Nebraska State

Sherrill not progressive enough to progress to 3rd term | Letters

As a lifelong resident of Maplewood, I’m alarmed by my neighbors’ support for U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s reelection campaign to represent my town. Maplewood is a community that upholds progressive values such as environmental sustainability and LGBTQ+ rights. Not only does Sherrill, D-11th Dist., not represent these values, she is a detriment to them.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities.“If someone comes out of prison, they should have incentives set up that the person has learned a trade, and you give an incentive for a company to hire him so he can make a living for himself,” Walker said Aug. 17 in Kennesaw, Georgia.Walker, who founded Renaissance Man Food Services in 1999 as part of America’s sprawling food processing industry,...
GEORGIA STATE
