up two assists for Jackson Liberty (8-6-2), which stopped a four-game winless streak. Senior keeper Camryn Wiese came up with 18 saves. Jackson Liberty is seeded eighth in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Red Bank Regional on Wednesday in the first round.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

