The fight for America begins in N.J. As our hottest congressional race goes, so may the nation.
On the surface, the fevered race in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District looks like a natural rematch between candidates who fought to a near-draw two years ago. But to a politically split America slogging through a tough election year, the contest pitting Republican Tom Kean Jr. against incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski is much more than that.
NJ is now a concealed carry state. Let’s adjust intelligently | Editorial
The Supreme Court put us all in a more dangerous place, expanding gun rights in a country where there are already 400 million firearms in circulation, and severely constraining a state’s ability to protect its people. The so-called Bruen decision in July slammed states with strict gun laws like...
Sherrill not progressive enough to progress to 3rd term | Letters
As a lifelong resident of Maplewood, I’m alarmed by my neighbors’ support for U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s reelection campaign to represent my town. Maplewood is a community that upholds progressive values such as environmental sustainability and LGBTQ+ rights. Not only does Sherrill, D-11th Dist., not represent these values, she is a detriment to them.
Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor
Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities.“If someone comes out of prison, they should have incentives set up that the person has learned a trade, and you give an incentive for a company to hire him so he can make a living for himself,” Walker said Aug. 17 in Kennesaw, Georgia.Walker, who founded Renaissance Man Food Services in 1999 as part of America’s sprawling food processing industry,...
Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts
SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — Sixteen candidates for local office circled around the atrium of the municipal building on a recent night in Shelton, a logging town near the southern crook of Puget Sound. One by one, they sat at tables of inquisitive voters for what was dubbed “candidate speed-dating.”
Former N.J. Republican mayor: I’m picking a moderate over a Trump candidate | Opinion
MAGA or moderate. That is the choice facing voters in New Jersey’s 7th congressional district in this November’s election, when we decide who will represent us for the next term in the U.S. House of Representatives. On the ballot on Nov. 8, in the 7th Congressional District, are...
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct U.S. investigation has a N.J. connection, feds say
WASHINGTON — Two men suspected of being Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct the U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to court documents unsealed Monday. The cases were announced at a news conference that featured the heads of both the...
